Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Terminal four reopens at Stockholm Arlanda airport

The fourth terminal at Stockholm’s Arlanda airport reopens on Wednesday, but the airport’s operator Swedavia does not expect the additional space to end the queues that have plagued travellers since May.

“There’s still a lot of people travelling and you can feel it, it’s rammed this morning,” says Peter Wärring, the state-owned company’s press spokesperson. “The queues to security control are around 45 to 60 minutes long just now, but we expect it to drop off a little around lunch, just like it did yesterday.”

Swedavia will let travellers with only hand baggage use the security control in terminal four instead of terminal five to reduce crowding.

Swedish vocab: trängsel – crowding

Sweden Democrat politician charged for dismembering colleague

The former politician has been charged on suspicion of murdering his colleague in an apartment south of Stockholm, after police found body parts in three different locations in the capital.

According to the prosecution, the body parts found in plastic bags in central Stockholm came from a man in his 60s murdered in an apartment in Nyköping, south of Stockholm. The 60-year-old is accused of shooting him in the head with a pistol and then dismembering the body.

The suspected murderer, who newspaper Expressen reports is a former Sweden Democrat politician, is said to have moved the body parts multiple times, eventually dumping them across the city.

“We’ve carried out a comprehensive investigation into the victim and the suspect. We can, to some extent, show how and when the suspect moved the body parts,” prosecutor Marina Chirakova told TT.

The victim, who according to Expressen was also a former Sweden Democrat politician, had been friends with the suspected murderer for a number of years. He was suspended from the party when he was arrested last year.

Swedish vocab: att väcker åtal – to bring charges

Swedish government could submit an extra mini budget to break budget deadlock

Sweden’s government is expected to submit an extra supplementary budget or ändringsbudget in the parliament today, after the opposition used formal, technical barriers to block a compromise proposal on pensions proposed agreed with the Left, Green and Centre Parties.

The compromise proposal, which will see the so-called guarantee pension raised, would have enough support to get through parliament, but the Moderates, Christian Democrats and Sweden Democrats and Liberals said that it was presented too late to be seriously debated in parliament.

Swedish Vocab: att hänvisa – to refer to

Inflation hits highest level in 30 years

Inflation in Sweden hit 7.2 percent in May, the highest rate since 1991, according to the latest figures from Statistics Sweden, putting pressure on the Riksbank to raise interest rates faster than it has predicted.

The monetary and fiscal stimulation rolled out by countries across the world in response to the pandemic, together with shortages in supplies as a result of the industry closures during the pandemic and the Ukraine war are leading prices to soar across the world.

Torbjörn Isaksson, an economist at Nordea, said he believes that the Riksbank would raise rates two slots — 0.50 percentage points — in June and September, to try and dampen prices.

Inflation is also expected to push unions to demand much higher wages in the run up to the next collective bargaining agreements in 2023, risking a wage-driven inflation spiral.

