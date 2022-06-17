Read news from:
Austria
LEARN ABOUT SWEDEN

Swedophiles: The foreigners who come to Sweden for fashion and design

A lot of foreigners who move to Sweden did so because they fell in love with a Swede or got a job in the country. But not everyone. In the third of our Swedophile series, we look at two people drawn by a love of fashion and design.

Published: 17 June 2022 15:46 CEST
Nathan Lloyd (left)and his partner Tom Jones (right) on a visit to the Danish design museum in Copenhagen. Photo: private

Nathan Lloyd’s obsession with Scandinavian design was born in the second-hand, charity, and antique shops he use to love going to as a teenager growing up in Wales, and also by being “blown away” by his first visit to Ikea in Cardiff. 

“I’ve always been interested in loppis-ing, charity-shopping, antiquing, and then, within my lifetime, things that were on sale in charity shops became very much en vogue: post [the TV series] Mad Men, mid-century design very much became a thing, it was very cool again, and a lot of those design icons are Danish, Finnish, Swedish, and some of them Norwegian as well.” 

“I just connected the dots. ‘Oh, wait a second, a lot of these seem to be Nordic’. And then that, together with IKEA, and the minimalism, and the clean lines, is just a nice little marriage really.” 

When he met his partner Tom, their Nordic interest was one of the things that drew them together, although Tom’s Nordic nerdiness was more based around the Scandi crime literature that had filled his parents’ bookshelves. 

“He’s written a few short stories based on Nordic noir, And then he’s also read the whole pantheon, you know, Maj Sjöwall, Per Wahlöö, and all the Wallander series.” 

Nathan Lloyd (right) and his partner Tom Jones (left) at the Danish Architecture Centre in Copenhagen. Photo: private

Their first house together in Swansea became a sort of exhibition of Nordic design, and whenever they travelled together, Lloyd would seek out Nordic things to see, visiting the Scandi Kitchen restaurant and café in London, the Icelandic Café in Brighton, the Institute Suedois in Paris.

Then, when he won a scholarship to study in Berlin, he ended up writing a paper on the Nordic influences on the city. 

The couple finally ended up moving to Malmö almost by accident. They had found some cheap flights to Copenhagen, and decided on a whim to pop over to the other side of the bridge to visit a friend, who they found living in what Lloyd describes as “the perfect rental apartment”, on top of the roof of the city’s Caroli shopping centre. 

“It’s this glass box, very architecturally designed, very design forward. And he himself is head designer at a company,” Lloyd remembers. “So we looked at his life as this wild, unattainable pipe dream that we could aspire to but never get there.” 

After they got home, however, they suddenly began to consider whether something close to it might, in fact, be possible, with Tom, a teacher, starting to look for jobs at international schools in southern Sweden. 

When Britain voted to leave the European Union, they decided to make a move. “We just thought, ‘we really have to do this now or we might never be able to’,” Lloyd says.  

Rather than design, Lloyd has thrown himself into Malmö’s food scene, working as head guide for Matkaravan, a food tour company, and making artisanal ice-cream at Köld, an ice cream shop. He’s also big into Nordic music.

It’s, surprisingly, a very creative place. I think it’s the cold, dark winters,” he says. “It’s like Iceland, ridiculously creative for the size of its population. The dark winters facilitate a need for creativity.” 

Max Cunningham looking Midsummery on a beach in Sweden. Photo: private

One of fashion buyer Max Cunningham’s first ever posts on Facebook, aged 12, was, “Max wants to move Sweden”. 

“Whenever it comes up in my Facebook memories, I’m like, ‘God, that’s spooky’,” he says. 

For him, the appeal was not only design, but the way it is integrated into Swedish society. 

“I was just kind of, you know, ‘Everything’s very nice. Everything’s very clean. Everything works. Every Swede I’ve met is really friendly’. I’ve thought of it as being the good, progressive country.” 

He had also made close friends with a Swedish girl while at university, so when he split up with his boyfriend he decided to make the move to Sweden, and got a job as an assistant buyer with one of Sweden’s biggest, multinational clothes retailers. That didn’t work out, so he is now working as a product developer for a smaller Swedish brand. 

Since moving to Stockholm in 2019, however, he’s started to see the downside of Sweden’s minimalist, unfussy approach to fashion and design. 

