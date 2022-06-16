For members
PROPERTY
‘Prices need to drop’: Swedish estate agents call buyer’s market
The majority of Sweden’s estate agents are now expecting a sharp drop in flat and house prices over the coming year, with most now calling a buyer's market.
Published: 16 June 2022 15:03 CEST
Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
RENTING
Five tricks Swedes use to avoid the long wait for rental apartments
The official waiting time for apartments in Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Malmö varies between three and eleven years. But Swedes have their own tricks for jumping the queue.
Published: 31 March 2022 13:28 CEST
