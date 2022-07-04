Read news from:
ALMEDALEN 2022

Swedish finance minister: voters may have to accept falling real wages

Sweden's finance minister had told The Local that this year's election will largely be about rising costs, but that his party is not planning to intervene to prop up real incomes and so worsen inflation.

Published: 4 July 2022 21:21 CEST
Swedish Finance Minister Mikael Damberg at the Swedbank seminar on Swedens economic situation. Photo: Richard Orange

Speaking at a seminar on Sweden’s economic situation hosted by Swedbank, Mikael Damberg agreed that the coming campaign would be a so-called plånboksval, or “pocketbook election”, where rising costs and falling spending power are the dominant issue, but he said he thought this would benefit rather than harm the Social Democrats. 

“Economic issues will be very important,” he told The Local, “and I think people will think about who will be best in charge of the public finances, and who has been in government and handled tough situations, and I think that Magdalena Andersson, as the Prime Minister with seven years as Minister of Finance, is the right woman to lead Sweden in these difficult times.”

His worry, he said, was that Sweden’s political parties would respond to inflation levels of close to eight percent by promising voters subsidies and cash transfers to make up for rising prices, which if implemented would then risk fuelling an inflationary spiral. 

“It might be |a problem] if the parties draw the wrong conclusion, and think that they can spend a lot of money right now. Because if they spend too much money, too broadly, not focusing on vulnerable groups, then inflation will go up, and interest rates will go even higher. And that would actually worsen the situation in the wallet for ordinary people.” 

Instead, Damberg said that people living in Sweden would ideally simply tighten their belts and tolerate a period of falling real incomes. 

“For 25 years in Sweden, we have had real wage increases for ordinary workers, and that’s kind of unique on an international perspective. So this year, there will be a drop in real wages because of inflation,” he said.

He said that he hoped that in next year’s negotiations between unions and employers over new collective bargaining agreements, unions were as responsible as they have been historically, and avoided calling for inflationary pay hikes. 

“It’s tough. The war has made us all less rich, and some groups will be affected very much. But I think, there’s no point in getting wage increases if it pushes inflation higher. The trick here is to get wage increase that are for real, and not just on paper.” 

In the seminar, he said that there was a danger that the huge emergency spending packages Sweden, like other countries, had put in place to soften the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic would set a precedent, leading voters and politicians to think it was possible for governments to spend their way out of the coming economic difficulties in a similar way. 

His intention, he said, if he was reappointed finance minister after the election, would be to keep the tax rate roughly level with where it is now, neither raising nor lowering taxes, in the hope that Sweden’s state finances go into a small surplus next year. 

He said it had been right this year to pass measures to increase the incomes of the poorest families and the poorest pensioners, and that his party would still seek to give aid targeted those least able to cope with rising prices. 

“Politics has a role,” he said. “But you need to be careful not to create too big a role, because if you think that politics can do everything, then we will start fuelling inflation. It’s a lot harder now than it was in the pandemic.” 

Shortly before the seminar, Ulf Kristersson, leader of the opposition Moderate Party, made a speech in which he accused the government of bringing in 46 new taxes over the last four years, and together in a “left-wing cartel” with other parties of planning a series of tax hikes, including a property tax, a tax on savings, a wealth tax, a tax on the highest incomes, and a reduced tax break on cleaners and other households services.

“I think they’re a bit desperate, because they’re not doing that well in the polls,” Damberg said. “So one way [of improving the situation] is to try to frighten voters. But I think our record speaks for itself, and I think Magdalena Andersson has got a lot of credibility when it comes to handling Swedish economy.” 

“She has not introduced a property tax, and she has not in the last period in government increased the tax burden on ordinary people. If you look at the tax burden in Sweden over the last period, it’s gone down, not up.”

ALMEDALEN 2022

Left Party leader demands place in Swedish government after election

The leader of Sweden's former communist Left Party has pledged not to support a Social Democrat-led government unless it bans profit-making in the school system and gives her party ministerial positions.

Published: 4 July 2022 22:27 CEST
“The Left Party, is going, with the right election result, to work together with the other parties on the left to take its place in the government, and shoulder the burden of responsibility,” Nooshi Dadgostar declared in her speech on the main stage at the Almedalen festival. 

The deal to end profit-making at Swedish schools would have to be agreed before her party would be willing to let Magdalena Andersson, Sweden’s prime minister, take up her position again in a parliamentary vote. 

“This should not be buried in some sort of [government] inquiry,” she declared. “This is something that we need to be agreed on before a vote on the prime minister.” 

At a press conference earlier in the day, Dadgostar had announced a six-point plan to end profit-making in the Swedish school system. 

The two new pledges, designed to show that her party could no longer be taken for granted, will cause headaches for the Social Democrats, as the Centre Party, their most likely coalition partner after the election, has over the past eight years refused to hold negotiations of any kind with the Left Party, let alone to rule alongside them in the same government. 

The Centre Party is also opposed to banning companies operating state-funded schools in Sweden from withdrawing profits.

“Sometimes even the Centre Party has to make compromises,” Dadgostar told reporters. 

In her speech, she reminded supporters of the major concessions her party has already extracted from the Social Democrats to win support in three recent parliamentary votes: 1,000 kronor a month for the poorest pensioners, the shelving of a plan to liberalise rents for new-build apartments, and a higher level of basic sickness benefits. 

“Our party has changed,” she said. “You perhaps think that in the Left Party talk big, but don’t make anything happen. I understand.” 

“Everyone,” she said, “has been too passive, including us. We trusted others too much. That was stupid. Today we are looking for a mandate to change Sweden for real.” 

Elsewhere in her speech, Dadgostar looked back to a time when Sweden had “the best school system in the world”, crediting it for helping her start life in Sweden on an equal footing with everyone else, despite the poverty of her refugee parents. 

But the decision to bring in a system of free schools, funded by the state but operated by profit-making private companies, she said, had destroyed Sweden’s schools, leading to schools with too few teachers, grade inflation, and increased segregation. 

“Today we have a failed education system, which created worry and disorder,” she said. “The free-market school has splintered the togetherness we had in schools.” 

She also sought to emphasise her respect for and pride in Swedish industry, part of her strategy to win over industrial workers who historically have voted for the Social Democrats. 

“Sweden went from one of the Europe’s poorest countries to one of the world’s richest,” she said of the time of Gustav Möller, the Social Democrat with perhaps the best claim to have built Sweden’s welfare state. “The country was not mainly built up high, in the corridors of power, but in paper mills and steel works, it was built by truck drivers and shop assistants.” 

It was this Sweden, she said, that the Left Party wanted to rebuild, she concluded. 

“I am in the Left Party because I want to build a stronger Sweden. We know it can be done. People’s security is politicians’ responsibility. Your security is our responsibility.” 

