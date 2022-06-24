Read news from:
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A round up of the latest news on Friday

The rising cost of ice cream, coronavirus warnings and the hottest Midsummer in 50 years. Here's Sweden's news on Friday.

Published: 24 June 2022 10:31 CEST
Today in Sweden: A round up of the latest news on Friday
Ice cream, like a lot of things, is becoming more expensive. The cost of Piggelin's ice cream has risen the most, according to Matpriskollen's figures. Photo: Jessica Gow / TT

Rising cost of ice cream

As you reach for something cool this Midsummer, you may notice that the price of ice cream has increased in Sweden.

According to Matpriskollen, their best-selling Magnum almonds are 13 percent more expensive this year and the price of Piggelin ice creams has risen by 24 percent.

The rising cost of energy and raw materials has made it more expensive for ice cream manufacturers to run their factories. 

“Many raw materials have risen quite sharply in price, everything from milk to plastic packaging”, Stefan Carlsson, CEO of the manufacturer Sia Glass said.

And if you’re wondering what happened to the ice cream Twister Spirello; it is currently unavailable in Sweden. The ice cream is manufactured in Russia, where GB Glace no longer import and export from, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We are actively working to find alternative manufacturing opportunities,” Sandhya Forselius, communications manager at Unilever, which owns GB Glace, wrote in an email to newswire TT.

Warnings over coronavirus spreading during Midsummer festivities as cases rise

A doctor in the Blekinge region has warned people to be cautious about joining in Midsummer parties if they have any Covid symptoms, as cases have doubled over the last four weeks.

“Think ahead this Midsummer, especially if you are going to celebrate with elderly and fragile people. Refrain if you feel the slightest cold,” infection control doctor Bengt Wittesjö said in a press release.

In the Blekinge region, the number of positive Covid cases has increased from six percent in week 21, to 44 percent in week 25 and there are now more people in hospital with Covid.

At the hospitals in Blekinge, protection measures such as masks have been reintroduced.

‘Hottest in 50 years’: Swedish Midsummer set to be a scorcher

This Midsummer could be Sweden’s warmest since 1970, weather forecasters say, with temperatures of up to 30 degrees expected for southern Sweden and between 20-25 degrees expected further north.

“It could potentially be the hottest Midsummer’s Eve in 50 years,” SVT’s meteorologist Tora Tomasdottir told the public broadcaster.

In 1970, temperatures of 34.4 degrees were measured in Köping on Midsummer.

“It’s not going to be that hot this year, but we could reach over the 31 degrees measured in Målilla six years ago,” she further told SVT.

“For those planning on partying all night long, you maybe don’t need to take that many extra layers with you, as it will be warm during the evening, too,” Tomasdottir told SVT.

The Swedish Public Health Agency is also warning people to take care in the heat by drinking plenty of fluids and trying to keep cool.

“In general, we in Sweden have a bad idea of ​​how dangerous the heat can be. It can be dangerous for everyone, not just for risk groups”, Elin Andersson, researcher in environmental health at the Swedish Public Health Agency, said.

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Language tests for residence permits, strawberry shortage and budget passed. Here's Sweden's news on Thursday.

Published: 23 June 2022 09:18 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Government push for language requirement for residence permits

The ruling Social Democrats want to introduce language tests for those applying for permanent residence permits in Sweden, as well as a test on knowledge of Swedish society.

Migration Minister Anders Ygeman announced the measures in a press conference on Wednesday.

“We have far too many people in Sweden who lack the language skills and lack knowledge of Swedish society,” he told TT newswire at the press conference.

“If you want to live here, you need that.”

Those applying for permanent residency in Sweden have had to fulfil special requirements, such as being able to support themselves, since July 2021. Now, the government is proposing to tighten up these requirements futher.

Ygeman stated that the reason behind the proposal is not that fewer people will be granted residence permits, even though it may have that effect.

“Obviously if you set the bar this high, fewer people will be granted residence permits,” he said.

“But this is about people who want to live in Sweden knowing what is required of them.”

Swedish vocabulary: språkkrav – language requirement

Swedish parliament approves government’s budget

The government’s budget and controversial pensions agreement was passed by parliament after independent MP Amineh Kakabaveh, who held the deciding vote, chose to support it at the last minute.

The budget passed by 174 to 173 votes.

As a result, guaranteed pensions for pensioners on low or no incomes will increase by up to 800 kronor a month after tax from August.

Formally, a majority of MP’s voted no to the right-wing opposition’s budget, proposed by the Moderates, the Christian Democrats, the Liberals and the Sweden Democrats, meaning that the budget proposed by the government with the support of the Green Party, the Left Party and the Centre Party was approved.

The Moderates, the Christian Democrats, the Liberals and the Sweden Democrats are also in favour of raising pensions, but believe that the method for doing so set out in their budget would be more effective.

If the vote had been even on both sides, it could have been decided by drawing lots, giving each budget a 50 percent chance of being passed.

Finance Minister Mikael Damberg thanked the parties supporting the government’s budget in a press conference following the vote.

“I want to thank the parties who contributed to this: the Centre Party, the Left Party and the Green Party,” he said. “In total, a million pensioners will be affected by this proposal as soon as this autumn.”

Swedish vocabulary: vårändringsbudget – spring amendment budget

Swedish strawberry shortage pushing up prices before Midsummer

It’s unclear if there will be enough Swedish strawberries for Midsummer celebrations tomorrow, public broadcaster SVT reports.

After a disappointing spring and summer with bad weather for domestic strawberry production, wholesalers have had to order berries from other countries for the first time in years.

The shortage doesn’t just mean they’re harder to get hold of, but also that prices have been pushed up. In the last few days, a litre-sized punnet of berries has cost over 100 kronor in certain areas. Strawberries are usually sold by the litre or half-litre in Sweden.

“We’re doing everything we can, and we’re managing to fulfil most of our commitments,” Anders Svensson, the man responsible for strawberries at Finnerödja bär, told SVT.

“But prices are going to be high. Like everything right now, it’s also affecting strawberries.”

Swedish vocabulary: svenska jordgubbar – Swedish strawberries

SHOW COMMENTS