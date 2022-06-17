Baggage queue at Stockholm Arlanda now down to ten minutes

At 7am, the queue at baggage check at the airport’s Terminal had fallen from 45 minutes to ten minutes, although the airport operators says queue time may increase as people leave Sweden on the weekend.

“We’ve managed to get through the morning rush, it’s levelling out now,” said Ellen Laurin, a press spokesperson for Swedavia, although she said queue times could rise again during the day and again on Saturday morning.

“There could be a heavy footfall, and June is generally a big month for travel, so queue times could go up and down over the day.”

But she said that the company had posted more of its own personnel to the airport, struck a deal with a recruitment company to provide more temporary staff, and also shifted passengers from many planes to the newly opened Terminal 4.

“It’s had an effect. We have freed up both more area and also new capacity by opening Terminal 4,” she said.

She said that the company was advising travellers to check in online, if they have no baggage, to go directly to the security controls, and to check with their airline how many hours check in opens before the flight.

The improved situation came as Sweden’s government received the results of an inquiry into what was behind the queues at the airport.

Karl-Petter Thorwaldsson, Sweden’s business minister, told the Dagens Nyheter newspaper that he was “not satisfied” with how the airline had handled the resurgence in travel after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s always easy to be clever with hindsight, but obviously we’re not satisfied with the way Swedavia has handled this during the spring. It would make no sense to say that we’re satisfied when people have been stuck in hour-long queues at Arlanda.”

He said that the airport operators couldn’t do much about the time it take Sweden’s Säpo security police to check up on people being hired to man security controls, but it could have started paying those applying for jobs salaries while they wait for Säpo to approve them, so they do not get tired of waiting and get other jobs.

He also suggested that the airport could also have hired more people to help guide passengers around the airport several weeks ago.