KEY POINTS: What’s going on with pensions and Sweden’s budget?

Hang on, this is quite complicated.

What happened today?

Sweden’s finance minister Mikael Damberg on Wednesday morning announced a so-called “additional amending budget”, or ändringsbudget, which will be put before parliament “as soon as possible”, perhaps as early as this week.

The amending budget will include a compromise proposal on pensions agreed on Monday between the Social Democrats, and the Centre, Green, and Left parties.

“Over the last week, we’ve had intensive meetings with the parties in the pensions group. We didn’t reach our goal, which I regret,” finance minister Mikael Damberg said, as he announced the unusual solution. “This will be, in practice, an adjusted spring budget amendment.”

Åsa Westlund, the Social Democrat chair of the parliament’s finance committee, said that the additional amending budget could be submitted to parliament, debated and passed early next week.

What is an amending budget?

According to parliamentary rules, Sweden’s government can propose an amending budget twice a year, normally in the spring or the autumn.

“Amendments to the central government budget may only be submitted on other occasions if the Government considers that there are special grounds for doing so,” the rules state.

In exceptional circumstances, so-called “additional amending budgets” can be submitted, as happened on several occasions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But it is very unusual to use an additional amending budgets to replace an entire spring budget that has been submitted only days before.

What’s the background?

As part of the deal the Social Democrats struck with the Left Party in return for them letting Magdalena Andersson get voted in as prime minister by parliament in November, the Social Democrats agreed to increase the amount people on a so-called “guarantee pension” will receive, with a special ‘guarantee bonus’.

The guarantee pension is for those who have had low or no income throughout their lives.

When the proposal for the new bonus was launched in April, it was criticised by the pensions authority for its bureaucratic complexity, and by other parties — particularly the Centre Party — for bypassing the cross-party pensions group, which has for more than a decade sought to stop pensions becoming a political issue.

The opposition Moderate, Christian Democrats and Sweden Democrats party at the start of May launched an alternative proposal, which they said claimed would give increased payments to more pensioners.

The government continued seeking to agree a compromise proposal within the pensions group, which includes all the parties in parliament except for the Sweden Democrats, the Green Party and the Left Party, but the opposition parties rejected its proposal at the end of May.

The government then on Monday agreed a compromise proposal with the Centre Party, Green Party and Left Party, which would see the guarantee pension increased.

The opposition parties then blocked this compromise proposal on technical grounds, arguing that, even though it has the support of a majority of MPs, it had been agreed with too little time left before the budget was due to go before parliament on Wednesday.

Why can’t the government put its pensions compromise before parliament?

Even though the parties that back the pensions compromise have a majority of one in parliament, the right-wing opposition has a majority of MPs in the parliament’s finance committee, which formally submits budget proposals, including pensions, to the parliament.

This gave them the power, to the irritation of the government, to vote not to submit the proposal to parliament, something Sweden’s welfare minister, Ardalan Shekarabi, said had never happened before.

“What we are seeing is a minority in the parliament not even letting the proposal be put before the chamber, where there is probably a majority in favour of it,” he said on Monday.

“This is not good for Swedish democracy,” said Martin Ådahl, the Centre Party’s finance spokesperson.

How did the opposition justify blocking the compromise?

The Christian Democrats and Moderates justified blocking the proposal on technical grounds.

“With just a few minutes left before the meeting of the finance committee, a new proposal was presented which had not had enough time to be prepared in the right way,” Jakob Forssmed, from the Christian Democrats told SVT.

“For that reason we are not going going to submit it, but will instead submit our proposals, and that is good for Swedish pensioners.”

Oscar Sjöstedt, the Sweden Democrats’ finance spokesperson, said that whereas the government’s proposal had come at the last minute, the opposition’s had been negotiated over weeks. “This is a better proposal which will benefit all pensioners,” he said.

What happens next?

The budget will go before parliament on Wednesday afternoon, and the Social Democrats will abstain from voting for their own spring budget. This will allow the opposition’s budget to pass.

Then next week, the government hopes to submit a new amending budget early next week, including its new compromise proposal, which if new technical barriers do not arise, should pass, replacing the opposition’s budget.

What’s at stake politically?

If the government fails to pass yet another budget and the opposition’s pensions proposal goes through, it will look weak, allowing the opposition parties to argue that they are in the best position to provide stable government after the election.

The government also needs to be seen to fight hard to fulfil its side of the deal it made with the Left Party in November. If it allows the compromise to fall without a struggle, it might make it more difficult to win the former Communist party’s backing for a Social Democrat-led government after the election.

Even the government does pass the budget next week, it still looks weak.

Elisabeth Svantesson, the Moderate Party’s finance spokesperson, is already accusing the government of turning Sweden into a “banana republic” by using unorthodox means to get its proposal through.

What’s at stake for pensioners?

If the opposition manages to stop the government’s pensions compromise getting passed, the left-wing parties and the Centre Party, will claim that the opposition has reducing the amount of extra money going to the poorest pensioners. The opposition, meanwhile, will claim that their proposal means more money for a larger number of pensioners.