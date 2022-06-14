For members
LEARN ABOUT SWEDEN
Swedophiles: The foreigners who move to Sweden based on statistics alone
A lot of foreigners who move to Sweden did it because they fell in love with a Swede or got a job here. But not everyone. In the second of our Swedophile series, we look at those who came solely on the basis of the numbers.
Published: 14 June 2022 06:21 CEST
Carlos Velasco studied statistical rankings on eight general areas before deciding to move to Sweden. Photo: Private
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments