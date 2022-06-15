For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
SAS pilot strike, a Viking shipyard and budget under threat (again). Here's Sweden's news on Thursday.
Published: 16 June 2022 08:07 CEST
The island of Björkö with Viking town Birka. Archaeologists have discovered a Viking shipyard on the island. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Stockholm airport terminal opens, politician charged for murder, soaring inflation, and government's last chance to save its budget: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 15 June 2022 08:23 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments