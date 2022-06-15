Read news from:
Swedish word of the day: torsk

You may already know this word's most common translation, but have you heard of the more obscure meanings of the word?

Published: 15 June 2022 15:30 CEST
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

The first and most common meaning of the word torsk in Swedish is “cod”, a white fish popular for eating. You may see dishes such as stekt torsk med potatis (fried cod with potatoes) or ugnsbakad torsk (baked cod) on a lunch menu, or come across it in your local supermarket.

Other popular fish in Sweden include rödspätta (plaice), lax (salmon) and abborre (perch).

However, torsk does have a few other meanings in Swedish.

One of these is, bizarrely, the word for a man who buys sex from a prostitute. This may have evolved from an outdated meaning of the word torsk as an insult for someone stupid or easy to trick, similar to calling someone a “loser” in English. Att torska can also be used to describe the act of buying sex.

Att torska can also mean you have lost in a particularly embarrassing way, so it’s important to be clear about context if using this verb, although usually it would be followed by the word för (by) or mot (against), unlike in the previous example.

Examples of this meaning include att torska mot bottenlaget (“to lose against the team at the bottom of the league”) or att torska för snuten (“to be caught by the cops”).

Torsk can also mean an addiction or obsession for something, such as in the phrase torsk på något (literally: “cod on something”). Being torsk på spel would mean being addicted to gambling, or torsk på ABBA would mean an obsession for ABBA.

Finally, torsk or muntorsk (“mouth torsk”) is also the Swedish name for oral candida or oral thrush, a yeast infection in the mouth which often affects infants.

Example sentences:

Britterna gillar panerad torsk med pommes.

Brits like battered cod with chips.

Det är olagligt att torska i Sverige.

It’s illegal to buy sex in Sweden.

Spelberoende kallas också för att vara speltorsk.

Being addicted to gambling can also be referred to as being a speltorsk (literally: “gambling cod”).

Villa, Volvo, Vovve: The Local's Word Guide to Swedish Life, written by The Local's journalists, is now available to order.

Swedish word of the day: på G

This word literally translates to "on G", but is actually an acronym with a number of different meanings. Here's an explanation.

Published: 8 June 2022 16:17 CEST
På G is an acronym for the Swedish phrase på gång, which can be used in a few different ways. The phrase is informal, most commonly used in speech between friends.

Firstly, på G can be used in the sense of something happening, such as in the English phrase “what’s up?”. For example, you could say vad är på G här? (“What’s happening here?”) or vad har ni på G? (“What are you guys up to?”)

If someone is described as being på G, it usually means they are awake and lively. A football team could be described as being på G igen (“back on their feet again”, or “back to their usual selves”) if they improve after a series of bad matches.

Similarly, if you are feeling inte alls på G – not at all på G – then that means you feel tired, run-down, or not your usual self.

The most literal use of the phrase is used when something or someone is on their way, such as in response to the question kommer du snart? (“Are you going to be here soon?”) to which you would reply jag är på G! if you were on your way. In a similar vein, food can also be på G if it will be ready soon.

Finally, you might hear teenagers describing themselves as being på G with someone – this is the stage between casual dating and going out, where a relationship isn’t official yet, but probably will be soon. A good English translation would probably be “seeing each other”.

Example sentences:

“Är ni tillsammans?” “Nej, vi är bara på G!”

“Are you guys together?” “No, we’re just seeing each other!”

“Är maten klar? Jag är jättehungrig!” “Den är på G!”

“Is the food ready? I’m starving!” “It’s on it’s way!”

