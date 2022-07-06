Read news from:
ALMEDALEN 2022

Liberal leader: ‘I don’t like the extremes of either left or right’

The affable new leader of Sweden's Liberal Party claimed in his speech at the Almedalen festival that his party would act "an anchor in the middle" that would protect aid spending, asylum rights, gender equality, LGBT issues, and public service broadcasting in a coming right-wing government.

Published: 6 July 2022 19:37 CEST
Liberal party leader Johan Pehrson collects flowers after giving his speech. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

In just three months as party leader Johan Pehrson has taken poll support for his party from 2.5 percent of the vote to well over the parliament’s four percent threshold, which, if the Green Party fails to get over the spar, might be enough to win the right-wing parties September’s election. 

“I’m a social liberal, an Örebro man, a lawyer, a businessman, a dad, and a bonus-dad (stepdad),” Pehrson said. “I don’t like the extremes, either on the right or on the left.” 

While he spoke about gang crime and segregation just as the Moderates’ leader Ulf Kristersson, and the Christian Democrats’ Ebba Busch had done, and proposed longer sentences for repeat offenders, in general his picture of what needed to be done came from a much more leftwing position. 

He said that criminals needed to be treated with both “steel fist and Lovikka [woolen] mittens”, both “forcefully and with warmth”. 

“All the youth who are at risk of going on a criminal path should be put in the classroom. Away from the grip of the gangs and into the magnetic power of learning”. 

“The best teachers should be attracted to work in the most socially vulnerable areas,” he added. “Make sure social workers are there at the police station. It’s not rocket science to know that cooperation needs to be really good when the problems are this big.” 

Just like Ebba Busch, Pehrson suffered problems with his teleprompter, but while she handled it quite coolly, Pehrson took a more maverick approach, sipping nervously from his water bottle, and mumbling a few disconnected sentences, and then bellowing at the top of his voice, “We will win the battle against social exclusion together! Or not at all! Let’s take the fight!”

He also made jokes, greeting applause at one point with the words “more applause, applause for me, please,” than 

The morning after Pehrson’s speech, Svenska Dagbladet reported that the Moderate Party had decided that the Liberals would not be part of their government, citing a source from the Sweden Democrats.

The Expressen newspaper than published a private message to Tobias Billström, the Moderates’ group party leader, from Gunnar Strömmer, the party secretary, saying he was going to have words with SD “that they shouldn’t bloody well go and put words in our party leader’s mouth”. 

Pehrson on the other hand is clear that he wants to both be in the Moderates’ next government, and also for his party to have the education ministry. 

“This new government needs a new liberal education minister,” he said. 

ALMEDALEN 2022

Sweden Democrat leader: ‘Magdalena Anderson does not love Sweden’

The leader of the Sweden Democrats has claimed in his speech at the Almedalen political festival that his party had the solutions to soaring prices for food, power, and fuel, while casting scorn on the Prime Minister's patriotic speech.

Published: 6 July 2022 14:39 CEST
“Magdalena Andersson does not love Sweden,” Jimmie Åkesson said, in a speech heavily preoccupied with Sweden’s Prime Minister.

The Sweden Democrat leader began his speech with a fable about a woman, “we can call her Magdalena”, who desperately wants a job, but cannot account for what she has been doing for the past eight years, despite repeated questions from her interviewer. 

In the end, the interviewer, red-faced with anger, snaps and bellows: “You’ve devoted yourself to throwing a whole country into chaos, and now you’ve got the gall to ask for another chance!”

In a sign that Sweden is about to have a so-called “pocketbook election”, focused on voters’ falling spending power, Åkesson followed the example of Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch, who blamed Andersson for what she called Magdapriserna or “Magda prices”, but instead he dubbed the high prices “sossepriserna or “Social Democrat prices”. 

“Are you sick of rampant power prices? Are you sick of shameless petrol prices? Sick of food getting more expensive? Then you should vote for the Sweden Democrats,” he declared, without giving any suggestions as to how his party would reduce them.

He cast scorn on Andersson’s attempt in her Almedalen speech to establish her party as the party of populism, with a lyrical account of her love of Swedish nature and cultural traits.

“With my hand on my heart, those who love Sweden would not accept this sort of reality,” he said, after running through a list of Sweden’s problems with crime and gang violence. “Anyone in power who loved Sweden would have done anything in their power to make it a good home for all citizens.

“The Social Democrats and Magdalena Andersson do not love Sweden. That should be absolutely clear after the last eight years brutal treatment of our country .The Social Democrats love themselves. The Social Democrats love power.”  

He also attacked the Sweden Democrats’ promise to “turn over every stone” to combat segregation and gun crime, listing five out of a list of 100 “stones”, or measures to combat segregation, his party has posted on its website (see here). 

But while at times the speech attacked immigration, he also stated quite clearly that he was not against immigrants. 

It’s not only for those born in Sweden, he said, that the country must be put right, but also for the “hundreds of thousands of diligent, hard-working and honourable immigrants”. 

“It’s not about how you look, what skin colour you have, or where you were born,” he said. “Unlike the Left-wing focus on people’s appearance, I think it’s totally irrelevant. What matters is who is doing their best to contribute to our society, who does their duty, and who doesn’t. It’s about who is building cars, and who is burning cars.” 

He mentions a man called Omar, who he said he had met in Järva, Northern Stockholm, and who had expressed is worries about the gangs that seek to control his area. 

“Sweden,” he said, “can be a good country again. Sweden will be a good country again. Give us a chance.” 

You can read the full speech here in Swedish or here in English (Google Translate). 

