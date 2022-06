Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Sweden and Turkey in new Nato talks

Representatives from Finland, Sweden and Turkey will be in Nato headquarters today to continue ongoing discussions concerning Sweden and Finland’s applications.

Turkey does not consider next week’s Nato summit to be a “turning point” in the process.

“We can confirm that high-level representatives from Turkey, Finland and Sweden will meet high-level Nato representatives at the Brussel headquarters on Monday, at the invitation of General-Secretary Jens Stoltenberg,” a Nato representative wrote to newswire TT in an email last week.

“They will discuss the security concerns raised by our member Turkey, in order to make progress on Finland and Sweden’s membership applications,” the representative said.

“The General-Secretary and his personnel continue to remain in close contact with all parts involved in this issue.”

According to another Nato source, a written statement is expected after the talks.

“The Madrid Summit is, of course, an extremely important summit in Nato’s history,” Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin told Turkey’s English-language state news site Daily Sabah.

“Because here, both the revision of the strategic concept paper and the Ukraine-Russia war, food security, counterterrorism, cybersecurity and other security issues will be discussed in detail. The summit is extremely important in this sense. However, we do not see the Madrid Summit as a historical turning point for Sweden and Finland’s membership process,” he added.

Swedish vocabulary: vändpunkt – turning point

Record-breaking number of foreign doctors pass theory test to practice in Sweden

In total, 98 doctors who qualified outside of the EU/EES passed this year’s theoretic exams to enable them to practice in Sweden – this represents 43 percent of those who took the test, meaning that a record-high percentage of those taking the test were successful.

In order for a doctor with qualifications from outside the EU to practice in Sweden, they need to pass a theory test and a practice test. The goal of the tests is to see whether a doctor has the required knowledge of Swedish and the healthcare system in Sweden in order to work in the country.

The test was introduced in 2016 and so far, 548 doctors have passed both the theory and the practice tests. Previously, the tests have been criticised for being too difficult, and a new initiative to prepare doctors for the test, as well as certain changes to the structure, appear to have worked.

In the most recent test, 43 percent of applicants passed. In previous years, only around one fifth of applicants were successful.

“More pass than previously, and there are fewer who get really bad results, which is great.” Magnus Hultin, the doctor from Umeå University who is responsible for the tests, told TT newswire.

Swedish vocabulary: kunskapsprov – test of knowledge

“Enormous increase” in diesel thefts

The number of reported diesel thefts more than doubled during spring, compared with the previous year, public broadcaster P4 Jönköping reports.

Between January and April, 1,710 thefts were reported, which is an increase of 126 percent compared with the same period in 2021, according to statistics from The Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention (Brå).

In March, the highest number of reported diesel thefts in a single month was reported since 2016, when the current system of measuring reported thefts was introduced.

“It’s an enormous increase,” Johan Widegren, owner of a company building a large logistics centre by the European route E4 south of Jönköping, told the radio station.

“We’ve always had issues with diesel thefts in our branch, but if I was going to guess, I’d say that in a normal year, it maybe happens twice a year.”

“Now, we’ve had eight thefts in a little under five months.”

Building projects along the large European routes in Sweden, such as the E4 which runs almost the entire length of Sweden, are most affected.

“Further out in forests, we haven’t had issues, and if we’re visible in major cities we haven’t had this problem either.” Widegren said.

The price of diesel has increased by over 10 kronor per litre since last summer.

Swedish vocabulary: dieselstölder – diesel thefts