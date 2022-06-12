Read news from:
What’s the latest advice for handling the Arlanda airport chaos?

Overcrowding over the weekend at Sweden’s Arlanda airport has resulted in temporary road and terminal closures. Police expect crowds and long queues to continue at Arlanda on Sunday.

Published: 12 June 2022 11:12 CEST
Queue for security check in Sky City at Arlanda Airport on Saturday, June 11th.
Queue for security check in Sky City at Arlanda Airport on Saturday, June 11th. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

What’s happening?

Arlanda Airport in Stockholm has been hit with chaos this weekend, as understaffing has led to crowding and long queues.

On Saturday, the crowding and queuing at Arlanda’s outbound Terminal 5 was so severe that travellers had to be diverted to Terminals 2 and 4.

To relieve the pressure, it was decided that the Arlanda Express would not stop at Terminal 5’s station, Arlanda North, for a few hours on Saturday afternoon and early Sunday morning.

The road to terminal 5 was also closed early on Sunday morning. The police were on site to redirect traffic to terminals 2 and 4 and travellers had to proceed from there to terminal 5.

What’s the latest advice for travellers?

The police have advised passengers to avoid driving to the airport. Police spokesman Ola Österling said: “Avoid as much as possible taking the car to Arlanda and use public transport instead. It may also be a good idea to go to one of the long-term parking lots and use public transport from there to the terminal, which will mean fewer cars at the terminal.”

Swedavia, the company which runs the airport has attributed some of the chaos to many travellers arriving far too early before departure and now advises passengers not to come too far in advance.

Spokesman for Swedavia, David Karlsson said: “The general recommendation is two to three hours. But some people arrive up to eight hours before their flight, which means that the terminal is sometimes far too crowded,” says.

 He also added that, where possible, passengers should check-in digitally.

US to end Covid testing requirement for travellers from Europe

Authorities in the USA have announced the end of the Covid-testing requirement for arrivals from Europe, meaning that fully vaccinated people will soon be able to travel between Europe and the US without needing pre-travel tests.

Published: 10 June 2022 16:42 CEST
US to end Covid testing requirement for travellers from Europe

Most of Europe had dropped the testing requirement for fully-vaccinated arrivals in the spring, but the US has maintained the requirement to show proof of a negative test for all arrivals.

However on Friday, the Biden administration announced that it would not renew the testing requirement.

The new rule is expected to come into effect at 12.01 Sunday EDT, until then passengers will still need to show a negative Covid test before they can board a plane to the US.

The US currently bars unvaccinated travellers from entry – although this does not apply to US citizens, US residents or those travelling for essential reasons – there was no announcement on lifting this restriction. 

The CDC said that testing requirements could be reinstated if new variants of Covid emerge, and added that it continues to recommend pre-travel testing. 

Covid travel rules vary between individual countries in Europe, but most countries now only require pre-departure tests for unvaccinated travellers. Check the rules of the country you are travelling to for full details. 

To be counted as ‘fully vaccinated’ travellers must have received both doses of an EMA-approved vaccine – Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca (or a single dose of Janssen).

If their vaccination was more than nine months ago, they need a booster shot in order to be considered fully vaccinated – people who have had a booster do not need a second, even if their booster shot was more than nine months ago.

