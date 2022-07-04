Read news from:
ALMEDALEN 2022

Swedish opposition leader: This election is about cash in people’s wallets

The leader of Sweden's Moderate Party has pledged not to raise any taxes if he wins power in an election he said would be 'about the money in people's wallets'.

Published: 4 July 2022 13:02 CEST
Ulf Kristersson makes his speech at the Almedalen festival in Visby, Gotland. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Speaking as light rain came down on the audience at the Almedalen political festival on the island of Gotland, Kristersson sought to give a more positive, forward-looking speech than normal, where he celebrated the victories his party had achieved in opposition, and pointed to what they would do in power, rather than accentuating the country’s problems with gang shootings. 

“What I can’t live with is that many people seem to have lost faith that it is even possible, the feeling that politics has the tools, the ability and even the will to pick up and mend what it broken,” he said. “That a Sweden that isn’t working has become the new normal.”  

“It’s not true,” he continued. “Because of course it’s possible to get good things done, just look at the evidence from the past few days.” 

He pointed to Sweden joining Nato, the plans Swedish power company Vattenfall has for new nuclear reactors, new laws to protect neglected children, and plans to “modernise Swedish abortion rights”. 

All these issues had one thing in common, he argued: “The Moderates. We showed the way, we put together the majority, we made sure it became political reality.” 

Then he moved on to the coming election, saying that in his view it would be all about the cost of living. 

“On September 11th, we are going towards a plånboksval [literally, a “wallet election”], he said, before accusing what he called vänsterkartellen, the “left-wing cartel”, of making no fewer than 46 tax rises during their last four years in power. 

“We are going to campaign in this election on a pledge to stop to all tax rises. No new taxes will be brought in, and the overall tax burden will not rise, until we know that all the taxes we are paying a really going towards what they should be.” 

He warned that the Social Democrats, and their Left Party allies, were preparing a long list of new taxes. “Now the left-wing cartel have tasted blood, they are waving about a new wish list,” he claimed. 

He said they were planning new taxes on people’s savings, on car owners and on the very highest earners, a new wealth tax, a lower tax break for employing cleaners and other household services, and even to bring back property taxes. 

Kristersson promised that his party would bring in none of these, and would even cut some taxes, promising to reduce the tax savers pay on their ISK share portfolio accounts, and the reduce the amount of biofuels required to be blended with petrol and diesel, so lowering fuel prices. 

He was particularly dismissive of the Social Democrats’ plan for a special tax to fund the rearmament of Sweden’s military. 

“This really provokes me, because I thought that defence and police, healthcare and schools, should be the very first thing you spend your tax money on.”

The Moderate Party’s leader rolled out the old formulation about being “tough on crime, but also tough on the causes of crime”, but rather than blaming crime on poverty or inequality, he blamed “welfare dependency, school failure, and the lure of easy money”. 

Under his government, he said, punishments would be doubled, or even quadrupled in some cases. 

He got the biggest round of applause of the speech when he turned on Sweden’s justice minister Morgan Johansson, who recently narrowly survived a no-confidence vote in parliament. 

“One thing, I can promise 100 percent,” he added. “If I lead a right-wing government, it’s not going to have a justice minister like Morgan Johansson.” 

Perhaps the most controversial passage in his speech came when he praised the Christian Democrats and the Sweden Democrats, two of the three parties whose backing he will need to form a government. 

“Apart from the Sweden Democrats,” he said, “no other party has stood up — completely against the current — for the idea that we cannot increase immigration if we are going to have a chance of pulling off integration.” 

At that point, someone in the audience next to where The Local was standing immediately left. 

For the finale, he returned to more upbeat, forward-looking language with which he had begun the speech, promising “A Sweden of freedom, security and possibility”, “the Sweden of a hopeful future”. 

“We can bring order to Sweden,” he declared. “I can hardly wait.”

You can read the full speech in Swedish here, and in English (Google Translation) here

SWEDEN ELECTS

Sweden Elects: PM Andersson bids to reclaim patriotism and the big election issues

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson mentioned Sweden and Swedishness no fewer than 70 times in her speech at the country's largest political event, writes The Local's editor Emma Löfgren in our new column Sweden Elects – which launches this week with just over two months to go until the election.

Published: 4 July 2022 08:56 CEST
Updated: 4 July 2022 10:04 CEST
Sweden Elects is a new weekly column by Editor Emma Löfgren looking at the big talking points and issues in the Swedish election race. Members of The Local Sweden can sign up to receive the column plus several extra features as a newsletter in their email inbox each week. Just click on this “newsletters” option or visit the menu bar.

——

“I love Sweden and I’m proud to be Swedish.”

If you want to win the hearts and minds of Swedes, talk about the loveliness of long summer nights, barbecues and wild swimming, and do so from a stage in one of the most picturesque towns in Sweden.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson understood that much when she last night, on the first day of Sweden’s annual political festival Almedalen Week, gave a speech that did not shy away from invoking some of the most proudly Swedish of perceived Swedish features and values – everything from fields of daisies to trust, solidarity and hard work.

