Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Swedish government proposes hike to work permit salary threshold

The government wants to see a sharp increase in the minimum salary required for work permits to combat “cheating and unhealthy competition”, integration minister Anders Ygeman told a press conference on Wednesday.

The government is expected to formally propose a change to work permit laws altering the minimum salary for work permit applicants today. Currently, applicants must earn at least 13,000 kronor a month for their applications to be accepted. The government want to see this figure more than doubled.

“This limit has contributed to gross exploitation on the Swedish labour market and a breeding ground for cheating and dumped wages,” Ygeman told a press conference.

“We don’t need labour migration to jobs which don’t require an education and where there isn’t a shortage of staff.”

It’s not yet clear what the new salary limit would be, although Ygeman has said that the Moderates’ suggestion of 80 percent of the Swedish average salary, which would be a limit of 27,000-28,000 kronor, would be a reasonable starting point.

“I want to discuss this with the other parties and with labour market actors to reach broad support. I’m convinced that we will reach an agreement, as I have interpreted it, there is strong support for this.”

Swedish vocabulary: höjt lönekrav – increase to the salary requirement

Liberals could be over the 4 percent limit

In a new voter poll carried out by Novus on behalf of state broadcaster SVT, the Liberals polled at 3.5 percent, putting them within the statistical margin of error for achieving parliament’s 4 percent limit.

“This means that they could have reached the parliamentary limit,” Torbjörn Sjöström, Novus’ CEO, told SVT.

The 4 percent rule applies to all parties in Sweden, and it dictates that parties will only be given seats in parliament if they achieve at least 4 percent of the vote in a general election.

This is the best result for the Liberals in an opinion poll in over two years.

It’s still bad news for the Green Party, who are polling at under 4 percent for the seventh month in a row. In this poll, they received 3.3 percent of the vote.

“We’re not seeing an upward trend, they’re constant on the wrong side of the line,” Sjöström said. “At the same time, we can see that support for the Social Democrats has increased since the Green Party left the government.”

Swedish vocabulary: riksdagsspärren – parliamentary limit

Search for missing 3-year-old continues

The search is ongoing after a three-year-old boy went missing from his home in Ljusne near Söderhamn in northern Sweden on Wednesday afternoon.

During the night, volunteers from the group Missing People joined the search along with mountain rescue services.

The boy still hadn’t been found on Thursday morning.

Police believe the boy left his home in Ljusne around 5pm on Wednesday, but are not certain. His family raised the alarm shortly after his disappearance.

“We’ve received a few tips, there have been sightings, but there weren’t many tips,” police press person Johan Thalberg told TT newswire.

The police started the search for the boy in the local neighbourhood and during the night, the operation was stepped up when police initiated a so-called special event to be able to use resources more easily.

“We’re looking for the boy alive,” Thalberg told TT at 3am on Thursday. “The difference now is that it’s got dark. But there will be full activity all night long.”

Swedish vocabulary: särskild händelse – special event