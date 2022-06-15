Stockholm’s airport opens new terminal to cut crowding

In a press release announcing the reopening, Swedavia, the airport’s operator, said that it had altered the terminal, which was formerly on used or domestic flights, so that it could be used to reduce the pressure on Terminal 5, which has seen the worst crowding.
“It is not the same terminal that is opening, but rather a new version with the terminal’s gate area more closely integrated with the other gate areas in Terminal 5,” it said. “A new connecting walkway with a travellator has been built, which gives passengers the possibility of moving freely between Terminals 4 and 5 after the security checkpoint.”
All passengers with the budget airline Ryanair will now check in, leave their baggage and go through security at the newly opened fourth terminal, whether they are flying domestically within Sweden or internationally.
Passengers flying with any airline who have checked in and are travelling only with hand baggage will also be able to go through the security checkpoint at Terminal 4 to reach their flight, even if it departs from Terminal 5.
In addition, some international flights will now arrive at Terminal 4, with passengers then directed to the connecting walkway to get to Customs, and then pick up their baggage at Terminal 5.
On Wednesday morning, there was still quite a lot of crowding despite the increased space for passengers, said Peter Wärring, the state-owned company’s press spokesperson.
“There’s still a lot of people travelling and you can feel it, it’s rammed this morning,” he told TT. “The queues to security control are around 45 to 60 minutes long just now, but we expect it to drop off a little around lunch, just like it did yesterday.”
According to the press release, the reopening is expected to “ease the pressure” at check-in counters in Terminal 5 and lead to “better flows and access to more check-in counters” for the airlines located there.