It was a speech clearly designed to reclaim patriotism from the nationalists ahead of the September 11th election, with a grand total of 71 mentions of “Swedish” or “Sweden” in half an hour. There was so much talk about Swedish values that it felt at times like those forced-collective notes you get in the laundry room: In this housing association we don’t leave fluff in the dryer. “In Sweden we don’t queue jump – not the supermarket queues and not in healthcare.”

“Sweden should be that Sweden which we love in every neighbourhood,” she said as she pledged to crack down on segregation and gang crime, one of three priority areas she has previously laid out for her government.

When it came to her other two priority areas, she spoke relatively briefly about the climate crisis but spent considerably more time on her third pledge to stop privatisation and profit-making in the welfare system – an issue where the Social Democrats have tried to firmly return to their traditional left-wing roots, while moving right on crime and punishment.

If you think I’m not talking much about specific policies, it’s because the speech didn’t address them much – but to be fair to the prime minister, an Almedalen speech at the height of summer rarely does. Andersson even said it herself: “What’s at stake in this election is more than different opinions on exactly how many prison cells we need (…) it’s which values should permeate Sweden. What kind of country we should be”.

But can a technocrat such as Andersson sell that vision? A former finance minister with a successful track record, she carried herself with the most gravitas when she spoke about the negative effects on the economy on the back of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, referring to the high rate of inflation as “Putin prices”. As a leader who enjoys far higher confidence figures than her main opponent – Ulf Kristersson of the Moderate Party – she sounds more convincing when talking about the economy and specific policies than about her love for “Swedish nature, the right to roam, paddling silently over a quiet lake or smelling the coniferous forest”.

I’m curious to know how you as a reader of The Local feel when politicians talk about “Swedish values”. Do you feel included or excluded, does it depend on how they talk about them and if so, what makes the difference? Is it possible to paint a positive patriotic vision? We’re likely going to hear much more talk about Swedishness and values from other politicians in the coming days at Almedalen Week, so feel free to email your thoughts to me at [email protected] – if I’m allowed to share them on The Local or in a future newsletter, please state so clearly in your email and whether or not we may use your name.

You can read Andersson’s full speech in Swedish here and watch it here.

A more international election?

Andersson also spoke about Sweden’s military defence and landmark decision to join Nato (“it’s how we best defend Sweden’s freedom, democracy and our way of life”), and it was fitting that she did so during Almedalen Week, which is held in Visby on the island of Gotland.

Gotland, as you probably know, has received attention in Sweden and beyond in the past months. Strategically located in the Baltic Sea, the popular tourism island was at the centre of Sweden’s defence debate even before the invasion of Ukraine, and that’s even more the case now.

We can expect foreign policy to play a bigger part in this election campaign than it normally does, after Sweden and Finland last week struck a deal that moved them one step closer to joining Nato.

The most controversial point of that deal is Turkey’s claim that Sweden promised to extradite 73 individuals Turkey labelled “terrorists” in exchange for them allowing Sweden to join Nato. Swedish ministers have since said that it is in the hands of independent courts and Swedish citizens cannot in any case be deported, but Andersson has stopped short of fully denying it, and there is growing concern among Turkish and Kurdish refugees about the protection of non-citizens vs realpolitik.

It’s another example of how important it is that the voices of non-citizens are also heard in the political debate – there are a lot of people who live in Sweden, perhaps even intend to stay here permanently, who are just as invested in its future as everyone else, but aren’t yet formally citizens.

The election on September 11th is likely to be a crucial vote, with a win for the opposition bringing the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats their first chance to form national policy, and a win for the Social Democrats putting a fragile government in power for the third term in a row.

What’s next?

Almedalen Week is Sweden’s annual political festival. It takes place in the medieval town of Visby on the island of Gotland and is typically attended by around 40,000 people – 95 percent of them coming from outside Gotland. Interest has been falling in recent years, but with two months to go until the election, it’s a key event in all party leaders’ calendars.

The main highlights of the week will be the party leaders’ speeches at Almedalen, which will all be broadcast live at almedalsveckanplay.info. Sweden’s public broadcaster SVT will show them with expert comments immediately afterwards (in Swedish) – I had a look at their website and it should be possible to watch these wherever you are in the world.

Here’s when they’ll take the stage:

Monday (today), 11am. Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson.

Monday (today), 7pm. Left leader Nooshi Dadgostar.

Tuesday, 11am. Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch.

Tuesday, 7pm. Liberal leader Johan Pehrson.

Wednesday, 11am. Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson.

Wednesday, 7pm. Centre leader Annie Lööf.

Thursday, 11am. Green leader Per Bolund.

Also, don’t miss The Local’s special Almedalen episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast. Our publisher James Savage and acting editor Richard Orange have been mingling with politicians and pundits and will have the latest news for you in a special episode which will be released this week.

The Local will as always cover the Swedish election from the point of view of international citizens living in Sweden. In our Sweden Elects newsletter, I will take a look every week at the issues that affect you; the biggest talking points; the whos, hows and whys; and several extra features just for paying members (you can find out HERE how to receive the newsletter to your inbox with everything included, and membership also gives you unlimited access to all of The Local’s articles).

