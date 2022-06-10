Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRANSPORT

Traffic chaos hits Stockholm due to tunnel water leak

Drivers trying to enter Stockholm on Friday June 10th found their route into the city blocked by a serious water leak in the Söderled tunnel leading in to the city.

Published: 10 June 2022 13:40 CEST
Traffic chaos hits Stockholm due to tunnel water leak
Archive photo of traffic in Stockholm. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

The lanes from Gullmarsplan over the Johanneshov bridge and entering the Söderleds tunnel northbound were still closed at 1.30pm on Friday, with the Swedish Transport Administration telling drivers to stay home.

“There are going to be serious queues on the way into the city, which is putting a pretty effective stop to traffic,” Transport Administration press officer Bengt Olsson told commercial broadcaster TV4 on Friday morning.

According to the trafiken.nu website, traffic is being diverted over the Skanstull bridge, with long queues expected on national road 73, Nynäshamnsvägen as well as in the Södra länken and over Södermalm.

The leak was located on Friday morning and repair work is ongoing.

“We found it, there was a crack about 8-9 centimetres wide,” Alexandra Fleetwood, press officer at Stockholm Water and Waste, told TT newswire.

“They’ve started fixing the leak, they’re going to fill the hole and then we’re working towards the goal that it will be back to normal during the afternoon.”

Work is expected to continue until around 3pm on Friday, although this deadline may change.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRANSPORT

‘Utter chaos’: Stockholm’s Arlanda airport still hit by long queues

More than a week after the company running the airport said it would take action to resolve the issue, passengers are still subject to waiting times of more than an hour just to go through security.

Published: 29 May 2022 11:01 CEST
'Utter chaos': Stockholm's Arlanda airport still hit by long queues

Passengers at Stockholm’s Arlanda airport are not happy. 

Swedavia, the company that manages the major transport hub, warns that staff shortages at security check points are leading to longer queues. 

More than a week ago, the company said that it launched “major recruitment efforts” to resolve the issue, but many passengers are still reporting waiting times of more than one hour to pass through security. 

Various people on Twitter have described the situation as “a catastrophe”, “horrific” and “utter chaos”. 

Another Twitter user, @PropDylan advised: “Don’t fly here. Take a canoe here or whatever. It’ll save you some time.”

The problem is compounded by an uptick in travel as Europe enters the summer and most countries have relaxed Covid-related travel restrictions. 

READ MORE What’s behind the behind the queues at Stockholm Arlanda airport?

Swedavia has said that it will reopen Terminal 4, which was closed during the pandemic, on June 15th. This will ease pressure on Terminal 5 where the impact of long queues is currently being felt. 

Airport unions have threatened to go on strike unless the problem is resolved soon. 

What should you do if you are travelling through Stockholm Arlanda at the moment? 

Swedavia recommends that you arrive “well in advance” when taking a flight. You can contact your airline here to find out when their check-ins and baggage drops open.  

Swedavia also recommends that you do everything possible to speed up the check-in process, such as:

  • checking in from home
  • packing hand baggage to make screening faster
  • checking the need for a face covering in advance
  • checking that you have the right travel documents ready 

If you can’t check in from home, Swedavia recommends seeing if you can check in using an automated machine at the airport.

You can read more to do if you have missed your flight due to the chaos HERE

SHOW COMMENTS