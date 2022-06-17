Read news from:
Baggage queue at Stockholm Arlanda now down to ten minutes

The queue at the baggage check at Stockholm's Arlanda airport was down to ten minutes on Friday morning, after a new terminal was opened and temporary staff brought in.

Published: 17 June 2022 10:29 CEST
Queue for security check in Sky City at Arlanda Airport on Saturday, June 11th.
Queue for security check in Sky City at Arlanda Airport on Saturday, June 11th. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

At 7am, the queue at baggage check at the airport’s Terminal had fallen from 45 minutes to ten minutes, although the airport operators says queue time may increase as people leave Sweden on the weekend. 

“We’ve managed to get through the morning rush, it’s levelling out now,” said Ellen Laurin, a press spokesperson for Swedavia, although she said queue times could rise again during the day and again on Saturday morning. 

“There could be a heavy footfall, and June is generally a big month for travel, so queue times could go up and down over the day.” 

But she said that the company had posted more of its own personnel to the airport, struck a deal with a recruitment company to provide more temporary staff, and also shifted passengers from many planes to the newly opened Terminal 4. 

“It’s had an effect. We have freed up both more area and also new capacity by opening Terminal 4,” she said. 

She said that the company was advising travellers to check in online, if they have no baggage, to go directly to the security controls, and to check with their airline how many hours check in opens before the flight. 

The improved situation came as Sweden’s government received the results of an inquiry into what was behind the queues at the airport.

Karl-Petter Thorwaldsson, Sweden’s business minister, told the Dagens Nyheter newspaper that he was “not satisfied” with how the airline had handled the resurgence in travel after the Covid-19 pandemic. 

“It’s always easy to be clever with hindsight, but obviously we’re not satisfied with the way Swedavia has handled this during the spring. It would make no sense to say that we’re satisfied when people have been stuck in hour-long queues at Arlanda.” 

He said that the airport operators couldn’t do much about the time it take Sweden’s Säpo security police to check up on people being hired to man security controls, but it could have started paying those applying for jobs salaries while they wait for Säpo to approve them, so they do not get tired of waiting and get other jobs.  

He also suggested that the airport could also have hired more people to help guide passengers around the airport several weeks ago.

SAS

SAS pilots’ strike scheduled to begin on June 29th

A strike involving around 1,000 SAS pilots is scheduled to begin on June 29th, according to a second strike notice issued by the pilots’ trade union on Wednesday.

Published: 15 June 2022 16:17 CEST
The second strike warning is a normal step after a first notice, which was issued by the pilots last week.

Despite a second notice having been issued, it is not certain that strike action will actually take place. This is because the pilots could still reach an agreement with SAS prior to the confirmed date of the planned strike.

Should it go ahead as scheduled, the strike will take effect simultaneously for pilots in Norway, Sweden and Denmark. Pilots in the three Nordic countries have separate trade unions but the planned strike action is coordinated between them.

Danish pilots’ trade union, Dansk Pilotforening, last week issued the initial strike warning. The Danish union is part of SAS Pilot Group, which represents SAS pilots in Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Pilots with the airline in Sweden and Norway also issued strike notices in line with the Danish announcement.

The collective bargaining agreement by which the pilots’ salary and working terms are determined expired in April. Pilots are currently working under the terms of the expired deal.

But the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement also means that the pilots are not bound by a commitment not to strike. They can therefore legally do so provided they give two weeks’ notice.

The creation of two SAS subsidiaries, SAS Connect and SAS Link, is reported to have generated an obstacle in negotiations over a new collective agreement.

READ ALSO: What is a Danish collective bargaining agreement?

Meetings between the various parties are ongoing this week under the auspices of the Swedish negotiating institution for collective bargaining agreements, Danish news wire Ritzau writes.

The dispute between the two sides comes as SAS leadership attempts to implement a recovery plan for the airline, which is mired in debt.

SAS wants to raise capital by selling shares and also has a cost-cutting plan in place.

READ ALSO: 

