For members
TRAVEL NEWS
EU extends Covid travel certificates until 2023
The EU has announced that its Covid travel certificate will be extended until 2023 - so what does this mean if you have a trip planned this year?
Published: 29 June 2022 11:03 CEST
Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP
For members
SAS
What can SAS passengers do if their flight is affected by pilots’ strike?
Scandinavian airline SAS has issued advice to passengers likely to be affected if ongoing talks with pilots' unions to fail to prevent a strike.
Published: 28 June 2022 12:57 CEST
Updated: 29 June 2022 08:34 CEST
Updated: 29 June 2022 08:34 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments