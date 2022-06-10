Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Possible pilot strike, a mystery spill, new passport measures and Spotify's business goals. Here's Sweden's news on Friday.

Published: 10 June 2022 07:58 CEST
Swedish passports. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Police adopt new measures to shorten passport queues

“We’ve improved the situation for people who have no travel documents,” Per Engström, the police’s national passport officer told TT newswire.

The police are now offering a kind of selective booking to address the long wait for passport renewals in Sweden. Those who lack any kind of travel document are now given priority in the police’s passport queue.

“If your travel document has expired, you’ll be put in a special queue where you can see all the newly released slots before anyone else,” Engström said.

A few weeks ago, the police introduced a BankID requirement for booking a passport renewal slot, which has made the new selective system possible.

The average wait time is now between zero and ten weeks, according to Engström, which is a great improvement from earlier this year, where those wishing to renew their passports had to wait for up to 30 weeks.

Swedish vocabulary: resehandling – travel document

Over 1,000 SAS pilots could go on strike by late June

Around 1,000 pilots with Scandinavian airline SAS could go on strike later this month after trade unions issued notice of a strike to begin in at least 14 days’ time.

Danish pilots’ trade union Dansk Pilotforening confirmed the strike announcement to news wire Ritzau on Thursday. The Danish union is part of SAS Pilot Group, which represents SAS pilots in Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Pilots with the airline in Sweden and Norway have also issued strike notices in line with the Danish announcement.

The collective bargaining agreement by which the pilots’ salary and working terms are determined expired in April. Pilots are currently working under the terms of the expired deal.

READ ALSO: What is a Danish collective bargaining agreement?

But the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement also means that the pilots are not bound by a commitment not to strike. They can therefore legally do so provided they give two weeks’ notice.

Swedish vocabulary: kollektivavtal – collective bargaining agreement

Spotify aims for a billion users by 2030

Audio streaming platform Spotify said on Wednesday it aims to have one billion users by 2030, as well as an annual revenue of $100 billion within ten years.

Co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek, speaking at an investor day event in New York, said the ambitious goal could be achieved in part through an expansion of Spotify’s portfolio of podcasts and audiobooks, while making the platform a one-stop shop for content creators.

“As the world’s creator platform, we will provide the infrastructure and resources that will enable 50 million artists and creators to grow and manage their own businesses, monetize their work, and effectively promote it,” said Ek.

The Sweden-based, New York-listed company reported 9.6 billion euros ($10.9 billion) in revenue for 2021, meaning it would need a nearly tenfold increase to hit the mark set out on Wednesday by Ek.

It also had 422 million users at the end of the first quarter of 2022, making it by far the world’s most frequented audio platform.

Swedish vocabulary: en miljard – a billion

Swedish coastguard spot massive mystery spill in Baltic Sea

A massive spill of an unknown substance in the Baltic Sea has been detected off Sweden, the coast guard said Thursday, adding that it was probably a type of biofuel.

Covering a surface area of 77 square kilometres (30 square miles) in both Swedish and Finnish waters, the spill was detected on Wednesday in the Bothnian Sea.

“What the spill consists of is still not clear but it is not mineral oil, and there is currently no immediate threat of landfall,” the coast guard said.

It said it had mapped the spill using planes and also collected samples. The coast guard said it could not comment on what measures would be taken until the samples had been analysed, which would only be completed next week.

A preliminary investigation into environmental crimes has also been launched.

“Among other things, it is being investigated which ships have been in the area and what cargo they have had,” the coast guard said.

Later on Thursday, it said the spill was no longer visible and that spills other than oil were increasing.

“New types of fuel being transported at sea are increasing — for instance biofuel — and when in contact with water, they exhibit a great variety of behaviours which makes it more complicated to quickly establish what substance it is,” Jonatan Tholin, head of the coast guard investigation, said in a statement.

Swedish vocabulary: ett utsläpp – a spill

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Hike to work permit salary threshold, Liberals poll at over 4 percent and a missing 3-year-old. Here's Thursday's news.

Published: 9 June 2022 08:09 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Swedish government proposes hike to work permit salary threshold

The government wants to see a sharp increase in the minimum salary required for work permits to combat “cheating and unhealthy competition”, integration minister Anders Ygeman told a press conference on Wednesday.

The government is expected to formally propose a change to work permit laws altering the minimum salary for work permit applicants today. Currently, applicants must earn at least 13,000 kronor a month for their applications to be accepted. The government want to see this figure more than doubled.

“This limit has contributed to gross exploitation on the Swedish labour market and a breeding ground for cheating and dumped wages,” Ygeman told a press conference.

“We don’t need labour migration to jobs which don’t require an education and where there isn’t a shortage of staff.”

It’s not yet clear what the new salary limit would be, although Ygeman has said that the Moderates’ suggestion of 80 percent of the Swedish average salary, which would be a limit of 27,000-28,000 kronor, would be a reasonable starting point.

“I want to discuss this with the other parties and with labour market actors to reach broad support. I’m convinced that we will reach an agreement, as I have interpreted it, there is strong support for this.”

Swedish vocabulary: höjt lönekrav – increase to the salary requirement

Liberals could be over the 4 percent limit

In a new voter poll carried out by Novus on behalf of state broadcaster SVT, the Liberals polled at 3.5 percent, putting them within the statistical margin of error for achieving parliament’s 4 percent limit.

“This means that they could have reached the parliamentary limit,” Torbjörn Sjöström, Novus’ CEO, told SVT.

The 4 percent rule applies to all parties in Sweden, and it dictates that parties will only be given seats in parliament if they achieve at least 4 percent of the vote in a general election.

This is the best result for the Liberals in an opinion poll in over two years.

It’s still bad news for the Green Party, who are polling at under 4 percent for the seventh month in a row. In this poll, they received 3.3 percent of the vote.

“We’re not seeing an upward trend, they’re constant on the wrong side of the line,” Sjöström said. “At the same time, we can see that support for the Social Democrats has increased since the Green Party left the government.”

Swedish vocabulary: riksdagsspärren – parliamentary limit

Search for missing 3-year-old continues

The search is ongoing after a three-year-old boy went missing from his home in Ljusne near Söderhamn in northern Sweden on Wednesday afternoon.

During the night, volunteers from the group Missing People joined the search along with mountain rescue services.

The boy still hadn’t been found on Thursday morning.

Police believe the boy left his home in Ljusne around 5pm on Wednesday, but are not certain. His family raised the alarm shortly after his disappearance.

“We’ve received a few tips, there have been sightings, but there weren’t many tips,” police press person Johan Thalberg told TT newswire.

The police started the search for the boy in the local neighbourhood and during the night, the operation was stepped up when police initiated a so-called special event to be able to use resources more easily.

“We’re looking for the boy alive,” Thalberg told TT at 3am on Thursday. “The difference now is that it’s got dark. But there will be full activity all night long.”

Swedish vocabulary: särskild händelse – special event

