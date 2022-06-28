Read news from:
Sweden’s state power company to study building mini nuclear plants

Sweden's state power company Vattenfall is looking into building a series of small modular nuclear reactors at the site of its decommissioned Ringhals plant, in what would be the first new nuclear power station in the country since 1980.

Published: 28 June 2022 14:44 CEST
The control room at Ringhals 1 as it was shut down in 2020. Photo: Jonas Lindstedt/TT

The company’s chief executive Anna Borg said in a press release on Tuesday that the first new reactors could come into operation by the early 2030s, “provided that a pilot study concludes that it would be profitable and all other conditions for a future investment decision are met, in particular, new regulations for nuclear power”. 

The statement comes at a time when Sweden’s right-wing opposition has politicised the issue of nuclear power, criticising the Social Democrat-led government for allowing the the first two nuclear power plants built at Ringhals near Gothenburg to be decommissioned in 2019 and 2020, five years earlier than intended when they were built.

“I think it’s fantastic and exciting news that Vattenfall wants to invest in new nuclear power in southern Sweden,” said Carl-Oskar Bolin, chair of the Swedish parliament’s business committee. “This is exactly what’s required to stabilise power prices in the long run.” 

Johan Pehrson, leader of the Liberal Party, accused the Social Democrats of using the power company to play political games. 

“S [the Social Democrats] has woken up and realised that they can’t win the election by making Sweden cold, and handing over a dead world to our children,” he said. 

Borg told the TT newswire that new nuclear power might be required to meet the demand for emission-free energy.

“We need to find a way forward to meet the increased demand that there is,” she said, pointing out that the number of nuclear power stations in operation in Sweden had fallen from ten to six over the last seven years. 

According to the global nuclear proliferation watchdog, the IAEA, there are several SMRs already under construction, and one, a floating reactor in Russia, already under operation. 

Vattenfall said that it planned to carry out a preliminary study in 2023 and 2024, looking at different designs, before giving the green light for construction to start towards the end of the decade. 

SMRs produce around 300MW, about the same as a gas fired power station, and much less than the 1,100MW produced by one of the modules at the power stations built in the 1970s in Sweden. 

As they can be built at equipment suppliers and then shipped to the site where they will be located, they are expected to be cheaper than the current generation of nuclear power plants, which have historically seen enormous cost overruns and delays. 

Wolf shot in southern Sweden after sheep attack

A wolf was shot near the city of Lund in southern Sweden on Sunday, after it was discovered by a farmer while attacking a sheep.

Published: 27 June 2022 09:59 CEST
The animal, a female weighing 34kg, was shot according to a paragraph in Sweden’s hunting law which allows livestock owners to shoot predators if they find them attacking their animals.

“The farmer fired off a warning shot to discourage further attacks, but that did not help, and so a deadly shot was then fired,” Tom Espgård, the hunter appointed to oversee the hunting of predatory animals in Skåne, told the TT newswire. 

On Wednesday a wolf was spotted in nearby Ljungbyhed, and on Saturday, six sheep were found dead in a suspected wolf attack in Röstånga, another village in Svalöv municipality. Skåne’s county council will not confirm whether the wolf that was shot is the same wolf suspected of the attack in Röstånga.

Espgård said that the shooting had been done “very properly”. “As a livestock owner, you have the right to protect your animals,” he said. 

The vast majority of Sweden’s wolves — about 400 out of a total of 480 — live in central Sweden, but wolves have been spotted with increasing frequency in Skåne, Sweden’s most southerly county, in recent years. 

Sweden’s government in May said it would allow hunters to kill as many as half of the country’s wolves in the licensed wolf hunt this year, a decision which has been criticised by animal rights groups. 

