BUDGET

KEY POINTS: What’s going on with pensions and Sweden’s budget?

Sweden's government today announced an additional amending budget after the opposition blocked their pensions compromise. What's going on?

Published: 15 June 2022 12:13 CEST
Finance Minister Mikael Damberg debates the budget in parliament on Wednesday. Photo: Jonas Ekström / TT

Hang on, this is quite complicated. 

What happened today? 

Sweden’s finance minister Mikael Damberg on Wednesday morning announced a so-called “additional amending budget”, or ändringsbudget, which will be put before parliament “as soon as possible”, perhaps as early as this week. 

The amending budget will include a compromise proposal on pensions agreed on Monday between the Social Democrats, and the Centre, Green, and Left parties. 

“Over the last week, we’ve had intensive meetings with the parties in the pensions group. We didn’t reach our goal, which I regret,” finance minister Mikael Damberg said, as he announced the unusual solution. “This will be, in practice, an adjusted spring budget amendment.”

Åsa Westlund, the Social Democrat chair of the parliament’s finance committee, said that the additional amending budget could be submitted to parliament, debated and passed early next week. 

What is an amending budget? 

According to parliamentary rules, Sweden’s government can propose an amending budget twice a year, normally in the spring or the autumn. 

“Amendments to the central government budget may only be submitted on other occasions if the Government considers that there are special grounds for doing so,” the rules state.

In exceptional circumstances, so-called “additional amending budgets” can be submitted, as happened on several occasions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But it is very unusual to use an additional amending budgets to replace an entire spring budget that has been submitted only days before. 

What’s the background? 

As part of the deal the Social Democrats struck with the Left Party in return for them letting Magdalena Andersson get voted in as prime minister by parliament in November, the Social Democrats agreed to increase the amount people on a so-called “guarantee pension” will receive, with a special ‘guarantee bonus’. 

The guarantee pension is for those who have had low or no income throughout their lives.

When the proposal for the new bonus was launched in April, it was criticised by the pensions authority for its bureaucratic complexity, and by other parties — particularly the Centre Party — for bypassing the cross-party pensions group, which has for more than a decade sought to stop pensions becoming a political issue. 

The opposition Moderate, Christian Democrats and Sweden Democrats party at the start of May launched an alternative proposal, which they said claimed would give increased payments to more pensioners. 

The government continued seeking to agree a compromise proposal within the pensions group, which includes all the parties in parliament except for the Sweden Democrats, the Green Party and the Left Party, but the opposition parties rejected its proposal at the end of May. 

The government then on Monday agreed a compromise proposal with the Centre Party, Green Party and Left Party, which would see the guarantee pension increased. 

The opposition parties then blocked this compromise proposal on technical grounds, arguing that, even though it has the support of a majority of MPs, it had been agreed with too little time left before the budget was due to go before parliament on Wednesday. 

Why can’t the government put its pensions compromise before parliament? 

Even though the parties that back the pensions compromise have a majority of one in parliament, the right-wing opposition has a majority of MPs in the parliament’s finance committee, which formally submits budget proposals, including pensions, to the parliament.

This gave them the power, to the irritation of the government, to vote not to submit the proposal to parliament, something Sweden’s welfare minister, Ardalan Shekarabi, said had never happened before. 

“What we are seeing is a minority in the parliament not even letting the proposal be put before the chamber, where there is probably a majority in favour of it,” he said on Monday.  

“This is not good for Swedish democracy,” said Martin Ådahl, the Centre Party’s finance spokesperson. 

How did the opposition justify blocking the compromise? 

The Christian Democrats and Moderates justified blocking the proposal on technical grounds. 

“With just a few minutes left before the meeting of the finance committee, a new proposal was presented which had not had enough time to be prepared in the right way,”  Jakob Forssmed, from the Christian Democrats told SVT

“For that reason we are not going going to submit it, but will instead submit our proposals, and that is good for Swedish pensioners.” 

Oscar Sjöstedt, the Sweden Democrats’ finance spokesperson, said that whereas the government’s proposal had come at the last minute, the opposition’s had been negotiated over weeks. “This is a better proposal which will benefit all pensioners,” he said. 

What happens next? 

The budget will go before parliament on Wednesday afternoon, and the Social Democrats will abstain from voting for their own spring budget. This will allow the opposition’s budget to pass.

