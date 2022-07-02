UPDATE: SAS pilots extend strike talks again

Scandinavian airline SAS and the Swedish pilot union Swedish Air Line Pilots Association (SPF) have been negotiating for weeks, with the most recent deadline extended to 11am on Saturday morning.

Now the wage talks have been postponed again, until midday on Monday.

“We need to sleep, no one has slept with us for a very long time,” SAS’s chief negotiator Marianne Hernæs said.

Neither the pilot unions, SAS nor the mediators have reavealed how close the parties are or in what parts they agree. However, they all agree that they need to sleep.

“We’ll meet again tomorrow. Now I am going home and sleeping, I have not slept for many hours,” said Keld Bækkelund Hansen, leader of the trade union Dansk Metal.

On June 9, the pilot unions of Sweden, Norway and Denmark submitted their notice to strike on June 29th, with the strike then postponed until July 1st, then again until July 2nd, and now until Monday the 4th.

If negotiations do not succeed, 900 pilots could go on strike at midnight.

The SAS management and SPF have been in intensive negotiations for several weeks on a new collective agreement.

The Swedish pilot union believes that SAS is circumventing the right to re-employment by using staff from two subsidiaries as temporary labourers.

Some 560 pilots who were laid off during the pandemic have not been re-employed.

After negotiations continued all night last night, the situation remains unclear but is progressing, according to the chief negotiator.

“We regret this situation we are in but we actually try everything we can,” says Marianne Hernæs.

Harsh criticism

On Friday, Norwegian put heavy pressure on SAS when the Norwegian pilot union threatened to drive the company into bankruptcy.

The Swedish pilot union also sharply criticized SAS’s negotiating position on Friday.

“An employer who tries to organize away from employer responsibility and agreements entered into by starting a letterbox company has nothing to do with the Swedish labor market and lacks justification for existence”, Martin Lindgren, chairman of the SAS section at the Swedish Pilot Association, said in a written comment to TT.