Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

WORK PERMITS

What do we know about labour market tests for Swedish work permits?

Sweden's government has called for a reintroduction of labour market tests for work permits, a system where labour migration from non-EU countries is limited to jobs where there a a recognised shortage of labour. Here's what we know about the proposal so far.

Published: 30 June 2022 16:39 CEST
What do we know about labour market tests for Swedish work permits?
Specialist manufacturing jobs such as CNC operators would likely be included under a labour market test system. Photo: AP Photo/Duane Burleson/TT

What is a labour market test?

A labour market test is, essentially, a test to make sure that companies wishing to hire non-EU citizens in Sweden can only do so if there is a lack of domestic labour to fill the position.

Neighbouring Denmark has had a similar system, dubbed the Positive List, for a number of years, which is updated twice a year and comprises two lists: one for people with a higher education and one for other skilled workers.

What kind of jobs will be covered?

Jobs where there is a labour shortage will be covered. This will most likely include a range of jobs, such as healthcare roles like doctors, nurses, and midwives, as well as IT positions like system developers and computer programmers, alongside positions which don’t require university studies such as CNC operators, mechanics and roles in the construction industry.

This is not an exhaustive list, nor is it confirmed that these jobs will definitely be eligible for work permits under the new system, but more an idea of illustrating the range of positions which could be covered under this new system.

Who will be affected?

This will affect non-EU, non-Nordic migrants wanting to move to Sweden on a work permit. EU migrants and Nordic migrants are subject to different work permit laws, which will be unaffected.

It will also not affect non-EU, non-Nordic migrants who move to Sweden for other reasons, such as those who have residency in Sweden as family members of an EU, Nordic or Swedish citizen. Again, these migrants are subject to different work permit laws.

When will this come into effect?

It’s hard to say.

It is likely that it will take at least a year, perhaps longer, for the new work permit proposal to come into force.

This is due to the length of the process a proposal must go through before it is formally introduced.

The proposal is currently in the first stage, where the government launches an inquiry, or utredning, into how to introduce a labour shortage test for work permits in Sweden and what that possible system could look like. The deadline for this stage is July 31st 2023.

After the results of this inquiry are announced, the government will send the proposal out for consultation from the relevant authorities. A bill, taking these responses into account, will then be submitted to parliament. This could take months or even years, meaning that the proposal would not become law until at least a year from now, at the earliest.

Who decides which jobs will be available under the system?

Again, it’s not clear, as the proposal hasn’t been written yet. The utredning will shed more light on this, but politicians have suggested in the past that the system could be dependent on unions, employers, and other authorities confirming that they lack staff in the profession in question.

This means that it’s unlikely individual employers will be able to hire whoever they want, unless unions and other authorities also agree that there’s a shortage of labour for the position in question.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WORK PERMITS

How has the Migration Agency been applying Sweden’s new labour law?

Just two weeks after Sweden's new work permit laws came in, problems are already arising, José Vaz, an immigration specialist at Ernst & Young, has told The Local.

Published: 14 June 2022 09:37 CEST
How has the Migration Agency been applying Sweden's new labour law?

“It’s only been less than two weeks, but we’ve already seen ridiculous requests from the Migration Agency,” he said.

Wet ink signatures

One of the biggest headaches Vaz reports is that case officers have been demanding that the employment contracts work permit applicants now need to submit are signed by hand. 

“Now that you need to submit an employment contract, they’re actually saying that these need to be hand-signed with a wet signature,” he reports. “This is illegal from a Swedish law perspective, because you can’t mandate employment contracts to be signed by hand. Digital signatures, or even verbal agreements, are legally viable.” 

But when Vaz’s team has made this point, the case officers have not backed down. 

“Their response was, ‘we don’t have the technology to verify digital signatures’, so we have actually escalated that to their legal department.” 

In an interview with The Local at the start of this month, Carl Bexelius, the Migration Agency’s Head of Legal Affairs, said that there were “no formal requirements” for what a signature on the contract should look like, adding that he thought this would end up being decided through “interpretations from the courts”.a

But Vaz reports that in the absence of clear guidance from the agency’s legal team, case officers are demanding so-called ‘wet’ handwritten signatures, which are time-consuming and difficult for many applicants to obtain. 

“This stems from the fact that the legal department just hasn’t provided any guidance to the case officers on how they are to interpret the new legislation, which is then leading to these sorts of ridiculous requests,” he says. 

Bexelius’ approach was causing major headaches for companies, he continued. 

“This is basically the Migration Agency saying, ‘well, we don’t know, we’re gonna let the courts decide’. But in the courts, you are talking about 12 to 15-month processing times, and that’s just not sustainable for companies and for employees who are trying to get their permits extended.” 

Secondment contracts ‘need to meet Swedish requirements’

The second big issue is that case officers are demanding that employees in multinational firms seconded to Sweden have contracts that meet Swedish requirements, even though they signed their contracts elsewhere. 

“With those who are posted or seconded from abroad, they’re saying that the assignment agreements need to be on par with the Swedish agreements,” Vaz reports. “Actually, each person’s home employment contract is dictated by the legislation in their country.”

This just isn’t how big companies work, he argues. 

“They’re now saying that agreements need to match the Swedish equivalent, which is OK, but then you haven’t looked at the consequences of what big multinational companies have in place,” he says. “A lot of multinational companies that send seconded employees abroad tend to have one type of policy agreement or policies in place for what individuals are entitled to.” 

The rental contract issue

One of the big issues when it comes to secondees has been housing. 

“We’ve actually had some requests where they’ve asked, ‘where is this person staying in Sweden?’, and we say, ‘they’re still abroad, there’s no housing secured for them’.”

“Companies,” Vaz says, “tend to have a policy where they offer temporary accommodation for three months while the person comes, settles and tries to find their own permanent accommodation.” 

But the agency is now asking applicants for signed rental contracts before they’ve even arrived.

“They’re asking for rental contracts. Well, they’re not even in Sweden to sign contracts,” he says. 

READ ALSO: How will Sweden’s new work permit rules apply in practice?

Long delays expected 

Vaz says that when the new maintenance requirement came in last year, it took the Migration Agency six months to issue guidelines on how it interpreted the new law, leading to long delays. 

“Instead of the four weeks that they’re supposed to take for certified applications, it actually took months,” he says. “What we’re going to see now is the exact same thing. It’s a repeat, if not worse, of what happened last year.”

What is frustrating for those dealing with the agency is that none of the new rules have been sprung on it at short notice: they were first floated in 2020 and were originally supposed to have been passed in 2021. But it is unprepared nonetheless. 

“The Migration Agency are not going to be able to get on top of things and interpret the new legislation. There is just going to be a mess, because the case officers are not going to know what they’re requesting,” he worries.

“They don’t know how to analyse it, because most of these case officers don’t have the experience or the background. They rely on internal senior case officers, who then in turn rely on the legal department, who have yet to say how they’re interpreting the law.”

This means that those applying for permits, and the firms, like Ernst & Young, who advise them, will be in a position of uncertainty for months to come.

“We’re kind of in a limbo stage, and of course, then there’s the Swedish summer period coming, when everyone will be away,” he says.

“We just have so much uncertainty as to what they’re going to be requesting, how they’re going to be requesting information. And what are the consequences? It is just going to be extended processing times.” 

SHOW COMMENTS