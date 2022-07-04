For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Midday strike deadline, falling property, and PM's Almedalen speech: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 4 July 2022 08:20 CEST
Norwegian state mediator Mats Wilhelm Ruland meets the press outside the talks in Stockholm on Saturday. Photo: Chris Anderson/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Asylum return centres, interest rate hike, Biden's Switzerland gaffe: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 1 July 2022 08:28 CEST
