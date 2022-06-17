For members
LEARN ABOUT SWEDEN
Swedophiles: The foreigners who come to Sweden for fashion and design
A lot of foreigners who move to Sweden did so because they fell in love with a Swede or got a job in the country. But not everyone. In the third of our Swedophile series, we look at two people drawn by a love of fashion and design.
Published: 17 June 2022 15:46 CEST
Nathan Lloyd (left)and his partner Tom Jones (right) on a visit to the Danish design museum in Copenhagen. Photo: private
Swedophiles: The foreigners who move to Sweden for a musical obsession
A lot of foreigners who move to Sweden did it because they fell in love with a Swede or got a job here. But not everyone. In the first of our Swedophile series, we look at those who came because they got hooked on the music.
Published: 9 June 2022 15:19 CEST