Then next week, the government hopes to submit a new amending budget early next week, including its new compromise proposal, which if new technical barriers do not arise, should pass, replacing the opposition’s budget. 

What’s at stake politically? 

If the government fails to pass yet another budget and the opposition’s pensions proposal goes through, it will look weak, allowing the opposition parties to argue that they are in the best position to provide stable government after the election. 

The government also needs to be seen to fight hard to fulfil its side of the deal it made with the Left Party in November. If it allows the compromise to fall without a struggle, it might make it more difficult to win the former Communist party’s backing for a Social Democrat-led government after the election. 

Even the government does pass the budget next week, it still looks weak.

Elisabeth Svantesson, the Moderate Party’s finance spokesperson, is already accusing the government of turning Sweden into a “banana republic” by using unorthodox means to get its proposal through. 

What’s at stake for pensioners? 

If the opposition manages to stop the government’s pensions compromise getting passed, the left-wing parties and the Centre Party, will claim that the opposition has reducing the amount of extra money going to the poorest pensioners. The opposition, meanwhile, will claim that their proposal means more money for a larger number of pensioners.  

For members

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

INTERVIEW: ‘Immigrants and Swedes need the same things’

In the third of The Local's party leader interviews, Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar argues that her tough negotiating stance is all about principle, not politics.

Published: 13 June 2022 17:16 CEST
INTERVIEW: 'Immigrants and Swedes need the same things'

The sun is blazing down on the “Nooshi Festival” at Jesusparken in Malmö’s Möllevången district, and a small crowd has formed around Nooshi Dadgostar, the Left Party’s leader, who has just finished a Q&A session and is mingling with the public to take selfies and answer questions.

The location for the event is no coincidence. This is one of the party’s main strongholds, with 45 percent of the constituency voting for the Left Party in 2018, and a further 29.5 percent voting for either the Social Democrats or the Green Party.

Since becoming the party’s leader, Dadgostar has proven herself to be a tough negotiator, toppling Sweden’s then-Prime Minister Stefan Löfven in a no-confidence vote just seven months after she was appointed, following a disagreement over proposals to change Sweden’s rental laws.

Löfven was re-elected, but not before the proposal in question was scrapped, giving the Left Party a jump in the polls.

She employed the same tactic in 2021, when Magdalena Andersson was on the cusp of becoming Sweden’s first female prime minister, with the Left Party refusing to back Andersson’s candidacy until she agreed to more generous pensions.

Her tactic paid off again – the Left Party backed Andersson, but only after it had secured the pension reform it wanted.

“It’s about democracy,” Dadgostar tells The Local in the third of our pre-election party leader interviews. “Half a million Swedes have voted for us, and my job is to stand up for those voters and represent them in the best way I can.” 

“Immigrants and Swedes need the same things”

Although born in Sweden, Dadgostar’s parents fled to the country from Iran in the early 1980s due to political persecution. When Dadgostar was born in 1985, her family were living in an asylum centre in Perstorp, in the southern region of Skåne.

The Left Party are popular among immigrants, and they have the highest percentage of foreign-born MPs of any party in Sweden – 32 percent. However, Dadgostar is quick to underline the fact that her party work not just for immigrants, but for everyone in Sweden.

“Everyone born outside Sweden is different, obviously. We work for them and we work for those born in Sweden, because they need the same things,” she says.

She underlined the importance of creating jobs – which is not a surprise considering the Left Party’s roots in the socialist workers’ movement – adding that the workplace also provides an ideal situation for immigrants to practice Swedish.

“We’re going to create more jobs, we’re going to make bigger investments, we’re going to tackle climate issues, we’ve just presented a package which will create 80,000 new jobs,” she says.

“Then, we’re going to tie education to them, so you can quickly get on to a course tied to a job. And then you need to practice the language as well, doing that in the workplace is almost the easiest way to do that. So the most important thing for us is to create new jobs, and then the Public Employment Service needs to be better, so that door is open, so to say.”

“We want to increase equality,” she adds. “We think there’s too much xenophobia in Sweden and we want to tackle that.”

The crowd in Malmö is a mix of left-wing ethnic Swedes and first and second generation immigrants like Dadgostar, although most, the immigrants included, seem drawn from the university-educated radical left rather than the left of unions and industrial workers. 