“Everyone looks the same. That’s something you just massively notice, especially when you see younger people, especially younger Stockholm people,” he says. “There is such a uniform of how they dress, what they buy, the colours, the way they wear their hat, the shoes. It’s very same-y and that’s quite strange.”

The ABBA obsessives  

Glen Bryan’s ABBA fixation started when the 60-year-old watched the group win Eurovision as a 12-year-old boy back in 1974. It was an experience, he says, that “sparked a life-long love affair with both Eurovision and ABBA”.

For Australian Grace McCallum, the ABBA craze started when she won a walkman, aged three. For the next six years she had just one cassette: ABBA Gold. She ended up learning the songs so well that when she was eight, she won first prize in a talent contest with a rendition of the ABBA favourite, Mamma Mia. “This was the beginning of a life-long love affair with Sweden,” she says. 

Glen Bryan works as a clinical psychologist, working a lot with other foreigners suffering the stress of relocation. Photo: Private
Glen Bryan when working for the Eurovision Song Contest in Stockholm back in 2016. Photo: Private

In his teens, Bryan’s ABBA obsession grew and grew. He taught himself Swedish so he could understand the early solo work of Agneta Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, the group’s two female singers. When he had his first foreign holiday, it was to go to Sweden, where he stalked the members for autographs. At school, he did a project on Sweden’s “No-Smoking Generation” initiative. He called himself Glen Michael, because, he says, “I thought it sounded Swedish”. He even tried to change his appearance. “When I went to uni, I dyed my hair blond thinking with my blue eyes I could pass for Swedish.”

McCallum’s obsession perhaps didn’t extend to these extremes. But in 2013, she was scrolling through Facebook and saw that ABBA The Museum was running a contest to choose the international member for a new ABBA choir that would perform at the 40th anniversary of ABBA winning Eurovision. She auditioned, won, and was flown to Sweden. 

READ ALSO: Aussie choir member wows Abba in Sweden

She then started a new life in Stockholm working in the creative industries as a freelance journalist for ABC, BBC, The Local, and TimeOut, as well as as a presenter, event organiser, and entrepreneur. 

Grace McCallum at a meeting in Stockholm. Photo: Private
 
Since returning to Australia during the pandemic, however, she has been denied a work permit to return to Sweden. She’s now back on a 90-day tourist visa for the first time in two years, continuing her promotion of Sweden’s creative industries through her company STHLM Music City/Nordic Music Tech. 
 

For Bryan, things have worked out better.

He’s been a regular visitor to Gothenburg throughout his adult life, visiting every year for the city’s carnival, and to stay with his Swedish friends Anders and Tomas.

But it wasn’t until he turned 50 in 2012 that he decided to take the plunge. “It seemed the perfect time to make the big leap and move here. I had somehow missed the joke that ‘Everyone is called Glen in Gothenburg’, but I’ve certainly heard it since I’ve moved here!” 

Muayyad Mohammed (centre) with two friends in the university metal scene in Jordan. Photo: private

For the love of metal

Swedish metal bands such as Bathory, Opeth, Meshuggah, At The Gates, Entombed, and Watain might be obscure to most people, but they may have brought almost as many new citizens to the country as Sweden’s own fab four. 

Muayyad Muhammed, an IT consultant based in Västerås, estimates that 80 percent of the reason he decided to move to Sweden was his love for Bathory, a Swedish folk metal and black metal band. 

Muhammed is originally from Syria, but grew up in Yemen, and then studied IT at the private Al-Zaytoonah University in Jordan.

He got the metal bug in his final year of high school, when he was introduced to the US rock bands Linkin Park & Slipknot. That led him back to British 1980s metal, and at university, he progressed onto the Swedish metal scene. 

“We were the only metalhead group in uni, and from there I got into Death and Black Metal, where most of the Swedish bands I listened to are,” he remembers. 

He listened to Swedish bands such as Opeth, Amon Amarth, and Arch Enemy.

But the one that finally pushed him to move to Sweden was Bathory. “That got me down into the nature, history, and folklore of Sweden and made me fall in love with the country.” 

He says that the Bathory album, Hammerheart turned him on to Nordic Mythology, the album Blood on Ice and Fire sparked an interest in Nordic nature, and the albums Nordland 1 & 2 taught him about Swedish nature, history, and culture. 

