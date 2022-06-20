Read news from:
Sweden’s 2022 Midsummer celebrations set to be most expensive ever

Midsummer 2022 is set to be the most expensive since records began. Here are some tips on how you can spend less this year.

Published: 20 June 2022 15:37 CEST
A traditional Midsummer table includes herring, potatoes, strawberries and radishes. But where can you save money this year? Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

This year’s SEB Bank’s Midsummer Index of typical food and drinks bought for the holiday show a price increase of 11.7 percent on last year.

Even in comparison to other price indexes such as the wider Consumer Price Index, which increased by 7.3 percent this year, Midsummer foods have seen a major increase in price over the past year.

“Yes, it’s really got a lot more expensive,” said Marcus Widén, an economist at SEB Bank responsible for the bank’s yearly Christmas and Midsummer Indexes, in a statement.

“Since the focus of Midsummer is food, the price increase on groceries has led to the cost of Midsummer celebrations becoming noticeably higher than last year. However, seeing as 2022 is the year where we can meet for the first time in two years with no restrictions at all, this won’t stop people from meeting up with friends,” he said.

‘Put on an extra pot of potatoes’

However, Widén does have some tips for how to save some money on your Midsummer shopping this year.

“If you’re planning on using our Midsummer Index as a guide for finding the cheapest items in terms of the lowest increase in price, the answer is obvious – herring and snaps have seen an increase of under one percent,” he said.

“The price increase on drinks is also relatively low, but with longer processing times, it’s probably just a matter of time before we start seeing an increase there, too.”

“Even though the price of potatoes has increased by 15.5 percent, the cost is still low compared to many other food items. So if the other price increases are starting to hurt, put on an extra pot of potatoes,” Widén said.

‘Biggest increase in 40 years’

Another trick to save some money on your Midsummer party could be to choose tea instead of coffee.

“The fact is, that a price increase of almost 40 percent on coffee is the greatest we’ve seen in the 40 years we’ve had a continuous record, apart from autumn 1994 where the price of coffee increased by almost 64 percent,” Widén said.

“Tea has only gone up by 8 percent.”

Widén also pointed out the effects that increased fuel costs might have on Midsummer celebrations this year.

“If you want to minimise the effect of prices going up, you should choose public transport, walking or cycling,” he said.

“Driving to a Midsummer party will be unusually expensive this year, mainly due to the fact that the price of fuel is 41 percent higher than it was a year ago.”

 

ECONOMY

Chief of Sweden’s finance watchdog appointed next Riksbank governor

Stefan Ingves, the central bank governor who helped steer Sweden through the 2007 financial crisis, and then presided over years of negative interest rates, is to step at the end of the years.

Published: 17 June 2022 16:42 CEST
Chief of Sweden's finance watchdog appointed next Riksbank governor

Ingves, who has spent 17 years as Governor of the Riksbank since taking up the post in 2006, will leave the bank when his term expires at the end of this year, to be replaced by Erik Thedéen, who currently leads Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority. 

“These years have been eventful and stimulating and it has been a great honour to head up the Riksbank’s work, together with… all of the knowledgeable and dedicated employees at the bank,” Ingves said in a statement.

“I have had the privilege of working with the best, both in Sweden and around the world, and I have been involved in making the Riksbank into an institution ranked as one of the best central banks in the world. This has been a source of great joy.” 

At a press conferene, Thedéen said he was “proud and humbled” to have been chosen as the bank’s next governor, and said he had accepted the offer immediately. 

“That’s because this is, I believe, and extremely exciting job, an important job, and a job that comes with great responsibility.” 

Thedéen has been given a six-year appointment to the position.

Alexandra Stråberg, chief economist at Sweden’s Länsförsäkringar insurance group, expressed her surprise that a woman had not been chosen for the first time since the Riksbank was founded in 1929. 

“Erik in an insider in the world of Swedish government agencies and has to be seen as a conservative choice,” she said.

Robert Bergqvist, chief economist at SEB, said it would be “interesting to see” if Thedéen would be a hawk or a dove in monetary policy, but said that the return of inflation as a threat was anyway changing the approaches of central bankers worldwide. 

Torbjörn Isaksson, an economist at Nordea, predicted that Thedéen might bring a tougher approach towards controlling inflation. 

Susanne Eberstein, the chair of the Riksbank’s board, and the vice chair Michael Lundholm praised Ingves for what he had done in his time. 

“Under Stefan Ingves’s leadership the Riksbank has taken big, innovative steps, among them being the development of the e-krona,” she said. “His engagement in communicating the role of the central bank, its goals and decisions has helped make the Riksbank more transparent and accessible.”  

