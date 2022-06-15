Read news from:
MP vows to sink budget if Sweden drops Turkey weapons ban

The Swedish independent MP Amineh Kakabaveh has said she will vote down the government's amendment budget next week if it does not commit to maintaining its ban on selling weapons to Turkey.

Published: 15 June 2022 15:59 CEST
Amineh Kakabaveh takes part in a foreign policy debate in the Swedish parliament on June 10th. Photo: Christine Olsson / TT

Kakabaveh, who resigned from the Left Party in 2019, how holds the decisive vote in Sweden’s parliament, and she has been using the leverage this gives her to extract pledges from the government to support the Kurdish autonomous government in northern Syria. 

Turkey’s demand that Sweden ends its weapons ban is one of its key conditions to back Sweden’s bid for Nato membership, so ceding to Kakabaveh’s demand threatens to freeze the country’s Nato talks.  

Kakabaveh told Sweden’s TT newswire that if she did not use her position for the good of the Kurds, it would be tantamount to helping Turkey in its attacks. 

“It would be as if I was sending weapons there which are used against the Kurds,” she said. 

Sweden’s government hopes to submit an additional amendment budget to parliament next week which, if it wins Kakabaveh’s support, would allow it to pass its budget and honour a deal struck in November with the Left Party to hike monthly payments for the poorest pensioners. 

When Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg came to Sweden on Monday, he singled out dropping the arms ban as one of the “important steps” Sweden was making to overcome Turkey’s objections. 

“I welcome that Sweden has already started to change its counter-terrorism legislation and that Sweden will ensure that the legal framework for arms export will reflect the future status as a Nato member with new commitments to allies,” he said. 

Kakabaveh has now used her position to extract support for the Kurds three times: once in November, when Magdalena Andersson was elected PM, once in the run-up to the no-confidence vote in Sweden’s justice minister on June 7th, and now in the run-up to next week’s additional amendment budget vote. 

Sweden’s party system means that unless she finds a party willing to have her as a candidate, she will cease to be an MP after September’s election. 

NATO

Sweden has taken ‘important steps’ to meet Turkey’s Nato objections

Sweden has already taken "important steps" to meet Turkey's demands for approving its Nato membership application, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday during a visit to Sweden.

Published: 13 June 2022 17:29 CEST
“I welcome that Sweden has already started to change its counter-terrorism legislation and that Sweden will ensure that the legal framework for arms export will reflect the future status as a Nato member with new commitments to allies,” he said during a press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.  “These are two important steps to address concerns that Turkey has raised.”

Andersson reiterated her willingness to listen to Turkey’s objections. “We take the Turkish concerns very seriously, not least the security concerns when it comes to the fight against terrorism.” 

The meeting at Harpsund, Sweden’s official prime minister’s residence, comes less than a week after the ruling Social Democrats reaffirmed a deal struck with the independent MP Amineh Kakabaveh to support the Kurdish government in northern Syria, something that experts see as bound to anger Turkey. 

At the press conference, Stoltenberg said that Nato would protect Sweden during the longer-than-expected application period, using some of the strongest language he has yet given.  

“Seen from a security perspective, Sweden is in a better place now than before it applied”, he said. “Nato allies responded by… issuing security assurances to Sweden.”

If Sweden were attacked, he continued, it was “unthinkable that Nato allies would not react. That is a message that Nato allies have conveyed in a very clear way to any potential adversary”.

“The goal,” he added, “is of course a full membership as soon as possible. But then we need to deal with Turkey’s objections.” 

Stoltenberg said that that the Nato summit in Madrid on June 29th and 30th had never been a deadline for inviting Sweden to join Nato.

“There are bilateral and trilateral talks ongoing with Turkey right now. We are going to be very clear about how we fight against terrorism. We have tightened up our laws and had a much stricter laws around terrorism than we had previously,” she said. “No one is in any doubt over how seriously Sweden sees terrorism and that Sweden is going to contribute to fighting terrorism.”  

She said that in her meeting with Stoltenberg she had stressed “the importance of Sweden continuing its engagement with [nuclear] disarmament”. 

Before the press conference, Stoltenberg took Andersson out in the Harpsundsekan rowing boat, just as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson did during his visit at the start of last month. 

READ ALSO: The history of Sweden’s prime ministerial rowing boat 

Jens Stoltenberg took Magdalena Andersson out in the Harpsundsekan rowing boat. Photo Henrik Montgomery / TT
