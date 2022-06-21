Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Budget airline passengers in Europe face travel headaches as more strikes called

Passengers with Europe's low-cost airlines are facing more strikes this summer as staff announced new walkouts on Tuesday.

Published: 21 June 2022 15:39 CEST
Budget airline passengers in Europe face travel headaches as more strikes called
Staff at budget airlines in Europe such as Ryanair and easyJet have called for more summer strikes. Photo: Adrian DENNIS / AFP

Trade unions representing Ryanair cabin crew in Belgium, France, Italy, Portugal and Spain have called for strikes this coming weekend, while easyJet’s operations in Spain face a nine-day strike next month.

Damien Mourgues, a representative of the SNPNC trade union at Ryanair in France, said the airline doesn’t respect rest time laws and is calling for a raise for cabin crew still paid at the minimum wage.

Cabin crew will go on strike on Saturday and Sunday.

READ MORE: What’s the latest on the Ryanair strike in Spain?

A strike on the weekend of June 12th and 13th already prompted the cancellation of about 40 Ryanair flights in France, or about a quarter of the total.

Ryanair’s low-cost rival easyJet also faces nine days of strikes on different days in July at the Barcelona, Malaga and Palma de Mallorca airports.

READ MORE: EasyJet adds to Spain’s summer travel woes with 9-day strike

The union said Tuesday that Spanish easyJet cabin crew, with a base pay of 950 euros per month, have the lowest wages of the airline’s European bases.

READ ALSO: Strikes and queues: How airline passengers in Europe face summer travel chaos

The strikes come as air travel has rebounded since Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.

But many airlines, which laid off staff during the pandemic, are having trouble rehiring enough workers and have been forced to cancel flights, including easyJet, which has been particularly hard hit by employee shortages.

On Monday, the European Transport Workers’ Federation called “on passengers not to blame the workers for the disasters in the airports, the cancelled flights, the long queues and longer time for check-ins, and lost luggage or delays caused by decades of corporate greed and a removal of decent jobs in the sector.”

The Federation said it expects “the chaos the aviation sector is currently facing will only grow over the summer as workers are pushed to the brink.”

Aviation sector ‘chaos’

In Spain, trade unions have urged Ryanair cabin crews to strike from June 24th to July 2nd to secure their “fundamental labour rights” and “decent workconditions for all staff”.

Ryanair staff in Portugal plan to go on strike from Friday to Sunday to protest work conditions, as are employees in Belgium.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has been dismissive of the strikes.

“We operate two and half thousand flights every day,” he said earlier this month in Belgium.

“Most of those flights will continue to operate even if there is a strike in Spain by some Mickey Mouse union or if the Belgian cabin crew unions want to go on strike over here,” he added in a media conference.

In Italy, a 24-hour strike is set to hit Ryanair operations on Saturday with pilots and cabin crew calling for the airline to respect the minimum wages set for the sector under a national agreement. 

Aircraft technician strike grounds flights from Norway 

More than 50 departures out of Norway’s airports have been cancelled so far due to an aircraft technician strike.

Widerøe has cancelled 38 flights so far, while Norwegian Air Shuttle cancelled five departures on Tuesday morning and announced a further 17 trips wouldn’t go ahead on Wednesday.

The Norwegian Air Traffic Technician Organisation (NFO) currently has 106 workers out on strike. The organisation could take out 39 more staff on Friday if an agreement on pay isn’t reached.

Travellers are advised to contact the airline they are meant to be flying with directly if their flight is delayed or cancelled. You can check scheduled departures out of Norwegian airports here

Widerøe has urged travellers not to contact them unless their flight has been cancelled, disrupted, or they are unhappy with the alternative travel arrangements that have been offered to them.

“If you have not heard anything from us, then you can be sure that your trip is still planned and carried out and behave in the usual way when you go out and travel,” a press officer for the airline told public broadcaster NRK.

Norwegian said it was working to rebook customers whose flights had been cancelled. 

“Almost everyone has been offered to rebook to an alternative route, and then there is one flight where we are still working to solve it,” Esben Tuman, communications director for the airline, told newswire NTB.

READ MORE: Flights in Norway cancelled due to technician strike

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

Security queue at Stockholm Arlanda now down to ten minutes

The queue at security at Stockholm's Arlanda airport was down to ten minutes on Friday morning, after a new terminal was opened and temporary staff brought in.

Published: 17 June 2022 10:29 CEST
Security queue at Stockholm Arlanda now down to ten minutes

At 7am, the queue at security at the airport’s Terminal 5 had fallen from 45 minutes to ten minutes, although the airport operators says queue times may increase as people start to leave Sweden on the weekend. 

“We’ve managed to get through the morning rush, it’s levelling out now,” Ellen Laurin, a press spokesperson for Swedavia, told TT, although she said queue times could rise again during the day and again on Saturday morning. “There could be a heavy footfall, and June is generally a big month for travel, so queue times could go up and down over the day.” 

She said that the company had now posted more of its own personnel to the airport, had struck a deal with a recruitment company to provide more temporary staff, and had also shifted passengers from many planes to the newly opened Terminal 4. 

“It’s had an effect. We have freed up both more area and also new capacity by opening Terminal 4.” 

She said that the company was advising travellers to check in online, or, if they have no baggage, to go directly to the security controls, as well as to check with their airline how many hours before the flight departs check-in opens.  

The improved situation at Arlanda came as Sweden’s government received the results of an inquiry into what was behind the queues at the airport.

Karl-Petter Thorwaldsson, Sweden’s business minister, told the Dagens Nyheter newspaper that he was “not satisfied” with how the airline had handled the resurgence in travel after the Covid-19 pandemic. 

“It’s always easy to be clever with hindsight, but obviously we’re not satisfied with the way Swedavia has handled this during the spring. It would make no sense to say that we’re satisfied when people have been stuck in hour-long queues at Arlanda.” 

Thorwaldsson said that the airport operators couldn’t do much about the time it is taking Sweden’s Säpo security police to carry out background checks on people being hired to work at security controls, but it could have started paying those who are applying for the job salaries while they waited to be cleared, so they did not lose patience get a job elsewhere. 

Thorwaldsson also suggested that the airport could have hired people to help guide passengers around the airport several weeks earlier.

SHOW COMMENTS