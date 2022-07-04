For members
IMMIGRATION
EXPLAINED: What are the main obstacles to finding a job when moving to an EU country?
Moving to another country is never easy, as it requires going through cultural changes and administrative formalities. It can be even more complicated when looking for a job.
Migration minister: ‘We don’t want people to be just semi-Swedes’
Sweden's migration minister Anders Ygeman spoke to The Local about the country's new language test proposals and why the Social Democrats are tightening up the system for work permits.