Children wait impatiently to get their faces painted while their parents browse stalls selling books, pins and T-shirts with left-wing, anti-capitalist slogans. On the other side of the park, non-profit worker’s cooperative Rönnebygatans Ekolivs sells organic, locally produced refreshments.

The Left Party received just over 518,000 votes across Sweden in the 2018 election, winning eight percent of the vote. This makes them Sweden’s fifth-largest party, after the Social Democrats, the Moderates, the Sweden Democrats and the Centre Party. 

Under Dadgostar, the party has sought to appeal to working class Social Democrats unhappy with the compromises the party has made to win the support of the economically liberal Centre Party. 

In the park, activists hand out copies of a party newspaper – Vänstern på jobbet (“The Left at work”) – featuring Dadgostar in a hi-vis jacket and a hard hat. A headline reads “a party for workers”.

Copy of the Left Party newspaper “The Left at Work”. Photo: Becky Waterton/The Local

Climate criticism

Doing this has meant some sacrifices on environmental policy. Despite wanting to tackle climate issues, the Left Party’s environmental initiatives have been criticised for not going far enough in an independent study carried out by the Swedish Society for Nature Conservation, who said that “during the latter part of the [2018-2022] mandate period, the environmental profile of the party has weakened”.

“For example, the Left Party has made environmentally harmful proposals to lower tax on petrol and diesel,” the report states, adding that “during the last year, the party has wavered in its environmental policy, the tone has shifted and in some cases the party has even acted in the exact opposite direction.”

This hasn’t gone unnoticed amongst Left Party voters either. One self-proclaimed former Left Party voter stormed the stage following Dadgostar’s Q&A in Malmö, demanding that emissions be reduced by 20 percent in the coming year.

“It has to happen now, not at some far-off point years in the future,” she shouted, before lying across the front of the stage and refusing to move.

“That’s right!” was the reply from somewhere in the audience, followed by a brief smattering of applause.

Work permit reform

The second issue on which the party has been seeking to appeal to the industrial, union-dominated left has been on work permit reform.

The Left Party is one of the three parties in favour of reintroducing arbetsmarknadsprövning: a system in which work permits would only be offered to those applying for jobs where there is a national shortage of applicants. 

The ruling Social Democrats, who are also in favour of arbetsmarknadsprövning, announced plans to introduce a salary limit for work permit applicants a couple of days prior to this interview. They join the Moderates, the Christian Democrats and the Sweden Democrats in pushing for a salary limit, something which the Left Party are against.

“We think it would be best to introduce arbetsmarknadsprövning,” Dadgostar says. “The unions should be more involved – they can also assess whether there’s a labour shortage.”

The Left Party has received criticism for this from those arguing that it would make it more difficult for immigrants to move to Sweden for work, but Dadgostar believes that this policy would protect immigrants from poor working conditions.

“The reason for this is that we don’t want people to be exploited,” she explains. “It’s very important for us that you, as an immigrant, get the salary you’re entitled to. No one should be deceiving you. The problem for lots of people is that they get a certain salary, but then have to pay it back, and we don’t accept that.”

“Working with Erdogan won’t improve Sweden’s security”

In the run up to Sweden’s election in September, one of the issues in which Dadgostar’s party is an outlier is in their stance on Nato. Along with the Green Party, the party is opposed to Sweden joining the alliance.

However, Dadgostar dismisses the suggestion that this is designed to attract anti-Nato Social Democrat voters in the election.

“No,” she says, “It’s because Sweden is much more secure as a country where we can decide on our own defence policy. We don’t view working with Erdogan as improving Sweden’s security.”

Dadgostar has been critical of Sweden’s Nato application on a number of occasions, describing it on SVT’s Aktuellt as putting Sweden in a “dependent relationship with an authoritarian regime”.

“Erdogan is persecuting his own people, imprisoning opposition figures and waging war on neighbouring countries,” she told SVT. “He has ended up in a position where he can blackmail us – it’s very serious.”

Dadgostar’s aides begin to circle as our interview nears its end. The crowd of people waiting to take selfies with her is growing, and in typical Swedish fashion, they want to make sure that everyone gets their turn and that no-one is jumping the queue.

