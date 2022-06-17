Swedish finance minister: ‘No budget negotiations with independent MP’

“We’re one step closer to a guarantee pension in August,” Damberg told TT. “Now, the government have delivered extremely quickly, which makes it possible, as I read the situation, for a decision to be made by Midsummer.”I think there’s a good chance of the proposal going through.”
The proposal has the support of the Left Party, the Greens and the Centre Party.
But in order for it to be passed, it also needs the support of the independent MP Amineh Kakabaveh, a former Left Party MP with Kurdish heritage. She has said that she will not support the government’s budget unless they promise not to export weapons to Turkey.
Damberg says he has not offered any guarantees to Kakabaveh.
“I have not negotiated with Kakabaveh,” he told TT. “This is the same spring amendment budget we presented earlier, but with the addition of this pensions compromise.”
“I know Amineh and I know she is engaged in equality issues. This budget will be a massive equality reform. I have a strong belief that she will stand up for it.”
On the question of Kakabaveh’s demand for a stop in weapon exports to Turkey, Damberg restated the fact that he had not negotiated with her. “There are no negotiations taking place on that issue.”
Member comments