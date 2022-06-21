Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

The increase is partly due to a lack of wind causing low production from wind power, and rising gas prices pushing up costs in Germany, which affects electricity prices in southern Sweden.
Swedish vocabulary: elpriser – electricity prices
Deciding budget vote, gas supply warning and Sweden Democrats oust member over abuse comments. Here's Sweden's news on Wednesday.
Police shoot man in Stockholm, one in five properties selling under asking price and rising electricity prices. Here's Sweden's news on Tuesday.
