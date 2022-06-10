Read news from:
Sweden Democrats call for ‘welfare controls’ at airports

The right-wing Sweden Democrats party wants to introduce "welfare controls" at Swedish airports, with the goal of finding people on unemployment benefits or income support going on holiday when they should be available to the labour market.

Published: 10 June 2022 14:02 CEST
Sweden Democrat justice spokesperson Tobias Andersson. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT

The Sweden Democrats want the Customs Agency to introduce spot checks at Sweden’s larger airports, with those caught in the checks losing their right to government assistance for a short period, as well as being forced to repay a portion of their benefits.

According to the party’s justice spokesperson Tobias Andersson, the measures would save the state money. Similar controls have been introduced in Denmark, which he says has saved the country “millions of kronor”.

“We suggest that just like with body searches, it should be possible to profile those who are at risk of having done what we believe should be wrong,” he told TT newswire.

“If we look at Denmark, it’s mainly people who have a non-European background who have visited their homeland. If you do spot checks, you can probably get the right people,” he said.

One requirement for receiving unemployment insurance or a-kassa is that the unemployed person should be available to the labour market, meaning that they plan to work and there should not be any barrier to working.

The Sweden Democrats believe that you must be in Sweden to be available to the labour market. If you go on holiday, you have to tell your a-kassa.

“We think that you should be physically in Sweden and doing your utmost to find a job,” Andersson said. “We have a problem in Sweden where we pay out benefits to people by mistake, and where people exploit the very generous system we have.”

“If you go on holiday, you should be honest about that,” he said.

According to the party, the Customs Agency should make fairly comprehensive checks, which also have the goal of investigating whether the person in question has committed any welfare crimes. The party suggests that one way to make this possible would be to increase the exchange of information between authorities.

“If you have committed benefit fraud, you shouldn’t be able to receive benefits in the future,” Andersson said.

CRIME

Police suspect fire in Swedish city was ‘coordinated arson’

Multiple fires broke out in Trollhätten, north of Gothenburg, on Thursday night. A multi-storey car park, an abandoned terraced house and almost 20 cars were set alight.

Published: 3 June 2022 10:27 CEST
Police suspect fire in Swedish city was 'coordinated arson'

Police suspect that the fires were started as part of a coordinated action, but no one has been arrested and there are no suspects.

“The alarm was raised at 10.30pm and the fires were slightly spread out, but quite close to each other, which makes us think it could be a coordinated action, but we don’t want to speculate on what has happened,” Göran Carlbom, officer for the western police region told TT newswire.

Despite the severity of the fires, no one has been injured.

“We have not received information of any injuries,” police spokesperson Hans-Jörgen Ostler told TT. “But there is large material damage”.

“The terraced house turned out to be a building scheduled for demolition, so rescue services let that burn down, but some apartments near the multi-storey car park have been evacuated due to smoke,” Carlbom told TT.

A VMA or “important message to the public” was issued, telling residents of Trollhättan to stay indoors and close doors, windows and ventilation.

By 1am on Friday, the fires had almost completely been extinguished, but shortly afterwards police received reports of three cars which had been set alight in a residential area.

“We don’t know if [the fires] are related, it’s too early to say,” Carlbom told TT.

The areas in question will be closed off for technical investigations, and fire services were still on the scene at 1am.

“There’s no risk of the fire spreading, but we’re still here to ensure everything remains safe,” Mona Hedhman, on-duty officer at the Trollhätten fire service told TT.

Witnesses have reported sightings of three young individuals wearing masks running from one of the car fires, although no arrests have been made.

“We’re working on a fairly extensive operation,” Ostler told TT, “but we’re being a bit secretive on what we’re working on, so we don’t tip any possible perpetrators off to the fact that we’re on their trail.”

