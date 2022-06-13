Sweden has taken ‘important steps’ to meet Turkey’s Nato objections

“We take Turkey’s objections with the utmost seriousness, not least when it comes to the battle against terrorism,” Andersson said at a press conference after her meeting with Jens Stoltenberg.

The meeting at Harpsund, Sweden’s official prime minister’s residence, comes less than a week after the ruling Social Democrats reaffirmed a deal struck with the independent MP Amineh Kakabaveh to support the Kurdish government in northern Syria, something that experts see as bound to anger Turkey.

At the press conference, Stoltenberg said that Nato would protect Sweden during the longer-than-expected application period, using some of the strongest language he has yet given.

“If Sweden were to be attacked, I think it is unthinkable that Nato members would not act,” he said. “That’s the message we have conveyed in a very clear way to potential opponents.”

Stoltenberg said that Sweden was “in a better place today than when it applied”.

“The goal,” he added, “is of course a full membership as soon as possible. But then we need to deal with Turkey’s objections.”

Stoltenberg said that that the Nato summit in Madrid on June 29th and 30th had never been a deadline for inviting Sweden to join Nato.

He said that Sweden had already taken “important steps” to meet Turkey’s objections.

“I welcome the fact that Sweden has already begun to make changes to its terror legislation and also to ensure that its laws on weapons experts are in line with its future status as a Nato member, with new commitments towards allies,” he said.

Andersson said that Sweden was already taking action to meet some of Turkey’s demands.

“There are bilateral and trilateral talks ongoing with Turkey right now. We are going to be very clear about how we fight against terrorism. We have tightened up our laws and had a much stricter laws around terrorism than we had previously,” she said. “No one is in any doubt over how seriously Sweden sees terrorism and that Sweden is going to contribute to fighting terrorism.”

She said that in her meeting with Stoltenberg she had stressed “the importance of Sweden continuing its engagement with [nuclear] disarmament”.

Before the press conference, Stoltenberg took Andersson out in the Harpsundsekan rowing boat, just as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson did during his visit at the start of last month.

READ ALSO: The history of Sweden’s prime ministerial rowing boat

Jens Stoltenberg took Magdalena Andersson out in the Harpsundsekan rowing boat. Photo Henrik Montgomery / TT