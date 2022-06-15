Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Property market in Sweden now a buyer’s market

The majority of Sweden’s estate agents expect to see sharp price drops for properties over the coming year, and believe that the market has shifted – to the buyer’s advantage.

“Prices will have to be adjusted down,” Johan Engström, CEO of Fastighetsbyrån estate agents told TT.

“At the beginning of the year, things still looked positive on the property market across the country,” he said. “Then Russia’s war in Ukraine came, followed by inflation, stock market turbulence and increased interest rates, and it shifted.”

The market has seen a dramatic shift in a relatively short period. Previously, sellers had a clear advantage. But according to Fastighetbyråns latest panel of estate agents, where Sweden’s estate agents answer questions on the state of the property market, it’s now a buyer’s market to a greater degree.

“Sellers haven’t really adapted, rather they’re stuck in the ‘old market’ and the buyer in turn has other concerns and hears that the situation is completely different,” Engström told TT.

“Right now we’re seeing extremely clear signs that we have a market where buyers and sellers are far apart.”

In answer to the question “Who benefits most from the current property market?”, the average response was 3.74, on a scale from 0 (buyer) to 10 (seller). In comparison, this figure was 6.21 at the end of April, and in June 2021, it was 7.54.

The most noticeable change was in Stockholm, where this figure dropped from 6.19 in April to 2.49 in June.

Swedish vocabulary: köparnas marknad – buyer’s market

MP vows to sink budget if Sweden drops Turkey weapons ban

The Swedish independent MP Amineh Kakabaveh has said she will vote down the government’s amendment budget next week if it does not commit to maintaining its ban on selling weapons to Turkey.

Kakabaveh, who resigned from the Left Party in 2019, now holds the decisive vote in Sweden’s parliament, and she has been using the leverage this gives her to extract pledges from the government to support the Kurdish autonomous government in northern Syria.

Turkey’s demand that Sweden ends its weapons ban is one of its key conditions to back Sweden’s bid for Nato membership, so ceding to Kakabaveh’s demand threatens to freeze the country’s Nato talks.

Kakabaveh told Sweden’s TT newswire that if she did not use her position for the good of the Kurds, it would be tantamount to helping Turkey in its attacks.

“It would be as if I was sending weapons there which are used against the Kurds,” she said.

Swedish vocabulary: politisk vilde – independent MP (literally: politically wild)

SAS announces pilot strike for June 29th

A strike involving around 1,000 SAS pilots is scheduled to begin on June 29th, according to a second strike notice issued by the pilots’ trade union on Wednesday.

The second strike warning is a normal step after a first notice, which was issued by the pilots last week.

Despite a second notice having been issued, it is not certain that strike action will actually take place. This is because the pilots could still reach an agreement with SAS prior to the confirmed date of the planned strike.

Should it go ahead as scheduled, the strike will take effect simultaneously for pilots in Norway, Sweden and Denmark. Pilots in the three Nordic countries have separate trade unions but the planned strike action is coordinated between them.

Read the full story on that here.

Swedish vocabulary: kollektivavtal – collective bargaining agreement

‘First of its kind’: Viking shipyard found on Swedish island

A Viking Age shipyard has been found at Birka on the island of Björkö in Lake Mälaren, west of Stockholm, archaeologists from Stockholm University have announced.

“A site like this has never been found before,” Sven Isaksson, Professor of Archaeological Science at Stockholm University, said in a press release. “It’s the first of its kind, but the finds convincingly show that it was a shipyard.”

Birka, also referred to as Vikingastaden (The Viking City) in Swedish, is often considered to be Sweden’s first city, one of the most important trading centres in the Viking period. It is a UNESCO World Heritage site and an example of the city-like trading posts that sprang up in the Nordic countries during the Viking Age.

Remains of ships have been discovered in previous excavations in the area, but the latest finds have confirmed the existence of a Viking shipyard at Birka for the first time.

Swedish vocabulary: vikingatida varvsplats – viking shipyard