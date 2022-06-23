Read news from:
MIDSUMMER

Swedish strawberry shortage pushes up prices before Midsummer holiday

It's unclear if there will be enough Swedish strawberries for Midsummer celebrations tomorrow, after bad weather during spring and summer has led to a disappointing strawberry harvest.

Published: 23 June 2022 12:15 CEST
Swedish strawberry shortage pushes up prices before Midsummer holiday
Strawberries are the crowning glory of the Midsummer table. Photo: Carolina Romare/imagebank.sweden.se

The lack of Swedish berries this year has meant wholesalers have had to order strawberries from other countries for the first time in years, SVT reports.

The shortage doesn’t just mean they’re harder to get hold of, but also that prices have been pushed up. In the last few days, a litre-sized punnet of strawberries has cost over 100 kronor in certain areas. Strawberries are usually sold by the litre or half-litre in Sweden.

“We’re doing everything we can, and we’re managing to fulfil most of our commitments,” Anders Svensson, the man responsible for strawberries at Finnerödja bär, told SVT.

“But prices are going to be high. Like everything right now, it’s also affecting strawberries.”

SEB Bank’s Midsummer Index for 2022 of typical food and drinks bought for the holiday, which was released this week, showed a price increase of 11.7 percent for typical Midsummer foods compared to last year.

Even in comparison to other price indexes such as the wider Consumer Price Index, which increased by 7.3 percent this year, Midsummer foods have seen a major increase in price over the past year – and strawberries were also affected, with the bank reporting a 12.3 percent increase in the price of fresh berries compared to this time last year.

WEATHER

‘Really hot’: Sun and high temperatures predicted for Swedish Midsummer

Weather forecasters are predicting sun and warm weather across the country on Friday, with temperatures of up to 30 degrees expected for southern Sweden and between 20-25 degrees expected further north.

Published: 22 June 2022 15:38 CEST
'Really hot': Sun and high temperatures predicted for Swedish Midsummer

“This is higher, or much higher, than normal when it comes to temperature,” meteorologist Charlotta Eriksson, from the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute, told TT.

Things are expected to start warming up on Thursday, with the weather looking to remain fine throughout the weekend – so you may be able to host your Midsummer buffet outside this year.

“The weather situation is becoming more stable with a high pressure front moving in from the south,” Eriksson said.

On Midsummer’s Eve this Friday, the weather forecasts are predicting sun across the country, except in the most northerly areas of Sweden, which may see clouds and showers in the morning. However, the weather is also expected to clear up later in the day in those areas.

Those in southern Sweden can expect temperatures of between 25-30 degrees on Friday, with 20-25 degrees further north. In mountainous areas in the far north of the country, the temperature will reach around 15 degrees. Wind could affect these temperatures near lakes and on the eastern coast of the country, Eriksson explained.

“Expect to see onshore winds on the east coast. Considering the sea is relatively cold at this time of year, temperatures will be colder, around 20 degrees, along the coast and on islands in the archipelago,” she said.

“The hot air will stay over the weekend, so it will be really hot during the day.”

