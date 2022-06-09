For members
LEARN ABOUT SWEDEN
Swedophiles: The foreigners who move to Sweden for a musical obsession
A lot of foreigners who move to Sweden did it because they fell in love with a Swede or got a job here. But not everyone. In the first of our Swedophile series, we look at those who came because they got hooked on the music.
Published: 9 June 2022 15:19 CEST
Swedish pop group Abba win the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974. Photo: Olle Lindeborg/SCANPIX
For members
OPINION & ANALYSIS
OPINION: Swedengate was the moment ‘new Swedes’ found their voice
The Swedengate Twitterstorm last week was a clash between recent arrivals in the country and Swedes with deeper roots, says David Crouch
Published: 9 June 2022 08:42 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments