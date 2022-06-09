Read news from:
NATO

Russia starts Baltic Sea drills following Swedish Nato bid

Dozens of Russian ships on Thursday took part in military exercises in the strategic Baltic Sea, after Sweden and Finland recently announced bids to join Nato.

Published: 9 June 2022 15:42 CEST
American warship USS Kearsarge in Stockholm harbour. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement that ships of its Baltic fleet will “perform training tasks for the defence of sea lanes and fleet bases”.

It said that 60 ships and 40 aircraft were taking part in the manoeuvres which will also take place on land at training grounds in the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.

The navy drills come amid heightened tensions between Moscow and Nato after Sweden and Finland submitted their bids to join the US-led alliance after the start of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.

If their membership — currently blocked by Turkey — is approved, Russia would become the only non-Nato country on the Baltic Sea.

In a sign of support for Finland and Sweden’s Nato membership, US Chief of Staff General Mark Milley was in Stockholm on Saturday aboard the USS Kearsage, making it the largest US warship ever to dock in Stockholm.

His visit came as Nato conducts annual naval exercises in the Baltic Sea called “Baltops 22” that are set to continue until June 17th.

NATO

Swedish justice minister survives no-confidence vote

Sweden's justice minister Morgan Johansson has narrowly survived a no-confidence vote in the parliament after his party secured the abstention of a pro-Kurd independent MP.

Published: 7 June 2022 13:17 CEST
Swedish justice minister survives no-confidence vote

Of Sweden’s 349 MPs, 174 voted to topple the long-serving minister, 97 voted against, 70 abstained and eight were absent, leaving the Sweden Democrats who filed the motion one vote short of the majority needed for it to pass.

As usually happens in Sweden, all MPs present stuck to their party lines, with the Sweden Democrats, Moderates, Christian Democrats, and Liberals all voting to fell Johansson, the Social Democrats voting to keep him, and the MPs for the Centre and Left parties abstaining. 

Johansson’s position, and potentially that of the whole government, hang on the vote of one MP, Amineh Kakabaveh, who left the Left Party in 2019 after a dispute with the party leadership over her campaigning against the oppression of women among immigrant groups in Sweden. 

Kakabaveh agreed to abstain in the vote on Tuesday morning after the Social Democrat’s secretary Tobias Baudin publicly stated that the party would stand by a deal it struck with her last November to support the Kurdish government in northern Syria. Kakabaveh is an Iranian Kurd who fled to Sweden as a teenager. 

After the vote, Kakabaveh ran up to Johansson and hugged him. 

“There has been a lot of pressure on both him and me and now it is over,” she said. “Morgan Johansson has done an extremely good job when it comes to ‘honour crimes’, as I said in the chamber just before the vote. Sometimes we should also praise each other.” 

After the vote, Sweden’s prime minister Magdalena Andersson held a press conference in which she admitted that the political drama could have an impact on Sweden’s Nato application. 

“There’s no doubt that the turbulence of the last few days could affect the image of Sweden, particularly in this sensitive situation,” she said.

She denied, however, that the party had made any additional pledges to Kakabaveh. 

