OPINION: Sweden must demand that Julian Assange go free
Given Sweden’s involvement in the Assange case, the government’s continued silence over his impending extradition to the US is indefensible, says David Crouch
Published: 17 June 2022 13:37 CEST
The Australian journalist and free information campaigner Julian Assange is to be extradited to the US. Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
‘Police should have stopped Koran-burning demos after the first day’
Swedish police underestimated the level of violence that awaited them and should have called a halt to Danish-Swedish extremist Rasmus Paludan’s demos as soon as it became clear the riots were spiralling out of control, argues journalist Bilan Osman.
Published: 22 April 2022 17:41 CEST
