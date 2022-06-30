For members
WORK PERMITS
What do we know about labour market tests for Swedish work permits?
Sweden's government has called for a reintroduction of labour market tests for work permits, a system where labour migration from non-EU countries is limited to jobs where there a a recognised shortage of labour. Here's what we know about the proposal so far.
Published: 30 June 2022 16:39 CEST
Specialist manufacturing jobs such as CNC operators would likely be included under a labour market test system. Photo: AP Photo/Duane Burleson/TT
How has the Migration Agency been applying Sweden’s new labour law?
Just two weeks after Sweden's new work permit laws came in, problems are already arising, José Vaz, an immigration specialist at Ernst & Young, has told The Local.
Published: 14 June 2022 09:37 CEST
