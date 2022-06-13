Read news from:
Shortage of train drivers could lead to big summer delays in Sweden

Sweden's state-owned rail company SJ is facing such a severe shortage of train drivers and stewards that it may have to cancel trains this summer, according to the Arbetet newspaper.

Published: 13 June 2022 10:02 CEST
An SJ train departs from Stockholm Central. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

According to the newspaper, the company is now trying to lure back train drivers and stewards from their summer holidays in order to fill gaps in the schedule, with union representatives in the company telling the newspaper that the situation is “extremely tight”. 

“Anyone who is off has their mobile pinging the whole time as SJ is looking for people to man trains,” one train driver who is on parental leave told Arbetet. “It’s lucky you can turn off your work phone.” 

He said staff were often missing with just one day to go until trains are due to depart, pushing SJ timetablers to work frantically to fill spots.  

“We are doing everything we can to avoid needing to cancel departures at short notice,” Martina Nord, a press spokesperson for SJ, told the newspaper. “It’s impossible to say right now whether departures will eventually need to be cancelled.”

The company is paying an extra monthly salary to train drivers and stewards who are willing to move their whole summer holiday to another time of year, a provision agreed as part of its collective bargaining agreement. 

In addition, the company is bringing in a special summer bonus for anyone who agrees to work days when they should have been on holiday. 

SJ is facing a similar situation to that of Swedish airport operator Swedavia: it stopped recruiting during the pandemic when the number of people travelling fell dramatically and is now struggling to staff up as travel resumes. 

What’s the latest advice for handling the Arlanda airport chaos?

Overcrowding over the weekend at Sweden’s Arlanda airport has resulted in temporary road and terminal closures. Police expect crowds and long queues to continue at Arlanda on Sunday.

Published: 12 June 2022 11:12 CEST
What’s happening?

Arlanda Airport in Stockholm has been hit with chaos this weekend, as understaffing has led to crowding and long queues.

On Saturday, the crowding and queuing at Arlanda’s outbound Terminal 5 was so severe that travellers had to be diverted to Terminals 2 and 4.

To relieve the pressure, it was decided that the Arlanda Express would not stop at Terminal 5’s station, Arlanda North, for a few hours on Saturday afternoon and early Sunday morning.

EXPLAINED: What can I do if I miss my flight due to Sweden’s airport chaos?

The road to terminal 5 was also closed early on Sunday morning. The police were on site to redirect traffic to terminals 2 and 4 and travellers had to proceed from there to terminal 5.

What’s the latest advice for travellers?

The police have advised passengers to avoid driving to the airport. Police spokesman Ola Österling said: “Avoid as much as possible taking the car to Arlanda and use public transport instead. It may also be a good idea to go to one of the long-term parking lots and use public transport from there to the terminal, which will mean fewer cars at the terminal.”

Swedavia, the company which runs the airport has attributed some of the chaos to many travellers arriving far too early before departure and now advises passengers not to come too far in advance.

Spokesman for Swedavia, David Karlsson said: “The general recommendation is two to three hours. But some people arrive up to eight hours before their flight, which means that the terminal is sometimes far too crowded,” says.

 He also added that, where possible, passengers should check-in digitally.

