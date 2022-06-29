For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Nato deal with Turkey, pilot strike postponed, and the return of nuclear: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 29 June 2022 08:18 CEST
A hand pump at a well in the Swedish countryside. Photo: Martina Holmberg/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Erdogan talks, media subsidies, Moderates against biofuels, and an abortion contract: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 28 June 2022 06:04 CEST
