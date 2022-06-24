For members
Today in Sweden: A round up of the latest news on Friday
The rising cost of ice cream, coronavirus warnings and the hottest Midsummer in 50 years. Here's Sweden's news on Friday.
Published: 24 June 2022 10:31 CEST
Ice cream, like a lot of things, is becoming more expensive. The cost of Piggelin's ice cream has risen the most, according to Matpriskollen's figures. Photo: Jessica Gow / TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Language tests for residence permits, strawberry shortage and budget passed. Here's Sweden's news on Thursday.
Published: 23 June 2022 09:18 CEST
