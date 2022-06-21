Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Man shot by police in Stockholm

A man acting aggressively to security guards and passengers at the Kista underground station in northwest Stockholm was shot by police on Tuesday morning. The man hit at least one passenger and threatened others.

The alarm was raised at 6:40am on Tuesday.

“When the police patrol arrived at the scene, they met the man outside the underground station,” police said. “There, a situation arose where police used their weapons and shot at the man.”

The man was awake and able to communicate when he was transported to hospital in an ambulance.

Police have initiated an investigation into attempted murder, assault or aggravated assault and threats or violence against an official.

The scene of the crime has now been closed off for investigation.

Swedish vocabulary: tjänstevapen – service weapon

One in five properties sold under asking price

The downturn on the property market is becoming more and more clear, with one in five properties selling under asking price in the beginning of June.

Rising interest rates from the Swedish central bank alongside high inflation is starting to make its mark on apartment and house sales. It’s not just affecting prices, but also leading to a larger number of sellers having to sell for lower than asking price.

Across Sweden, the percentage of sellers selling under asking price in the first two weeks of June amounted to 19.2 percent, according to statistics from property site Hemnet. This is almost as many as in summer 2020 (20.6 percent), when the market was affected by uncertainty over the breakout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s a clear change,” said Erik Holmberg, analyst at Hemnet. “The main factor is a market which is changing, and if we compare this to a year ago it’s a significant difference, where it’s become a buyer’s market.”

Swedish vocabulary: köparens marknad – buyer’s market

Swedish electricity prices hit three-month high

Despite a brief dip over the weekend, electricity prices hit their highest level since March on Monday, and prices look set to stay high for the rest of the year.

On Monday, prices hit a high of 2:37 kronor in south Götaland (electricity zone 4), with prices in north Götaland and Svealand (electricity zone 3) following close behind.

That was the highest daily rate in zone 4 since March 15th, and the highest for zone 3 since March 9th, according to power market Nordpool.

In Norrland, the increase was noticeably lower, rising to a rate of just 39 öre/kWh.

During some hours of the morning, where usage is highest, electricity prices on June 20th were over 5 kronor/kWh in southern Sweden, and even higher in Germany.