The move has largely worked out well, although he is not so sure about the weather. “The reality is that nature is very beautiful here. It’s even stunning in summer. But winters can get quite harsh sometimes, which came as an unpleasant surprise.” 

Strangely enough, he says, he hardly even listens to metal anymore. 

It’s a similar story for Jessa Blavatsky, from Brooklyn in New York.

Here she is at the grave of Thomas Börje Forsberg, or Quorthon, Bathory’s singer and songwriter, who died aged 38 from a congenital heart defect.

Photo: Private

Blavatsky got into the metal scene when she was eleven, growing up in Brooklyn, and by age 15, she was helping organise gigs for metal bands, which got her eventually into the Scandinavian scene. 

“We didn’t have things like YouTube and Spotify and all that stuff,” she remembers. “The European music scene was something you really had to look for. You really had to know people that liked good stuff.”

She soon discovered that Scandinavian bands were more interesting than any of those playing in the US, and developed a fascination with Swedish legends such as Katatonia, Edge of Sanity, Diabolical Masquerade, Therion, Tiamat, and Meshuggah.

She also names the bands At the Gates, Dismember, Soilwork, Dissection, General Surgery, The Project Hate MCMXCIX, Runemagick, Nasum, Opeth, Vintersorg, and Amaran. 

“It just seemed, from the American perspective, that the European culture overall had a much better music scene for heavy metal compared to ours. So I think for a lot of us, in the heavy metal culture, it’s always been like some kind of dream or fantasy to go to festivals here.”

Through the gigs she helped organise, she met members of some of the Scandinavian black metal bands as they came over on tour, and meeting these musicians, she says, “definitely” influenced her later decision to move to Sweden.

“I thought they were really nice and shy and very introverted, and that’s how I was back then and maybe still am a bit now. That was kind of appealing to me.” 

The dark, black music and her image of Sweden also started to come together in her mind. 

“A lot of the music is pretty dark and heavy, and it kind of reminds you of the dark and heavy kind of winters that they have here. And I love the cold. I love the darkness that comes with the cold, and the emotions. And I know, I might sound crazy for that. But that’s okay.” 

Jessa Blavatsky by the cross in Skogskyrkogården in Stockholm, which is known among metalheads as “the Entombed Cross” because it featured on an album by the band Entombed. Photo: Private

Her love of Sweden only turned into an intention to move, however, after she got divorced aged 23 and was left alone with her baby daughter Angelina. 

“When I was growing up in New York, there were all kinds of fights happening, people bringing guns and knives to school. My friends were involved in a murder. And I got death threats, so I stopped going to school,” she remembers. 

“When I had my daughter, my biggest fear was having her go through any of that, so I thought that if I could move her to a more peaceful place, she’d have a much better upbringing.” 

So she began planning her move to Sweden, trained as a pastry chef, and eventually got hired by the man who had been head chef at the Swedish Embassy in Washington DC to come to Sweden and make American-style pastry. He arranged the work permit and in 2016 she and her daughter arrived in Stockholm. 

The move came surprisingly easily, perhaps because of her contacts from the international metal scene. 

“I always had a large network here, so moving here didn’t feel strange. I already had friends here. I already had people to hang out with,” she says.  “So I didn’t have to wait to find out even more about Swedish culture because I mean, you can only find out so much before you actually move there.” 

“Sometimes,” she says. “I can’t even believe that I did it by myself, learned a new language and I brought my kids to learn a new language. It’s pretty insane.” 

For her, Stockholm is the perfect compromise between the “tree house in the woods” of her fantasy, and the convenience of city life. And, for her daughter’s sake, at least, it seems to have worked. “It was probably a good choice. Because women have rights and I’ve gotten great jobs.” 

Swedish rock and indie 

The story of how the post-punk rock of The Hives brought Alma Paz, a Mexican student, to Sweden has been made into a documentary. After getting into the band, she began to study Swedish at the Centro de Enseñanza de Lenguas Extranjeras in Mexico City.

She then travelled to Fagersta, the small town where the Hives come from, and ended up getting a scholarship to study in Sweden for a year, during which time she met a Swedish boyfriend and decided to stay. 

