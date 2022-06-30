Read news from:
Sweden’s central bank brings in biggest rate hike in 22 years

Sweden's Riksbank has raised interest rates by 50 points to 0.75 percent, in its biggest rate hike in 22 years.

Published: 30 June 2022 12:04 CEST
Sweden's Riksbank: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

“Inflation is much too high and is spreading throughout the economy,” the bank’s governor, Stefan Ingves, said. “This is noticeable and expensive, both for households and others, and is creating uncertainty in the Swedish economy. That’s why we need to hike the rate.” 

The central bank explained in a press release that a larger hike was required to “to ensure that inflation returns to target” and make it “clear to price- and wage-setters that the inflation target can continue to be used as a benchmark”. 

Annika Winsth, chief economist at the Nordea bank, said that anything less than a so-called “double increase” would have left inflation to continue increasing. 

“Anything else would have messed things up,” she said. “We have extremely high inflation, and also high domestic inflation. That’s why there’s a need to push back and the interest rate weapon is the tool the Riksbank has.” 

“What we’ve seen today is no shock,” agreed Jens Magnusson, chief economist at SEB. “Anything else apart from this raise by 50 points would have been a shock. Inflation has taken off in a way the Riksbank hadn’t expected. The signal this gives is that the Riksbank takes it seriously and is trying to get a grip on the situation.” 

In the press release, the bank said that prices for goods, food and services in Sweden had been increasing “considerably faster than expected” since the start of the year. 

The imbalances that have arisen as a result of demand bouncing back from the pandemic faster than businesses ability to supply, it said, had been “reinforced” by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and new pandemic-related restrictions in China. 

 “The high rate of inflation in Sweden and abroad is affecting households and is undermining purchasing power,” it concluded. “Central banks around the world are now tightening monetary policy to cool down economic activity and bring inflation down.”

The Riksbank said that companies had begun to raise prices “unusually strongly in relation to how much costs have increased”, which was causing inflation to accelerate faster than expected. 

The bank said it was now predicting that its key interest rate would rise to 1.36 percent in the last three months of 2022, up from the 0.81 percent it predicted at the end of April. 

Between the start of April and the end of June next year, it will rise to 1.9 percent (up for 1.18 predicted in April), and in the last six months of 2025, the rate will hit 2.06 percent, it predicted. 

The central bank expects inflation to average at 7.6 percent over 2022 as a whole, up from six percent in its previous prognosis, falling to 7.1 percent in 2023. 

Swedish parliament approves government’s budget

The government's budget and controversial pensions agreement has been passed by parliament after an independent MP, who held the deciding vote, chose to support it at the last minute.

Published: 22 June 2022 14:57 CEST
Swedish parliament approves government's budget

The budget passed by 174 to 173 votes.

As a result, guaranteed pensions for pensioners on low or no incomes will increase by up to 800 kronor a month after tax from August.

Formally, a majority of MP’s voted no to the right-wing opposition’s budget, proposed by the Moderates, the Christian Democrats, the Liberals and the Sweden Democrats, meaning that the budget proposed by the government with the support of the Green Party, the Left Party and the Centre Party was approved.

If the vote had been even on both sides, it could have been decided by drawing lots, giving each budget a 50 percent chance of being passed.

Finance Minister Mikael Damberg thanked the parties supporting the government’s budget in a press conference following the vote.

“I want to thank the parties who contributed to this: the Centre Party, the Left Party and the Green Party,” he said. “In total, a million pensioners will be affected by this proposal as soon as this autumn.”

“It’s a necessary reform which is about equality. After a life spent working in Sweden, everyone has the right to economic security in their old age.”

In an interview with public service broadcaster SVT Nyheter after the vote, leader of the conservative Moderate party, Ulf Kristersson criticised the new budget, stating that pensioners would have been better off under the opposition’s proposal.

“It harms confidence in Swedish economic policy and it’s bad for the pensioners who would have had a better pension under our proposal,” he told SVT.

“It shouldn’t ever go to drawing lots,” he told SVT, “this has been a rather telling end to a term of office which has been completely unsustainable.”

“We need governments who can govern, with a governing foundation and well-thought-out economic policy.”

On the other side of the political divide, Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar was happy to see the government’s budget passed, despite the fact that the so-called Nooshi-supplement to pensions which she had lobbied for was not included in the final pension proposal.

“It’s a long time since I was this happy,” she told SVT. “We wanted a raise in the guarantee pension from the beginning – we haven’t raised the guarantee pension by this much in over 25 years.”

