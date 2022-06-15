Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SAS

SAS pilots’ strike scheduled to begin on June 29th

A strike involving around 1,000 SAS pilots is scheduled to begin on June 29th, according to a second strike notice issued by the pilots’ trade union on Wednesday.

Published: 15 June 2022 16:17 CEST
A SAS airplane prepares to land at Longyearbyen Airport in Norway's Svalbard archipelago
A SAS airplane prepares to land at Longyearbyen Airport in Norway's Svalbard archipelago, in May 2022. Photo: Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP

The second strike warning is a normal step after a first notice, which was issued by the pilots last week.

Despite a second notice having been issued, it is not certain that strike action will actually take place. This is because the pilots could still reach an agreement with SAS prior to the confirmed date of the planned strike.

Should it go ahead as scheduled, the strike will take effect simultaneously for pilots in Norway, Sweden and Denmark. Pilots in the three Nordic countries have separate trade unions but the planned strike action is coordinated between them.

Danish pilots’ trade union, Dansk Pilotforening, last week issued initial warning of the strike. The Danish union is part of SAS Pilot Group, which represents SAS pilots in Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Pilots with the airline in Sweden and Norway also issued strike notices in line with the Danish announcement.

The collective bargaining agreement by which the pilots’ salary and working terms are determined expired in April. Pilots are currently working under the terms of the expired deal.

But the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement also means that the pilots are not bound by a commitment not to strike. They can therefore legally do so provided they give two weeks’ notice.

The creation of two SAS subsidiaries, SAS Connect and SAS Link, is reported to have generated an obstacle in negotiations over a new collective agreement.

READ ALSO: What is a Danish collective bargaining agreement?

Meetings between the various parties are ongoing this week under the auspices of the Swedish negotiating institution for collective bargaining agreements, Danish news wire Ritzau writes.

The dispute between the two sides comes as SAS leadership attempts to implement a recovery plan for the airline, which is mired in debt.

SAS wants to raise capital by selling shares and also has a cost-cutting plan in place.

READ ALSO: 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

Stockholm’s airport opens new terminal to cut crowding

The fourth terminal at Stockholm’s Arlanda airport reopened on Wednesday morning, in the hope of reducing the queues that have plagued travellers since May.

Published: 15 June 2022 09:48 CEST
Stockholm's airport opens new terminal to cut crowding

In a press release announcing the reopening, Swedavia, the airport’s operator, said that it had altered the terminal, which was formerly only used for domestic flights, so that it could be used to reduce the pressure on Terminal 5, which has seen the worst crowding. 

“It is not the same terminal that is opening, but rather a new version with the terminal’s gate area more closely integrated with the other gate areas in Terminal 5,” it said. “A new connecting walkway with a travellator has been built, which gives passengers the possibility of moving freely between Terminals 4 and 5 after the security checkpoint.” 

READ ALSO: 

All passengers with the budget airline Ryanair will now check in, leave their baggage and go through security at the newly opened fourth terminal, whether they are flying domestically within Sweden or internationally. 

Passengers flying with any airline who have checked in and are travelling only with hand baggage will also be able to go through the security checkpoint at Terminal 4 to reach their flight, even if it departs from Terminal 5. 

In addition, some international flights will now arrive at Terminal 4, with passengers then directed to the connecting walkway to get to customs, and then pick up their baggage at Terminal 5. 

READ ALSO: 

On Wednesday morning, there was still quite a lot of crowding despite the increased space for passengers, said Peter Wärring, the state-owned company’s press spokesperson.

“There’s still a lot of people travelling and you can feel it, it’s rammed this morning,” he told TT. “The queues to security control are around 45 to 60 minutes long just now, but we expect it to drop off a little around lunch, just like it did yesterday.”

According to the press release, the reopening is expected to “ease the pressure” at check-in counters in Terminal 5 and lead to “better flows and access to more check-in counters” for the airlines located there. 

SHOW COMMENTS