PODCAST: Tensions rise in Swedish politics as crucial election looms

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local’s James Savage, Becky Waterton and Richard Orange, Emma Löfgren and her new baby.

This week we turn our attention to a failed attempt by the right-wing opposition parties to oust the justice minister Morgan Johansson, the key role played in his survival as minister by the independent member of parliament Amineh Kakabaveh, and what it all means for the upcoming election.

We also examine the election prospects of the Christian Democrats whose leader Ebba Busch we interviewed this week.

And we discuss what you need to think about if you’re moving to a new address in Sweden.

You can listen to the episode HERE. Please leave a rating or review wherever you listen to the podcast as it helps ensure that more people discover it.

And don’t forget to hit the follow button (or + sign) on Apple or tap the notification bell on Spotify to ensure you get a reminder whenever we publish a new episode.

We are also asking listeners to help us improve Sweden in Focus by taking this quick survey. Please take a couple of minutes to answers the questions if you can.