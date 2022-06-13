Read news from:
Sweden has taken ‘important steps’ to meet Turkey’s Nato objections

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has reiterated that Sweden takes Turkey's concerns over terrorism "with the utmost seriousness", after a meeting with Nato's Secretary General at her official residence outside Stockholm.

Published: 13 June 2022 17:29 CEST
Sweden's PM Magdalena Andersson meets Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a press meeting at Harpsund. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

“We take Turkey’s objections with the utmost seriousness, not least when it comes to the battle against terrorism,” Andersson said at a press conference after her meeting with Jens Stoltenberg. 

The meeting at Harpsund, Sweden’s official prime minister’s residence, comes less than a week after the ruling Social Democrats reaffirmed a deal struck with the independent MP Amineh Kakabaveh to support the Kurdish government in northern Syria, something that experts see as bound to anger Turkey. 

At the press conference, Stoltenberg said that Nato would protect Sweden during the longer-than-expected application period, using some of the strongest language he has yet given.  

“If Sweden were to be attacked, I think it is unthinkable that Nato members would not act,” he said. “That’s the message we have conveyed in a very clear way to potential opponents.” 

Stoltenberg said that Sweden was “in a better place today than when it applied”.

“The goal,” he added, “is of course a full membership as soon as possible. But then we need to deal with Turkey’s objections.” 

Stoltenberg said that that the Nato summit in Madrid on June 29th and 30th had never been a deadline for inviting Sweden to join Nato.

He said that Sweden had already taken “important steps” to meet Turkey’s objections.

“I welcome the fact that Sweden has already begun to make changes to its terror legislation and also to ensure that its laws on weapons experts are in line with its future status as a Nato member, with new commitments towards allies,” he said.  

Andersson said that Sweden was already taking action to meet some of Turkey’s demands. 

“There are bilateral and trilateral talks ongoing with Turkey right now. We are going to be very clear about how we fight against terrorism. We have tightened up our laws and had a much stricter laws around terrorism than we had previously,” she said. “No one is in any doubt over how seriously Sweden sees terrorism and that Sweden is going to contribute to fighting terrorism.”  

She said that in her meeting with Stoltenberg she had stressed “the importance of Sweden continuing its engagement with [nuclear] disarmament”. 

Before the press conference, Stoltenberg took Andersson out in the Harpsundsekan rowing boat, just as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson did during his visit at the start of last month. 

Jens Stoltenberg took Magdalena Andersson out in the Harpsundsekan rowing boat. Photo Henrik Montgomery / TT

Stalled Finnish and Swedish Nato bids may drag on, says Nato chief

Turkey's blockage of Sweden's and Finland's NATO membership bids may not be resolved in time for the alliance's summit later this month, according to NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

Published: 12 June 2022 17:34 CEST
Turkey’s blockage of Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership bids may not be resolved in time for the alliance’s summit later this month, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday.

He said NATO was “working hard” to resolve “legitimate” issues raised by Turkey. Stoltenberg had previously insisted that the two nations would be welcomed “with open arms,” but Turkey has thrown a spanner in the works and blocked their bids.

Ankara accuses them of providing a safe haven for the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), listed as a “terrorist” group by Turkey and its Western allies. “I would like to see this solved as soon as possible,” Stoltenberg said during a joint press conference in Finland with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Sunday.

However, “the summit in Madrid was never a deadline,” he added. Earlier in June during a visit to Washington, Stoltenberg said his “intention” was to have the issue sorted out before the meeting due to begin on June 28. Stoltenberg conceded Ankara had raised “legitimate concerns.”  

“This is about terrorism. It’s about weapons exports,” he said. “We have to understand and remember that no other NATO ally has suffered more terrorist attacks than Turkey. And also that Turkey is an important ally with a strategic geographic location,” he stressed.

Sweden, and Finland in particular, have historically tried to steer clear of angering nearby Russia but shed their reluctance to join NATO after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine — which had unsuccessfully sought to join the alliance.

Any NATO membership deal must be unanimously approved by all 30 members of the alliance. The two Nordic countries have repeatedly expressed surprise at Turkey’s objections, saying Ankara had conveyed support for their membership bids until they submitted them.

“We have been surprised by the position of Turkey,” Niinisto reiterated on Sunday, stressing that Helsinki was taking the concerns “seriously.”

