Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Government push for language requirement for residence permits

The ruling Social Democrats want to introduce language tests for those applying for permanent residence permits in Sweden, as well as a test on knowledge of Swedish society.

Migration Minister Anders Ygeman announced the measures in a press conference on Wednesday.

“We have far too many people in Sweden who lack the language skills and lack knowledge of Swedish society,” he told TT newswire at the press conference.

“If you want to live here, you need that.”

Those applying for permanent residency in Sweden have had to fulfil special requirements, such as being able to support themselves, since July 2021. Now, the government is proposing to tighten up these requirements futher.

Ygeman stated that the reason behind the proposal is not that fewer people will be granted residence permits, even though it may have that effect.

“Obviously if you set the bar this high, fewer people will be granted residence permits,” he said.

“But this is about people who want to live in Sweden knowing what is required of them.”

Swedish vocabulary: språkkrav – language requirement

Swedish parliament approves government’s budget

The government’s budget and controversial pensions agreement was passed by parliament after independent MP Amineh Kakabaveh, who held the deciding vote, chose to support it at the last minute.

The budget passed by 174 to 173 votes.

As a result, guaranteed pensions for pensioners on low or no incomes will increase by up to 800 kronor a month after tax from August.

Formally, a majority of MP’s voted no to the right-wing opposition’s budget, proposed by the Moderates, the Christian Democrats, the Liberals and the Sweden Democrats, meaning that the budget proposed by the government with the support of the Green Party, the Left Party and the Centre Party was approved.

The Moderates, the Christian Democrats, the Liberals and the Sweden Democrats are also in favour of raising pensions, but believe that the method for doing so set out in their budget would be more effective.

If the vote had been even on both sides, it could have been decided by drawing lots, giving each budget a 50 percent chance of being passed.

Finance Minister Mikael Damberg thanked the parties supporting the government’s budget in a press conference following the vote.

“I want to thank the parties who contributed to this: the Centre Party, the Left Party and the Green Party,” he said. “In total, a million pensioners will be affected by this proposal as soon as this autumn.”

Swedish vocabulary: vårändringsbudget – spring amendment budget

Swedish strawberry shortage pushing up prices before Midsummer

It’s unclear if there will be enough Swedish strawberries for Midsummer celebrations tomorrow, public broadcaster SVT reports.

After a disappointing spring and summer with bad weather for domestic strawberry production, wholesalers have had to order berries from other countries for the first time in years.

The shortage doesn’t just mean they’re harder to get hold of, but also that prices have been pushed up. In the last few days, a litre-sized punnet of berries has cost over 100 kronor in certain areas. Strawberries are usually sold by the litre or half-litre in Sweden.

“We’re doing everything we can, and we’re managing to fulfil most of our commitments,” Anders Svensson, the man responsible for strawberries at Finnerödja bär, told SVT.

“But prices are going to be high. Like everything right now, it’s also affecting strawberries.”

Swedish vocabulary: svenska jordgubbar – Swedish strawberries