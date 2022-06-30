Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Sweden’s Liberal Party catches up with Centre in new poll

Sweden's two small centrist parties are now nearly neck and neck, according to a new poll, with the Liberal Party catching up with the Centre Party.

Published: 30 June 2022 09:22 CEST
Sweden's Liberal Party catches up with Centre in new poll
Liberal Party leader Johan Pehrson holds a press conference on energy policy. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT

According to a poll carried out by Novus for state broadcaster SVT, support for the Liberal Party has leapt by 1.5 percent to 5.0 percent, putting it safely over the four percent threshold for entering parliament, and within a whisker of the Centre Party’s 5.4 percent. 

The party’s new leader, Johan Pehrson, played down the impact of his own leadership. 

“I hope and believe that this is because many people like the political issues we’ve been pushing for a long time,” he said. “It could be because of a good energy politics, not least nuclear, the Nato issue, the schools issue, and that people are tired of the way many other parties claim to be smart on the basis of hindsight.” 

Three months ago, under Perhson’s predecessor Nyamko Sabuni, the Liberals were languishing far below the four percent threshold and looked set to be ejected from parliament after the election. 

Torbjörn Sjöström, Novus’s chief executive, said that there was no political issue in which the Centre Party dominates today, with only eight percent of voters ranking them best for business, and the Moderates having greater support on the environment and climate. 

Elin Larsson, the former vice chair of the Centre Party’s student organisation, said that the Centre Party had been struggling to position themselves since backing a new Social Democrat government in January 2019. 

“I think It’s been hard to find a position in this parliamentary term, and show voters what a vote for the Centre Party means,” she said. “There’s been a focus on what other parties do and think, rather than on their own policies.” 

She said that while Centre appeared stuck fast to the issue of how to handle the Sweden Democrats, other parties had moved on to other issues, giving them a new momentum. 

 “That’s why Magdalena Andersson seems like a breath of fresh air and  even Johan Pehrson’s arrival has changed the position for the Centre Party. Annie Lööf suddenly looks a little dated.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

What’s the Swedish Christian Democrats’ abortion contract all about?

Ebba Busch, leader of Sweden's Christian Democrats on Monday presented an "abortion contract", which she wants all of Sweden's party leaders to sign. What's going on?

Published: 28 June 2022 08:34 CEST
What's the Swedish Christian Democrats' abortion contract all about?

What’s happened? 

Ebba Busch, leader of Sweden’s Christian Democrat party, called a press conference on Monday in which she presented a document that she called “an abortion contract”, which was essentially a pledge to safeguard the right of women in Sweden to have an abortion.  

“There is room for signatures from all eight party leaders,” she said. “I have already signed on behalf of the Christian Democrats.” 

What does the so-called “abortion contract” say? 

The document itself is fairly uncontroversial.

It states simply that Sweden’s law on abortion dates back to 1974, and that it grants women the right to an abortion up until the 18th week of pregnancy, with women seeking abortions later in their pregnancy required to get permission from the National Board of Health and Welfare. 

“Those of us who have signed this document support Sweden’s abortion legislation and promise to defend it if it comes under attack from forces both within our country and from outside,” the document reads.  

Why have the Christian Democrats produced it? 

The decision of the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs Wade, and so allow US states to ban abortion has aroused strong feelings in Sweden, as elsewhere, and Busch is seeking to send a strong signal to distance her own Christian party from the US religious right. 

Abortion has been a recurring issue within the Christian Democrats with several politicians and party members critical of abortion. 

Lars Adaktusson, a Christian Democrat MP, was found by the Dagens Nyheter newspaper to have voted against abortion 22 times when he was a member of the European parliament. 

The party has also in the past campaigned for the right of midwives and other medical professionals who are ethically opposed to abortion not to have to take part in the procedure. 

So why aren’t all the other party leaders signing the document? 

Sweden’s governing Social Democrats, and their Green Party allies, dismissed the contract as a political gimmick designed to help the Christian Democrats distance themselves from elements of their own party critical of abortion. 

“It would perhaps be good if Ebba Busch did some homework within her own party to check that there’s 100 percent support for Sweden’s abortion legislation,” Magdalena Andersson, Sweden’s prime minister, said. “That feels like a more important measure than writing contracts between party leaders and trying to solve it that way.”  

In a debate on Swedish television, Green Party leader Märta Stenevi argued that it would be much more significant if Busch’s own MPs and MEPs all signed the document. 

It wasn’t other party leaders who needed to show commitment to abortion legislation, but “her own MPs, MEPs, and not least her proposed government partners in the Sweden Democrats and even some within the Moderate Party”. 

She said it made her “very very worried” to see that the Christian Democrats needed such a contract. “That’s why I see all this more as a clear sign that we need to move forward with protecting the right to abortion in the constitution,” she said. 

How have the other right-wing parties reacted? 

The other right-wing parties have largely backed Busch, although it’s unclear if any other party leaders are willing to actually sign the document. 

Tobias Billström, the Moderates’ group parliamentary leader, retweeted a tweet from Johan Paccamonti, a Stockholm regional politician with the Moderate Party, which criticised the Social Democrats for not signing it, however. 

“It seems to be more important to blow up a pretend conflict than to sign the Christian Democrats’ contract or look at the issue of [including abortion rights in] the constitution, like the Moderates, Liberals and Centre Party want to,” Paccamonti wrote. 

The Liberal Party on Sunday proposed protecting abortion rights in the Swedish constitution, a proposal which has since been backed by the Moderate party and the Centre Party

SHOW COMMENTS