Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

BUSINESS

Sweden clears Ericsson employees of Djibouti corruption charges

A Swedish court on Tuesday acquitted four former employees of telecom network giant Ericsson on corruption charges in connection with a contract in Djibouti.

Published: 22 June 2022 09:41 CEST
Sweden clears Ericsson employees of Djibouti corruption charges
File photo of Ericsson's CEO Börje Ekholm. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

The charges related to alleged bribes paid to three people in the Republic of Djibouti over the period 2011-2012 for Ericsson AB to supply Djibouti Telecom SA telecoms equipment in the country.

“The prosecution has failed to prove that two of the three alleged recipients of bribes or irregular rewards fell within the limited scope of corruptible persons defined by the legislation in force at the time,” the Solna District Court said in a statement.

“With regards to the third beneficiary, the prosecution has failed to prove that any bribes or undue payments were made to them,” the court added.

According to the court, for the charges to be upheld “the bribe or reward must be related to the recipient’s performance of his or her work or duties in such a way that he or she was able to exert influence in a way that promoted the donor’s interests”.

Ericsson has already agreed to pay $1 billion in penalties to US authorities to close corruption cases in Djibouti, China, Vietnam, Indonesia and Kuwait in 2019, and has said it expects to pay further fines related to corruption uncovered in Iraq.

In April, the Swedish judiciary had also announced the opening of an investigation into possible corruption involving the Swedish telecom giant concerning possible bribes to members of the Islamic State group in Iraq.

The network equipment maker’s chief executive Börje Ekholm acknowledged in a newspaper interview in February that some Ericsson employees may have bribed IS members for road transport through areas controlled by the group in Iraq.

The admission was made before the publication of a report by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) revealing that an internal Ericsson investigation from 2019 was never made public.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SAS

SAS pilots’ strike scheduled to begin on June 29th

A strike involving around 1,000 SAS pilots is scheduled to begin on June 29th, according to a second strike notice issued by the pilots’ trade union on Wednesday.

Published: 15 June 2022 16:17 CEST
SAS pilots’ strike scheduled to begin on June 29th

The second strike warning is a normal step after a first notice, which was issued by the pilots last week.

Despite a second notice having been issued, it is not certain that strike action will actually take place. This is because the pilots could still reach an agreement with SAS prior to the confirmed date of the planned strike.

Should it go ahead as scheduled, the strike will take effect simultaneously for pilots in Norway, Sweden and Denmark. Pilots in the three Nordic countries have separate trade unions but the planned strike action is coordinated between them.

Danish pilots’ trade union, Dansk Pilotforening, last week issued the initial strike warning. The Danish union is part of SAS Pilot Group, which represents SAS pilots in Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Pilots with the airline in Sweden and Norway also issued strike notices in line with the Danish announcement.

The collective bargaining agreement by which the pilots’ salary and working terms are determined expired in April. Pilots are currently working under the terms of the expired deal.

But the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement also means that the pilots are not bound by a commitment not to strike. They can therefore legally do so provided they give two weeks’ notice.

The creation of two SAS subsidiaries, SAS Connect and SAS Link, is reported to have generated an obstacle in negotiations over a new collective agreement.

READ ALSO: What is a Danish collective bargaining agreement?

Meetings between the various parties are ongoing this week under the auspices of the Swedish negotiating institution for collective bargaining agreements, Danish news wire Ritzau writes.

The dispute between the two sides comes as SAS leadership attempts to implement a recovery plan for the airline, which is mired in debt.

SAS wants to raise capital by selling shares and also has a cost-cutting plan in place.

READ ALSO: 

SHOW COMMENTS