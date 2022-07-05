For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Signing Nato accession protocol, Magdalena Andersson in Ukraine, Liberals over threshold, and Left Party leader demands seats in government: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 5 July 2022 09:37 CEST
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson meets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev. Photo: Presidential Office of Ukraine
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Midday strike deadline, falling property, and PM's Almedalen speech: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 4 July 2022 08:20 CEST
