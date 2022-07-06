Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

Almedalen knife attacker linked to Swedish neo-Nazi groups: reports

The man behind the knife attack at Sweden's Almedalen political festival has been active in the militant neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement, Swedish media have reported.

Published: 6 July 2022 19:58 CEST
Almedalen knife attacker linked to Swedish neo-Nazi groups: reports
Police arrest the suspected knife attackers at on Wednesday morning. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

He has taken part in several neo-Nazi demonstrations over the past few years and has also expressed support for the extreme right Alternative for Sweden party on social media, the Expressen newspaper reported.

The Moderate MP Hanif Bali said on Twitter after the news came out that the stabbing was “a terror attack”. “This is nothing other than a terror attack”. 

The man stabbed a woman in the upper body at the Donners plats square only a minute’s walk from the stage where all eight of Sweden’s parliamentary party leaders are making speeches this week at the Almedalen political festival. The women is being treated for severe injuries at the Visby Lasarett hospital. 

The 30-something attacker fled the scene but was stopped and arrested by Lars Reuterberg, a 69-year-old pensioner. 

Reuterberg told the TT newswire that he had heard someone shout “stop him!” and then seen a man jump over a fence from the corner restaurant. 

“I thought he’d nicked a bag or something, and my spontaneous reaction was ‘I should take him down’. He wasn’t such a big guy, certainly no bodybuilder, so I tried to look a little uninterested, but when he came near me he ended up on the end of mighty great shove.” 

The man flew into a door and then just lay here. “It was only then I saw that he had a knife, which I hadn’t known earlier, because then I might have acted differently,” he said. 

“I’m livid now,” he went on. “This is the world’s most unique political week, a people’s festival where you can meet politicians and celebrities and everyone says ‘hi’, where there are journalists and everything. And this nutter goes and wrecks it all.” 

“I’m quite proud of myself,” he admitted. “I was never afraid. I’m afraid now for the woman who got stabbed.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Prosecutors charge Malmö student for killing two teachers

Swedish prosecutors said on Wednesday they had charged an 18-year-old student with two counts of murder after the March killing of two teachers at his school.

Published: 6 July 2022 16:39 CEST
Prosecutors charge Malmö student for killing two teachers

“On March 21, an 18-year-old man attacked two female teachers at the Malmo Latin School with a knife and axe,” the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement, adding that the two women had died from their injuries.

“Now the man, who himself was a student at the school, is charged with two counts of murder,” it continued.

The man was arrested shortly after the attack which took place at the creative arts high school, which has more than 1,000 students in Sweden’s third-biggest city Malmo in southern Sweden.

READ ALSO: 

Anders Elison, the accused’s lawyer, told AFP that his client has admitted to the killings since his arrest and continues to do so.

According to Elison, the young man had suffered from mental health issues and on the day he had entered the school thinking that he would not come out alive.

“He wanted to put himself in a situation where there was no turning back for him to continue his own life,” Elison said.

The trial will commence at the Malmo district court on July 20, according to Elison.

SHOW COMMENTS