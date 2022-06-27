For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Court rules on Easter rioters, a wolf shot in Skåne, Midsummer drownings, and Nato talks: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 27 June 2022 08:20 CEST
Counter-protesters throw stones at the police in Sveaparken in Örebro, where Rasmus Paludan, party leader of the Danish right-wing extremist party received permission for a gathering on Good Friday. Photo: Kicki Nilsson / TT / Ritzau Scanpix
