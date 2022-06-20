Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ECONOMY

Swedish electricity prices hit three-month high

Despite a brief dip over the weekend, electricity prices hit their highest level since March on June 20th, and prices look set to stay high for the rest of the year.

Published: 20 June 2022 16:41 CEST
Swedish electricity prices hit three-month high
Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT

On Monday June 20th, prices hit a high of 2:37 kronor in south Götaland (electricity zone 4), with prices in north Götaland and Svealand (electricity zone 3) following close behind.

That was the highest daily rate in zone 4 since March 15th, and the highest for zone 3 since March 9th, according to power market Nordpool.

In Norrland, the increase was noticeably lower, rising to a rate of just 39 öre/kWh.

During some hours of the morning, where usage is highest, electricity prices on June 20th were over 5 kronor/kWh in southern Sweden, and even higher in Germany.

Heatwave using power

The increase is partly due to a lack of wind causing low production from wind power, and rising gas prices pushing up costs in Germany, which affects electricity prices in southern Sweden.

“The heatwave in large areas of Europe is keeping electricity use at a high level, now that air conditioning is on full blast,” said Björn Björnson, electricity analyst at electricity company Godel.

On Monday morning, wind power produced just two percent of Swedish electricity, compared to an average of 20 percent.

And now coal prices are also rising, since the German government announced this weekend that coal-powered power plants should increase production to compensate for the lack of Russian gas. On Monday alone, coal prices rose by between 7 and 8 percent, energy analyst Johan Sigvardsson from energy trading company Bixia told TT newswire.

Expensive for the rest of the year

According to Sigvardsson, Swedish consumers should get used to high prices – at least from now until the end of the year. Trading for future electricity contracts stands at around one krona per kWh between July and August, with this increasing to 1:44 kronor in the fourth quarter this year – and these prices cover the whole of the Nordic region, which usually means prices will be noticeably higher in southern Sweden.

Lower water levels in southern Norway are also making a difference, as it hasn’t been possible for hydroelectric power plants to generate as much electricity as usual.

During the past weekend, the situation was conpletely different. On Saturday, the average price of electricity was 10 öre per kWh in all four of Sweden’s electricity zones – the lowest in Europe, with the exception of northern Norway.

Windy weather kept the wind turbines going, which contributed towards lower prices. At the same time, electricity almost always costs less on weekends, when usage is lower.

The final price of electricity for the consumer consists of the base price of electricity on the Nordpool power market, plus energy company fees, tax, VAT and electricity grid fees.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ECONOMY

Sweden’s 2022 Midsummer celebrations set to be most expensive ever

Midsummer 2022 is set to be the most expensive since records began. Here are some tips on how you can spend less this year.

Published: 20 June 2022 15:37 CEST
Sweden's 2022 Midsummer celebrations set to be most expensive ever

This year’s SEB Bank’s Midsummer Index of typical food and drinks bought for the holiday show a price increase of 11.7 percent on last year.

Even in comparison to other price indexes such as the wider Consumer Price Index, which increased by 7.3 percent this year, Midsummer foods have seen a major increase in price over the past year.

“Yes, it’s really got a lot more expensive,” said Marcus Widén, an economist at SEB Bank responsible for the bank’s yearly Christmas and Midsummer Indexes, in a statement.

“Since the focus of Midsummer is food, the price increase on groceries has led to the cost of Midsummer celebrations becoming noticeably higher than last year. However, seeing as 2022 is the year where we can meet for the first time in two years with no restrictions at all, this won’t stop people from meeting up with friends,” he said.

‘Put on an extra pot of potatoes’

However, Widén does have some tips for how to save some money on your Midsummer shopping this year.

“If you’re planning on using our Midsummer Index as a guide for finding the cheapest items in terms of the lowest increase in price, the answer is obvious – herring and snaps have seen an increase of under one percent,” he said.

“The price increase on drinks is also relatively low, but with longer processing times, it’s probably just a matter of time before we start seeing an increase there, too.”

“Even though the price of potatoes has increased by 15.5 percent, the cost is still low compared to many other food items. So if the other price increases are starting to hurt, put on an extra pot of potatoes,” Widén said.

‘Biggest increase in 40 years’

Another trick to save some money on your Midsummer party could be to choose tea instead of coffee.

“The fact is, that a price increase of almost 40 percent on coffee is the greatest we’ve seen in the 40 years we’ve had a continuous record, apart from autumn 1994 where the price of coffee increased by almost 64 percent,” Widén said.

“Tea has only gone up by 8 percent.”

Widén also pointed out the effects that increased fuel costs might have on Midsummer celebrations this year.

“If you want to minimise the effect of prices going up, you should choose public transport, walking or cycling,” he said.

“Driving to a Midsummer party will be unusually expensive this year, mainly due to the fact that the price of fuel is 41 percent higher than it was a year ago.”

 

SHOW COMMENTS