Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Nato deal with Turkey, pilot strike postponed, and the return of nuclear: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 29 June 2022 08:18 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
A hand pump at a well in the Swedish countryside. Photo: Martina Holmberg/TT

Turkey drops objections to Sweden joining Nato

Turkey on Tuesday evening dropped its objections to Sweden and Finland joining Nato, paving the way for the two Nordic nations to join the North Atlantic defence alliance.

“We have reached an agreement between Sweden, Turkey and Finland which means that Turkey now accepts that we will be granted invitee status in Nato. That’s important, as it will improve Sweden’s security,” Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said after a meeting in Madrid with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In a press release, Nato said that the foreign ministers of Turkey, Sweden and Finland had all signed a trilateral memorandum (find copy here) which addressed “Türkiye’s legitimate security concerns”.

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that Nato leaders would as a result now be able to issue a formal invitation to Sweden and Finland to join the alliance.

“I’m pleased to announce that we now have an agreement that paves the way for Finland and Sweden to join Nato. Turkey, Finland and Sweden have signed a memorandum that addresses Turkey’s concerns, including around arms exports,
and the fight against terrorism,” he said.

In the deal, Sweden commits to resuming weapons sales to Turkey, to cease supporting the Kurdish PYD government in northern Syria, and to handle extradition requests from Turkey for those it suspects of links to the PKK or Gülen Movement “expeditiously and thoroughly”.  

Swedish Vocab: en överenskommelse  – an agreement 

Pilot unions postpone strike until Saturday 

Sweden’s pilot union has postponed a strike planned for Wednesday until Saturday morning, to provide time for extra negotiations with the Scandinavian airline SAS. 

As many as 900 pilots were expected to go on strike, affecting up to 30,000 travellers, but at forty minutes past midnight on Wednesday, SAS said that the talks would be extended. 

Swedish Vocab: förhandlingar – negotiations

Risk of summer water shortages across Sweden 

Groundwater levels are low across large parts of Sweden, making water shortages likely, the Geological Survey of Sweden has said in its latest report

Groundwater levels are low across almost all of Götaland, most of Svealand och about half of Norrland, compared with what is normal for the season, meaning even a normally dry summer will lead to shortages. 

Swedish Vocab: grundvatten – groundwater  

Sweden’s state power company to study building mini nuclear plants

Sweden’s state power company Vattenfall is looking into building a series of small modular nuclear reactors at the site of its decommissioned Ringhals plant, in what would be the first new nuclear power station in the country since 1980.

The company’s chief executive Anna Borg said in a press release on Tuesday that the first new reactors could come into operation by the early 2030s, “provided that a pilot study concludes that it would be profitable and all other conditions for a future investment decision are met, in particular, new regulations for nuclear power”.

The statement comes at a time when Sweden’s right-wing opposition has politicised the issue of nuclear power, criticising the Social Democrat-led government for allowing the first two nuclear power plants built at Ringhals near Gothenburg to be decommissioned in 2019 and 2020, five years earlier than intended when they were built.

“I think it’s fantastic and exciting news that Vattenfall wants to invest in new nuclear power in southern Sweden,” said Carl-Oskar Bolin, chair of the Swedish parliament’s business committee. “This is exactly what’s required to stabilise power prices in the long run.”

Swedish Vocab: att utreda – to investigate 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Erdogan talks, media subsidies, Moderates against biofuels, and an abortion contract: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 28 June 2022 06:04 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Sweden and Finland to discuss Nato bid with Erdogan at Madrid summit

Finnish and Swedish leaders will discuss their stalled Nato bids with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday at the start of an alliance summit in Madrid, officials said.

But Turkey said the four-way meeting, which will also involve Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg, did not mean that Ankara was close to lifting its objection to the two Nordic countries joining the military bloc.

The four leaders will meet in Madrid, in a last ditch bid to break to deadlock before the start of the alliance’s summit, which will focus on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Officials from Ankara, Helsinki and Stockholm held a fresh round of talks on Monday at Nato’s headquarters in Brussels to try to hammer out the differences.

“My strong hope is that this dialogue can be successfully concluded in the near future, ideally before the summit,” said Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson after meeting Stoltenberg in Brussels. She said that the talks were progressing in “a constructive spirit”. 

Swedish Vocab: en konstruktiv anda – a constructive spirit

Christian Democrat leader signs ‘abortion contract’ 

Ebba Busch, leader of Sweden’s Christian Democrat party, has called on the leaders of all Sweden’s political parties to sign an “abortion contract”, committing them to protect women’s right to have an abortion in Sweden.  

At a press conference on Monday, she presented the document and called for all eight party leaders to sign it. 

“I don’t buy Magdalena Andersson’s claim to be worried about Sweden’s abortion legislation,” she said, showing the document. “There is room for signatures from all eight party leaders. I have already signed on behalf of the Christian Democrats.” 

Swedish Vocab: lagstiftning – legislation

Moderates pledge to cut share of biofuels in petrol and diesel 

Sweden’s right-wing Moderate opposition have pledged to reduce the mandatory proportion of biofuels in petrol and diesel to the lowest level allowed under EU rules, a move the party claims will cut the price of diesel by at least five kronor a litre. 

The so-called reduktionsplikt, or reduction duty, requires petrol and diesel sold in Sweden to be blended with a slowly increasing proportion of biofuels, which is intended to reduce carbon emissions.   

Sweden has chosen to require a higher share of biofuel than the EU demands. 

“That’s something Swedish households are paying for,” the Moderate party’s economic spokesperson, Elisabeth Svantesson, said, while conceding that the proposal would lead to higher carbon emissions if enacted. 

Swedish Vocab: högre utsläpp – higher emissions 

SAS pilots still ready to strike from Wednesday 

Unions representing pilots working for Scandinavia’s SAS airline have yet to reach an agreement with the airline’s management, meaning between 200 and 250 flights and up to 30,000 passengers could be affected every day, starting from Wednesday. 

“There’s nothing new to say,” Karin Nyman, SAS’s communications chief, told TT on Monday. “Right now we’re in the middle of mediation, so we won’t comment on the situation, but hope that we will be able to reach a solution.” 

Sweden’s pilot union have a strike warning to Sweden’s National Mediation Office three weeks ago, while SAS has warned that it cold impose a lockout at Arlanda, which could mean employees barred from the airport. 

SAS plans to offer those with flights booked between June 27th and July 3rd, the opportunity to rebook their flights in the future at no cost. 

Swedish Vocab: kostnadsfritt – at no additional cost 

Inquiry calls for technology-neutral media subsidies

An inquiry into how best to reform the system that subsidises Sweden’s media has recommended that the system become “technology neutral”, supporting media organisations equally regardless of whether they are published in paper editions, online or broadcast. 

The inquiry, which was led by the former Svenska Dagbladet editor Mats Svegfors, also recommended focusing subsidies on supporting local and regional journalism. 

The inquiry did not support removing value added tax from newspaper sales, however. 

Swedish Vocab: mediestöd – press subsidies

SHOW COMMENTS