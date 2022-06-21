Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Police shoot man in Stockholm, one in five properties selling under asking price and rising electricity prices. Here's Sweden's news on Tuesday.

Published: 21 June 2022 09:02 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
File photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

Man shot by police in Stockholm

A man acting aggressively to security guards and passengers at the Kista underground station in northwest Stockholm was shot by police on Tuesday morning. The man hit at least one passenger and threatened others.

The alarm was raised at 6:40am on Tuesday.

“When the police patrol arrived at the scene, they met the man outside the underground station,” police said. “There, a situation arose where police used their weapons and shot at the man.”

The man was awake and able to communicate when he was transported to hospital in an ambulance.

Police have initiated an investigation into attempted murder, assault or aggravated assault and threats or violence against an official.

The scene of the crime has now been closed off for investigation.

Swedish vocabulary: tjänstevapen – service weapon

One in five properties sold under asking price

The downturn on the property market is becoming more and more clear, with one in five properties selling under asking price in the beginning of June.

Rising interest rates from the Swedish central bank alongside high inflation is starting to make its mark on apartment and house sales. It’s not just affecting prices, but also leading to a larger number of sellers having to sell for lower than asking price.

Across Sweden, the percentage of sellers selling under asking price in the first two weeks of June amounted to 19.2 percent, according to statistics from property site Hemnet. This is almost as many as in summer 2020 (20.6 percent), when the market was affected by uncertainty over the breakout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s a clear change,” said Erik Holmberg, analyst at Hemnet. “The main factor is a market which is changing, and if we compare this to a year ago it’s a significant difference, where it’s become a buyer’s market.”

Swedish vocabulary: köparens marknad – buyer’s market

Swedish electricity prices hit three-month high

Despite a brief dip over the weekend, electricity prices hit their highest level since March on Monday, and prices look set to stay high for the rest of the year.

On Monday, prices hit a high of 2:37 kronor in south Götaland (electricity zone 4), with prices in north Götaland and Svealand (electricity zone 3) following close behind.

That was the highest daily rate in zone 4 since March 15th, and the highest for zone 3 since March 9th, according to power market Nordpool.

In Norrland, the increase was noticeably lower, rising to a rate of just 39 öre/kWh.

During some hours of the morning, where usage is highest, electricity prices on June 20th were over 5 kronor/kWh in southern Sweden, and even higher in Germany.

The increase is partly due to a lack of wind causing low production from wind power, and rising gas prices pushing up costs in Germany, which affects electricity prices in southern Sweden.

Swedish vocabulary: elpriser – electricity prices

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

New Nato talks, record-breaking foreign doctors and diesel thefts. Here's Sweden's news on Monday.

Published: 20 June 2022 08:56 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Sweden and Turkey in new Nato talks

Representatives from Finland, Sweden and Turkey will be in Nato headquarters today to continue ongoing discussions concerning Sweden and Finland’s applications.

Turkey does not consider next week’s Nato summit to be a “turning point” in the process.

“We can confirm that high-level representatives from Turkey, Finland and Sweden will meet high-level Nato representatives at the Brussel headquarters on Monday, at the invitation of General-Secretary Jens Stoltenberg,” a Nato representative wrote to newswire TT in an email last week.

“They will discuss the security concerns raised by our member Turkey, in order to make progress on Finland and Sweden’s membership applications,” the representative said.

“The General-Secretary and his personnel continue to remain in close contact with all parts involved in this issue.”

According to another Nato source, a written statement is expected after the talks.

“The Madrid Summit is, of course, an extremely important summit in Nato’s history,” Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin told Turkey’s English-language state news site Daily Sabah.

“Because here, both the revision of the strategic concept paper and the Ukraine-Russia war, food security, counterterrorism, cybersecurity and other security issues will be discussed in detail. The summit is extremely important in this sense. However, we do not see the Madrid Summit as a historical turning point for Sweden and Finland’s membership process,” he added.

Swedish vocabulary: vändpunkt – turning point

Record-breaking number of foreign doctors pass theory test to practice in Sweden

In total, 98 doctors who qualified outside of the EU/EES passed this year’s theoretic exams to enable them to practice in Sweden – this represents 43 percent of those who took the test, meaning that a record-high percentage of those taking the test were successful.

In order for a doctor with qualifications from outside the EU to practice in Sweden, they need to pass a theory test and a practice test. The goal of the tests is to see whether a doctor has the required knowledge of Swedish and the healthcare system in Sweden in order to work in the country.

The test was introduced in 2016 and so far, 548 doctors have passed both the theory and the practice tests. Previously, the tests have been criticised for being too difficult, and a new initiative to prepare doctors for the test, as well as certain changes to the structure, appear to have worked.

In the most recent test, 43 percent of applicants passed. In previous years, only around one fifth of applicants were successful.

“More pass than previously, and there are fewer who get really bad results, which is great.” Magnus Hultin, the doctor from Umeå University who is responsible for the tests, told TT newswire.

Swedish vocabulary: kunskapsprov – test of knowledge

“Enormous increase” in diesel thefts

The number of reported diesel thefts more than doubled during spring, compared with the previous year, public broadcaster P4 Jönköping reports.

Between January and April, 1,710 thefts were reported, which is an increase of 126 percent compared with the same period in 2021, according to statistics from The Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention (Brå).

In March, the highest number of reported diesel thefts in a single month was reported since 2016, when the current system of measuring reported thefts was introduced.

“It’s an enormous increase,” Johan Widegren, owner of a company building a large logistics centre by the European route E4 south of Jönköping, told the radio station.

“We’ve always had issues with diesel thefts in our branch, but if I was going to guess, I’d say that in a normal year, it maybe happens twice a year.”

“Now, we’ve had eight thefts in a little under five months.”

Building projects along the large European routes in Sweden, such as the E4 which runs almost the entire length of Sweden, are most affected.

“Further out in forests, we haven’t had issues, and if we’re visible in major cities we haven’t had this problem either.” Widegren said.

The price of diesel has increased by over 10 kronor per litre since last summer.

Swedish vocabulary: dieselstölder – diesel thefts

SHOW COMMENTS