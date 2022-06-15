For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Stockholm airport terminal opens, politician charged for murder, soaring inflation, and government's last chance to save its budget: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 15 June 2022 08:23 CEST
Long queues at Stockholm Arlanda's Terminal 5 this week. Photo: Ali Lorestani/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
MS Estonia investigation, defence minister in Oslo, and judge rules on school stabbing: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 14 June 2022 07:24 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments