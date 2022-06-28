For members
Swedish word of the day: foppatofflor
Love them or hate them, foppatofflor are unexpectedly coming back in to fashion. But what are they, and how did they get their Swedish name?
Published: 28 June 2022 13:03 CEST
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond
Swedish word of the day: i förrgår
Swedish is very effective when it comes to talking about time. Today's word of the day will help you to be specific about past events.
Published: 27 June 2022 13:47 CEST
