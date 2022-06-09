Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Hike to work permit salary threshold, Liberals poll at over 4 percent and a missing 3-year-old. Here's Thursday's news.

Published: 9 June 2022 08:09 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Liberal party leader Johan Pehrson. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT

Swedish government proposes hike to work permit salary threshold

The government wants to see a sharp increase in the minimum salary required for work permits to combat “cheating and unhealthy competition”, integration minister Anders Ygeman told a press conference on Wednesday.

The government is expected to formally propose a change to work permit laws altering the minimum salary for work permit applicants today. Currently, applicants must earn at least 13,000 kronor a month for their applications to be accepted. The government want to see this figure more than doubled.

“This limit has contributed to gross exploitation on the Swedish labour market and a breeding ground for cheating and dumped wages,” Ygeman told a press conference.

“We don’t need labour migration to jobs which don’t require an education and where there isn’t a shortage of staff.”

It’s not yet clear what the new salary limit would be, although Ygeman has said that the Moderates’ suggestion of 80 percent of the Swedish average salary, which would be a limit of 27,000-28,000 kronor, would be a reasonable starting point.

“I want to discuss this with the other parties and with labour market actors to reach broad support. I’m convinced that we will reach an agreement, as I have interpreted it, there is strong support for this.”

Swedish vocabulary: höjt lönekrav – increase to the salary requirement

Liberals could be over the 4 percent limit

In a new voter poll carried out by Novus on behalf of state broadcaster SVT, the Liberals polled at 3.5 percent, putting them within the statistical margin of error for achieving parliament’s 4 percent limit.

“This means that they could have reached the parliamentary limit,” Torbjörn Sjöström, Novus’ CEO, told SVT.

The 4 percent rule applies to all parties in Sweden, and it dictates that parties will only be given seats in parliament if they achieve at least 4 percent of the vote in a general election.

This is the best result for the Liberals in an opinion poll in over two years.

It’s still bad news for the Green Party, who are polling at under 4 percent for the seventh month in a row. In this poll, they received 3.3 percent of the vote.

“We’re not seeing an upward trend, they’re constant on the wrong side of the line,” Sjöström said. “At the same time, we can see that support for the Social Democrats has increased since the Green Party left the government.”

Swedish vocabulary: riksdagsspärren – parliamentary limit

Search for missing 3-year-old continues

The search is ongoing after a three-year-old boy went missing from his home in Ljusne near Söderhamn in northern Sweden on Wednesday afternoon.

During the night, volunteers from the group Missing People joined the search along with mountain rescue services.

The boy still hadn’t been found on Thursday morning.

Police believe the boy left his home in Ljusne around 5pm on Wednesday, but are not certain. His family raised the alarm shortly after his disappearance.

“We’ve received a few tips, there have been sightings, but there weren’t many tips,” police press person Johan Thalberg told TT newswire.

The police started the search for the boy in the local neighbourhood and during the night, the operation was stepped up when police initiated a so-called special event to be able to use resources more easily.

“We’re looking for the boy alive,” Thalberg told TT at 3am on Thursday. “The difference now is that it’s got dark. But there will be full activity all night long.”

Swedish vocabulary: särskild händelse – special event

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Government crisis avoided, a new defence deal, SAS bailout refused, and a bumper strawberry crop: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 8 June 2022 07:59 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Swedish justice minister survives no-confidence vote

Sweden’s justice minister Morgan Johansson has narrowly survived a no-confidence vote in the parliament after his party secured the abstention of a pro-Kurd independent MP.

Of Sweden’s 349 MPs, 174 voted to topple the long-serving minister, 97 voted against, 70 abstained and eight were absent, leaving the Sweden Democrats who filed the motion one vote short of the majority needed for it to pass.

As usually happens in Sweden, all MPs present stuck to their party lines, with the Sweden Democrats, Moderates, Christian Democrats, and Liberals all voting to fell Johansson, the Social Democrats voting to keep him, and the MPs for the Centre and Left parties abstaining.

Johansson’s position, and potentially that of the whole government, hang on the vote of one MP, Amineh Kakabaveh, who left the Left Party in 2019 after a dispute with the party leadership over her campaigning against the oppression of women among immigrant groups in Sweden.

Kakabaveh agreed to abstain in the vote on Tuesday morning after the Social Democrat’s secretary Tobias Baudin publicly stated that the party would stand by a deal it struck with her last November to support the Kurdish government in northern Syria. Kakabaveh is an Iranian Kurd who fled to Sweden as a teenager.

Swedish vocab: misstroendeomröstning – no-confidence vote

Swedish government rejects bailout for SAS airline

Sweden’s business minister Karl-Petter Thorwaldsson announced on Tuesday that the Swedish state will not bailout ailing airline SAS – and that the Swedish state will be reducing their stake in the company.

“The state are not planning on putting more money into SAS in the future. I don’t think we can be more clear than that,” business minister Karl-Petter Thorwaldsson told a press conference.

In February, SAS leadership presented a rescue plan for the ailing airline, which suffered sizeable losses during the pandemic. The plan proposed converting debts to equity, securing new capital, finding new investors and reducing costs.

Swedish vocab: räddningspaket – rescue package 

Sweden and Finland sign new defence agreement 

Sweden and Finland have signed a new defence agreement on so-called Host Nation Support, which will allow each other’s troops to operate more easily on each other’s territories. 

On Tuesday evening, Sweden’s defence minister, Peter Hultqvist, signed a deal with his Finnish counterpart Antti Kaikkonen during a visit to Reykjavik in Iceland.

Hultqvist said that the deal would increase the ability of the two countries’ navies, armies and air forces to work together in peace, crisis and war. 

“This is about Sweden and Finland being able to operate on one another’s territories with the same support as if we were operating in our homelands,” Hultqvist said. “This is about the status of the troops, juridical matters, and that you should be able to act in such a way that you are effective in that situation.” 

Swedish vocab: värdlandsstöd – Host Nation Support

A good year for strawberries in Sweden 

After a terrible 2021, Swedish strawberry growers are expecting a decent crop this year, meaning there should be none of last year’s shortages of Swedish berries at this month’s Midsummer celebrations. 

“There are going to be Swedish berries for Midsummer. There are already some now. But perhaps not everyone will be able to eat Swedish berries,” said Magnus Engstedt, an advisor to Swedish berry marketing board Bärfrämjandet. “We have learnt that when it comes to Midsummer you can never say ‘too many’.”

He said that the strawberry flowers had not been damaged by late frosts, and the weather in early summer has been comfortable. 

In 2021, hot dry weather in the weeks leading up to Midsummer shrivelled the crop, meaning there was a shortage. 

Swedish vocab: behaglig – comfortable 

SHOW COMMENTS