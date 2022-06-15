For members
Swedish word of the day: torsk
You may already know this word's most common translation, but have you heard of the more obscure meanings of the word?
Published: 15 June 2022 15:30 CEST
Swedish word of the day: på G
This word literally translates to "on G", but is actually an acronym with a number of different meanings. Here's an explanation.
Published: 8 June 2022 16:17 CEST
