Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ECONOMY

Chief of Sweden’s finance watchdog appointed next Riksbank governor

Stefan Ingves, the central bank governor who helped steer Sweden through the 2007 financial crisis, and then presided over years of negative interest rates, is to step at the end of the years.

Published: 17 June 2022 16:42 CEST
Chief of Sweden's finance watchdog appointed next Riksbank governor
Erik Thedéen, the next governor of Sweden's Riksbank, holds a press conference following his appointment. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT

Ingves, who has spent 17 years as Governor of the Riksbank since taking up the post in 2006, will leave the bank when his term expires at the end of this year, to be replaced by Erik Thedéen, who currently leads Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority. 

“These years have been eventful and stimulating and it has been a great honour to head up the Riksbank’s work, together with… all of the knowledgeable and dedicated employees at the bank,” Ingves said in a statement.

“I have had the privilege of working with the best, both in Sweden and around the world, and I have been involved in making the Riksbank into an institution ranked as one of the best central banks in the world. This has been a source of great joy.” 

At a press conferene, Thedéen said he was “proud and humbled” to have been chosen as the bank’s next governor, and said he had accepted the offer immediately. 

“That’s because this is, I believe, and extremely exciting job, an important job, and a job that comes with great responsibility.” 

Thedéen has been given a six-year appointment to the position.

Alexandra Stråberg, chief economist at Sweden’s Länsförsäkringar insurance group, expressed her surprise that a woman had not been chosen for the first time since the Riksbank was founded in 1929. 

“Erik in an insider in the world of Swedish government agencies and has to be seen as a conservative choice,” she said.

Robert Bergqvist, chief economist at SEB, said it would be “interesting to see” if Thedéen would be a hawk or a dove in monetary policy, but said that the return of inflation as a threat was anyway changing the approaches of central bankers worldwide. 

Torbjörn Isaksson, an economist at Nordea, predicted that Thedéen might bring a tougher approach towards controlling inflation. 

Susanne Eberstein, the chair of the Riksbank’s board, and the vice chair Michael Lundholm praised Ingves for what he had done in his time. 

“Under Stefan Ingves’s leadership the Riksbank has taken big, innovative steps, among them being the development of the e-krona,” she said. “His engagement in communicating the role of the central bank, its goals and decisions has helped make the Riksbank more transparent and accessible.”  

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ECONOMY

Swedish finance minister: ‘No budget negotiations with independent MP’

Sweden proposed their extra amendment budget on June 17th. In order for it to pass, it must be supported by independent MP Amineh Kakabaveh. However, no negotiations have taken place, according to Sweden's finance minister Mikael Damberg.

Published: 17 June 2022 09:40 CEST
Swedish finance minister: 'No budget negotiations with independent MP'

“We’re one step closer to a guarantee pension in August,” Damberg told TT. “Now, the government have delivered extremely quickly, which makes it possible, as I read the situation, for a decision to be made by Midsummer.”I think there’s a good chance of the proposal going through.”

The proposal has the support of the Left Party, the Greens and the Centre Party.

But in order for it to be passed, it also needs the support of the independent MP Amineh Kakabaveh, a former Left Party MP with Kurdish heritage. She has said that she will not support the government’s budget unless they promise not to export weapons to Turkey.

Damberg says he has not offered any guarantees to Kakabaveh.

“I have not negotiated with Kakabaveh,” he told TT. “This is the same spring amendment budget we presented earlier, but with the addition of this pensions compromise.”

“I know Amineh and I know she is engaged in equality issues. This budget will be a massive equality reform. I have a strong belief that she will stand up for it.”

On the question of Kakabaveh’s demand for a stop in weapon exports to Turkey, Damberg restated the fact that he had not negotiated with her. “There are no negotiations taking place on that issue.”

SHOW COMMENTS