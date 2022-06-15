Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Stockholm airport terminal opens, politician charged for murder, soaring inflation, and government's last chance to save its budget: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 15 June 2022 08:23 CEST
Long queues at Stockholm Arlanda's Terminal 5 this week. Photo: Ali Lorestani/TT

Terminal four reopens at Stockholm Arlanda airport 

The fourth terminal at Stockholm’s Arlanda airport reopens on Wednesday, but the airport’s operator Swedavia does not expect the additional space to end the queues that have plagued travellers since May. 

“There’s still a lot of people travelling and you can feel it, it’s rammed this morning,” says Peter Wärring, the state-owned company’s press spokesperson. “The queues to security control are around 45 to 60 minutes long just now, but we expect it to drop off a little around lunch, just like it did yesterday.” 

Swedavia will let travellers with only hand baggage use the security control in terminal four instead of terminal five to reduce crowding.

Swedish vocab: trängsel – crowding 

Sweden Democrat politician charged for dismembering colleague

The former politician has been charged on suspicion of murdering his colleague in an apartment south of Stockholm, after police found body parts in three different locations in the capital.

According to the prosecution, the body parts found in plastic bags in central Stockholm came from a man in his 60s murdered in an apartment in Nyköping, south of Stockholm. The 60-year-old is accused of shooting him in the head with a pistol and then dismembering the body.

The suspected murderer, who newspaper Expressen reports is a former Sweden Democrat politician, is said to have moved the body parts multiple times, eventually dumping them across the city.

“We’ve carried out a comprehensive investigation into the victim and the suspect. We can, to some extent, show how and when the suspect moved the body parts,” prosecutor Marina Chirakova told TT.

The victim, who according to Expressen was also a former Sweden Democrat politician, had been friends with the suspected murderer for a number of years. He was suspended from the party when he was arrested last year. 

Swedish vocab: att väcker åtal – to bring charges 

Swedish government could submit an extra mini budget to break budget deadlock

Sweden’s government is expected to submit an extra supplementary budget or ändringsbudget in the parliament today, after the opposition used formal, technical barriers to block a compromise proposal on pensions proposed agreed with the Left, Green and Centre Parties. 

The compromise proposal, which will see the so-called guarantee pension raised, would have enough support to get through parliament, but the Moderates, Christian Democrats and Sweden Democrats and Liberals said that it was presented too late to be seriously debated in parliament. 

Swedish Vocab: att hänvisa – to refer to 

Inflation hits highest level in 30 years 

Inflation in Sweden hit 7.2 percent in May, the highest rate since 1991, according to the latest figures from Statistics Sweden, putting pressure on the Riksbank to raise interest rates faster than it has predicted. 

The monetary and fiscal stimulation rolled out by countries across the world in response to the pandemic, together with shortages in supplies as a result of the industry closures during the pandemic and the Ukraine war are leading prices to soar across the world. 

Torbjörn Isaksson, an economist at Nordea, said he believes that the Riksbank would raise rates two slots — 0.50 percentage points — in June and September, to try and dampen prices. 

Inflation is also expected to push unions to demand much higher wages in the run up to the next collective bargaining agreements in 2023, risking a wage-driven inflation spiral. 

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

MS Estonia investigation, defence minister in Oslo, and judge rules on school stabbing: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 14 June 2022 07:24 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Swedish authorities may bring part of wrecked Estonia to land 

The Swedish Accident Investigation Authority is considering removing the bow ramp from the wrecked MS Estonia and bringing it to land for an inspection, the organisation’s Director General, Jonas Bäckstrand, has told the TT newswire. 

“One possibility that might happen is to salvage the bow ramp, because that is an important part of the puzzle in the chain of events which led to the sinking,” Bäckstrand said.  “Today, that part of the ship is loose and leaning against the hull. Two remaining hinges have been released.” 

The sinking of the MS Estonia in 1994 is the deadliest peacetime sinking in European waters, with 854 lives lost. 

The authority has launched a new investigation into the disaster after a documentary, “Estonia – the find that changes everything”, claims to have found holes in the hull with an underwater drone. 

The authority is photographing the wreck underwater and will only bring pieces to land if necessary, he added. 

“If it is good enough, there may not be a need to salvage it either. We’ll wait and see, quite simply.”

It will take three to four months to compile all the data from the expedition, after which the photographic material will be published.

Swedish vocab: att bärga – to salvage 

Court to rule on southern Sweden school attack  

A court will pass its judgement today on the 17-year-old who carried out the second in a string of three school stabbings seen in southern Sweden. 

The youth carried out his attack on January 10th at the NTI-gymnasiet school in Kristianstad. He has been charged on three cases of attempted murder and two case of unlawful threat. 

According to the police, the boy planned his attack in advance, and was in contact with the youth who carried out the first school attack in Eslöv last year. The two were close friends. 

During the trial, the 17-year-old expressed regrets and said that the knife attack should be seen as a call for help. 

Swedish Vocab: ångerfull – regretful 

Swedish defence minister in Oslo for defence meet

Sweden’s defence minister, Peter Hultqvist, is in Oslo on Tuesday for a meeting with his nine counterparts from the Joint Expeditionary Force defence grouping on the war in Ukraine. 

“It’s positive that the JEF, through various exercises, has now increased its presence in the Baltic Sea region in the time that Sweden and Finland are awaiting a decision on Nato membership,” Hultqvist told TT ahead of the meeting. 

JEF was created in 2014 on the initiative of the UK, and groups together Sweden and Finland with the UK, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and The Netherlands. 

Swedish Vocab: en utökad närvaro – an increased presence 

Sweden has taken ‘important steps’ to meet Turkey’s Nato objections

Sweden has already taken “important steps” to meet Turkey’s demands for approving its Nato membership application, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday during a visit to Sweden.

“I welcome that Sweden has already started to change its counter-terrorism legislation and that Sweden will ensure that the legal framework for arms export will reflect the future status as a Nato member with new commitments to allies,” he said during a press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. “These are two important steps to address concerns that Turkey has raised.”

Andersson reiterated her willingness to listen to Turkey’s objections. “We take the Turkish concerns very seriously, not least the security concerns when it comes to the fight against terrorism.”

The meeting at Harpsund, Sweden’s official prime minister’s residence, comes less than a week after the ruling Social Democrats reaffirmed a deal struck with the independent MP Amineh Kakabaveh to support the Kurdish government in northern Syria, something that experts see as bound to anger Turkey. Read the full article here

Swedish vocab: ett krav – a demand

Shortage of train drivers in Sweden could lead to major summer delays

Sweden’s state-owned rail company SJ is facing such a severe shortage of train drivers and stewards that it may have to cancel trains this summer, according to the Arbetet newspaper.

According to the newspaper, the company is now trying to lure back train drivers and stewards from their summer holidays in order to fill gaps in the schedule, with union representatives in the company telling the newspaper that the situation is “extremely tight”.

“We are doing everything we can to avoid needing to cancel departures at short notice,” Martina Nord, a press spokesperson for SJ, told the newspaper. “It’s impossible to say right now whether departures will eventually need to be cancelled.”

Swedish Vocab: att ställa in – to cancel 

